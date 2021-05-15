Farmers' Markets Take Root In and Around Denver

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Denver is reopening, just as farmers' markets are sprouting up all around the metro area. The lineup includes markets big and small, offering something for everyone — from fresh produce and meat from local ranches to carefully crafted sauces and beverages and a chance to get out in the open air and greet neighbors again.

Since rules regarding COVID are changing quickly, check with individual markets for updated guidelines.

Here, in alphabetical order, are the farmers' markets in the metro area that have opened, as well as some that are still coming:

Open Now

Boulder Farmers Market Saturday

13th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Run by Boulder County Farmers Markets, which also operates markets at Union Station and Longmont, this venture focuses primarily on growers and local food producers. That results in a lot of produce, meats, handcrafted sauces, cheese, honey and fresh bread. At the moment, masks are requests and no pets are allowed; reservations are available but not required. There are some prepared food stalls, but limited cafe seating. The market runs through November 20.

EXPAND The Boulder Farmers Market is open Wednesday and Saturday. Ashton Ray Hansen

Boulder Farmers Market Wednesday

13th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to dusk

This is the evening version of the big Saturday market, and while visitors will find the same good food and products from sixty-plus vendors, the market has a different vibe. It runs through October 6.



Cherry Creek Saturday

Cherry Creek Shopping Center at First Avenue and University Boulevard

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Park for free at this Denver market and explore a mix of vendors offering prepared foods, produce and protein, and handicrafts. It's not as large as the Boulder or Pearl Street markets, but the well-curated lineup delivers all the fresh goods customers need. Visit now through October 30.

Fresh eggs are among the things you'll find at the City Park Farmers' Market. City Park Farmers Market

City Park Farmers Market

City Park Esplanade at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Head to City Park for this reimagined market. You'll find sixty vendors, pay-what-you-wish yoga at 9 a.m., and a food truck and prepared-food stall area to explore and sample. The old-school market is under new management and will be going strong until October 30.

Erie Farmers Market

Briggs Street between Wells and Moffatt streets, Erie

Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.

This evening market is a great place to enjoy with the whole family. It's run by Real Farmers Market and offers dozens of vendors, contact-free samples, and room for little ones to run around. The market continues through September 9.

EXPAND Potatoes are popular year-round. Linnea Covington

Longmont Farmers Market

Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There's plenty of parking at this weekly market, and around sixty vendors to visit from now until November 20. Pick up olive oil from Healthy Harvests, eggs from Five Freedoms Dairy, beef from Boulder Better Wagyu, greens from Oxford Farms and coffee from Fair Isle Coffee Co., to name just a few of the possibilities. Reservations are available but not required.

Louisville Farmers Market

824 Front Street, Louisville

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pick up fresh produce, houseplants, vegetable starters, meats, handcrafted sauces, flowers and more at this spot run by Real Farmers Market, which will return every week through October 9.

Parker Farmers Market

19565 Mainstreet, Parker

Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

With over 100 vendors, this market in downtown Parker offers plenty to explore. Visit now until October, weather permitting.

Southlands Farmer's Market

Southlands Shopping Center at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road, Aurora

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This Aurora market offers a mix of local produce, meats and dairy, as well as handicrafts and curated pantry goods. The Local Colorado runs the market, which goes from now until September (the exact closing date is dependent on weather).

South Pearl Street Farmers Market

South Pearl Street between East Iowa and East Arkansas avenues

Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For years, this bustling market has taken over Pearl Street on Sunday mornings, when it serves as much as a gathering place as a shopping area. There are dozens of vendors, seats for eating prepared foods, and samples to try. The market runs through November 14.

Union Station Farmers Market

Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Plaza

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This downtown market was pretty sparse last year, but more vendors and an outside cafe with service from neighboring restaurants make it feel lively again. Expect to find produce from Micro Farms, honey from Highland Honey, handmade pasta by Pappardelle's Pasta Co. and the best hand pie in town from Hinman Pie. The market runs through October 14, and reservations are available but not required.





Coming Soon

EXPAND Rick Garza sells his brother's pickles at the Highland Farmers' Market. Linnea Covington

Highlands Farmers Market

Highlands Square at West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Opening May 23

Expect around 55 vendors, including a handful of new ones, as well as tons of freshly baked goods, food trucks, samples and more. The market will run through October 10.

Stanley Farm & Flea

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Opening June 4

Fetch has taken over this bustling farmers' market next to Stanley Marketplace that will offer a mix of handicrafts, local produce, baked goods, prepared foods and more. The market will run June 4 through August 27.

EXPAND Veggies are coming to a farmers' market near you! Courtesy of Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market

Arvada Farmers Market

Northeast corner of 57th Avenue and Old Wadsworth Avenue, Arvada

Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Opening June 6

This market in charming Olde Town Arvada will feature dozen of local vendors, farm stands, meat stalls and prepared-food stations. It will run from June 6 through September 26.

Cherry Creek Wednesday

Cherry Creek Shopping Center at First Avenue and University Boulevard

Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Opening June 16

Park for free at this Denver market and explore a mix of prepared-food vendors, produce and protein stands and handicrafts. It's not as large as the Boulder or Pearl Street markets, but the well-curated lineup certainly can get shoppers what they need. Open from June 16 to September 29.



What did we miss? Send information to cafe@westword.com.