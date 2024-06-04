The Best Pride Month Food & Drink Specials

Many local bars, restaurants and breweries are showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community, too, with a rainbow of food and drink specials.
Here are the tastiest Pride eats and drinks to enjoy in June:
FoodEdgewater Pride Parade sponsor Black Box Bakery, located inside Edgewater Public Market, is celebrating Pride with rainbow croissants available all month long. They can be ordered unfilled for $6.50 or stuffed with Fruity Pebbles for $7.
Temper Chocolates inside Denver Central Market is offering a Pride-themed bonbon box, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Center on Colfax. Flavors include Born This Way (Fruity Pebbles-infused ganache with a Valrhona milk chocolate shell; Girls, Girls, Boys (mixed berry and cinnamon white chocolate ganache with a Valrhona milk chocolate shell); Dance Fever (mango Tajin fondant with a Valrhona dark chocolate shell); and My Own Person (candy cane ganache with a Valrhona white chocolate shell).
Flight Club, the social darts concept on the 16th Street Mall, is dishing up a special rainbow cake and rainbow-hued cocktail throughout June, with all proceeds going to the Center on Colfax.
On Tuesday, June 18, which is also National Sushi Day, Sushi-Rama is offering all-you-can-eat sushi for $50 ($25 for kids) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is a ninety-minute limit, and a portion of proceeds will benefit Black Pride Colorado in honor of Pride Month and Juneteenth.
From Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23, LoDough Bakery at Dairy Block will offer rainbow croissants filled with a mixed berry jam, Unicorn Cakes and other Pride-themed baked goods. A portion of each purchase will go to One Colorado.
Beer & BoozeCall to Arms always goes big for Pride Month. The brewery, located at 4526 Tennyson Street, has rolled out the rainbow carpet, drapes and disco balls with the return of its month-long Big Pride Energy taproom pop-up. A portion of the proceeds from all of its Pride programming will go to the Alexander Foundation. Along with Pride events, it's offering a Pride Month beer, Slay for You. This ode to Britney Spears is a West Coast IPA brewed in collaboration with Station 26, Westbound & Down, New Image Brewing, TRVE Brewing, Storm Peak Brewing and Cervecería Colorado. It "features Amarillo and Cashmere hops and was dry-hopped with Cryo Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic," the brewery says. "Slay for You showcases intense aromatics of citrus and pine, with a dank profile and hints of tropical fruit all while finishing clean and dry at 6.8 percent ABV."
Spirit Hound Distillers is serving a Blueberry Sour made with vodka, blueberry, orange and lavender for $10; $2 from each one sold will be donated to the Center on Colfax. It also has Jam Jar Kits that include a bottle of Strawberry Basil Gin and a bottle of Simply Lemonade for $35.
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is pouring two Pride cocktails on June 15: The Starchild, a pink vodka cocktail with edible glitter; and the Coco Bardot, a Blood Orange Prideloma. It's also offering Pride Jello shots from June 17 to 23 priced at $10 for two.
All month long, all locations of Los Chingones are offering a lineup of cocktail specials, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Trevor Project. Options include the Margayrita (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Italicus, lime and agave); the Standford Blanch, which serves two people (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, blueberry, lime, agave and soda); and the Taste the Rainbow, a Tito’s Jello shot.
Blanchard Family Wines at Dairy Block is offering a Pride wine, cotton candy and macaron flight for $30 all month long.
Kachina Cantina at Dairy Block is offering a Glitter-ita margarita made with organic butterfly tea-infused tequila, agave syrup and lime. One dollar from each one sold during June will be donated to the Transgender Center of the Rockies.
Poka Lola Social Club, inside the Maven Hotel at Dairy Block, is also donating $1 from its Pride cocktail, the P.S. Love Is Love, to the Transgender Center of the Rockies.
Drag ShowsFriday, June 7: The Blossom Party Drag Show at the Block Distilling Co. in RiNo from 7 to 10 p.m.; RSVP for free at theblockdistillingco.com.
Wednesday, June 12: Champagne Tiger and the Bindery, at 1817 Central Street, are celebrating Pride with The Lion Queen Cabaret, a family-friendly evening of Magic Kingdom-inspired live piano and vocals with local Drag talent paired with chef Linda Hampsten Fox’s handmade pasta, wine and more. Get details and tickets, $68 per person, on Tock.
Saturday, June 15: Pride Drag Bingo benefiting the Center on Colfax at Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse from noon to 3 p.m.; tickets are $10.
Sunday, June 16: Milk Market is hosting a youth-friendly Drag Queen Bingo complete with a friendship bracelet station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A portion of proceeds from all mimosa and gelato sales will be donated to the White Rose Scholarship.
Tuesday, June 18: Drag Bingo with Talia Tucker at Call to Arms Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m. RSVP for free on Facebook.
Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23: Visit Milk Market on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. for the Ultimate Drag Revue with bottle service available. On Sunday, it will host an "XXL version" of its signature Drag Bingo Brunch complete with bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23: FIRE Restaurant & Bar at the ART hotel will host a drag brunch with four shows each day from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Table tickets are $100 per person, and each seat at the table will receive one complimentary welcome Smash Spritzer. Guests can also book a private cabana on the rooftop terrace, which seats six people who will each receive bottomless Smash Spritzers. Proceeds will be donated to OneColorado.
Sunday, June 30: Drag Bingo featuring Samora Kash at the Spirit Hound Distillers Denver tasting room at 3622 Tejon Street from 1 to 3 p.m.; RSVP for free on Eventbrite.