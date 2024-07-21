 Denver Readers Chew Over Westword Burger Guide | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: This List Is a Burger Tour for the Ages

There are so many great burgers in metro Denver that we expanded our traditional ten-best list to a full-on guide.
July 21, 2024
A classic burger at My Brothers's Bar.
A classic burger at My Brothers's Bar. Molly Martin
Share this:
"On this site in 1935, Louis Ballast created the cheeseburger." That's according to a stone marker in front of the Key Bank outlet at 2776 Speer Boulevard. The location was once "Colorado's first drive-in," the Humpty Dumpty Barrel, which Ballast owned when he trademarked "cheeseburger" on March 5, 1935.

Nearly nine decades later, cheeseburgers of all kinds can be found in the Mile High. So can Mexican hamburgers, another invention credited to Colorado. In fact, there are so many delicious versions of burgers in the metro area that we decided to ditch our usual top-ten list to bring you a full-on guide to beefy satisfaction with "The Ultimate Guide to the Best Burgers in Denver."

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers served up plenty of red meat regarding omissions from the list, as well as some of our choices. Says Randy:
Ooooh! A burger tour for the ages!
Adds Michael:
Molly Martin doing the work of and for the people! This might be the best such article of the many that have been shared by Westword. I need to get to Samosa Shop! ASAP! Good to see Jim’s Burger Haven included; it should be on every Denver metro burger list. And I loved the pointer to Mark Antonation’s article about green chile smothered burgers! I sure do miss Jack and Grill!
Responds Jenny:  
I laughed when I saw Samosa Shop; it’s been hit or miss for a while now, with me and everyone I know.
Offers Jesse:  
Not a bad list. Comprehensive. Missing some I would put on there.
Counters Ryan:
You cannot find a worse burger than Bud’s.
Adds Edward: 
I'm convinced no one actually has ever eaten at the Cherry Cricket. The burgers are horrible. Soggy, too many condiments, unoriginal. Bleh.
Replies Tom: 
It's a burger joint. They are not bad, but there certainly are better.
Recalls Zac:
 I miss Griff's.
Concludes Dom:
This is the best list of restaurants I think Westword has ever posted. Besides Snarfburger, every single spot is solid. Nice to see Crown Burger getting the respect it deserves.
What did you think of Molly Martin's list? Where's your favorite burger in metro Denver? Post a comment or send suggestions to [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Two New Options for Pizza and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Two New Options for Pizza and More

By Molly Martin
Mexican Restaurant Moving Into Former Breakfast King

Openings & Closings

Mexican Restaurant Moving Into Former Breakfast King

By Molly Martin
Local Restaurant Group Opening Two New Concepts Inside Cherry Creek's Clayton Hotel

Openings & Closings

Local Restaurant Group Opening Two New Concepts Inside Cherry Creek's Clayton Hotel

By Molly Martin
Denver Restaurants Say Local Dudes Delivery Ripped Off Their Customers

Food & Drink News

Denver Restaurants Say Local Dudes Delivery Ripped Off Their Customers

By Hannah Metzger
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation