Reader: This List Is a Burger Tour for the Ages

Nearly nine decades later, cheeseburgers of all kinds can be found in the Mile High. So can Mexican hamburgers, another invention credited to Colorado. In fact, there are so many delicious versions of burgers in the metro area that we decided to ditch our usual top-ten list to bring you a full-on guide to beefy satisfaction with "The Ultimate Guide to the Best Burgers in Denver."
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers served up plenty of red meat regarding omissions from the list, as well as some of our choices. Says Randy:
Ooooh! A burger tour for the ages!Adds Michael:
Molly Martin doing the work of and for the people! This might be the best such article of the many that have been shared by Westword. I need to get to Samosa Shop! ASAP! Good to see Jim’s Burger Haven included; it should be on every Denver metro burger list. And I loved the pointer to Mark Antonation’s article about green chile smothered burgers! I sure do miss Jack and Grill!Responds Jenny:
I laughed when I saw Samosa Shop; it’s been hit or miss for a while now, with me and everyone I know.Offers Jesse:
Not a bad list. Comprehensive. Missing some I would put on there.Counters Ryan:
You cannot find a worse burger than Bud’s.Adds Edward:
I'm convinced no one actually has ever eaten at the Cherry Cricket. The burgers are horrible. Soggy, too many condiments, unoriginal. Bleh.Replies Tom:
It's a burger joint. They are not bad, but there certainly are better.Recalls Zac:
I miss Griff's.Concludes Dom:
This is the best list of restaurants I think Westword has ever posted. Besides Snarfburger, every single spot is solid. Nice to see Crown Burger getting the respect it deserves.What did you think of Molly Martin's list? Where's your favorite burger in metro Denver? Post a comment or send suggestions to [email protected].