Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in Metro Denver in 2019

At the end of every December, we combine our monthly tallies of openings and closings into one big Restaurant Roll Call for the entire year. The exercise not only creates a handy guide of new places to eat, but gives us the opportunity to spot trends and reflect on a year's worth of activity.
And what a year of activity it's been. While 2019's overall numbers don't look too different from those of the previous five years, five new food halls — Broadway Market, Mango House, Tributary Food Hall, Edgewater Public Market and Rosetta Hall — swelled the number of new eateries in the metro area by nearly forty. And all but one of those food halls came with its own central bar. While Mango House doesn't have a bar (it's primarily a community center for immigrants that offers business services and health-care facilities), it's home to one of our fifteen best new restaurants of 2019, Urban Burma, as well as other Middle Eastern, African, Japanese and Nepalese kitchens all worth visiting.
In fact, metro Denver was swept by a wave of international cuisine in 2019. Istanbul Cafe & Bakery and Antepian Turkish Cuisine brought two different styles of Turkish restaurants to town; African cuisine made a splash with Jacaranda, Odaa and Konjo (both Ethiopian) and a second outpost of the African Grill & Bar; and Japanese specialties arrived in the form of sushi bars, ramen shops and izakayas — more than twenty, all told.
Chicken and barbecue both hit it big this year, too. Texas-style barbecue made a splash, with Owlbear, Hank's and Post Oak all firing up the smokers. About ten new chicken joints boasting different styles — chicken-finger chains like Raising Cane's and Slim Chickens, charcoal roasters like Chook, fryers like Boulder's Chicken on the Hill, and sandwich counters like Chicken Rebel, Royal Rooster and the Budlong — also showed what Denver is really craving.
And despite the closing of Bayou Bob's downtown, Cajun cooking didn't die out in Denver, thanks to a big new Sassafras on West 32nd Avenue and newcomer Magnolia on South Broadway. Surprisingly, perennially pleasing Mexican and Italian eateries didn't open in big numbers this year. Have we reached restaurant saturation, or are tastes simply changing?
Denver's hunger for vegan restaurants is certainly growing, with Somebody People, So Radish, Lacuna and Derive Bistro all debuting, though Derive is already gone. It wasn't the only place to open and close in the same calendar year: More than ten eateries came and went within 2019 (some of them at food halls, where a little shuffling is expected). Most notable were Ad Hominem in the Golden Triangle, Pistol Whip on Santa Fe Drive, and Huevos Tacos on South Broadway.
Other closings in 2019 were simply saddening, with favorites such as the Populist, Mister Tuna, 1515 Restaurant, Colt & Gray, Departure and the Wooden Table all going dark in the fine-dining scene, and comfortable spots like Barricuda's, Bayou Bob's, Glazed & Confuzed Doughnuts and Dino's Italian Food also exiting. While some restaurants closed because of rising rent, food costs and wages, there were many other reasons that businesses called it quits, from industry burnout to retirement and other personal issues.
Now serving our Restaurant Roll Call for 2019. Spot other trends, start making your dining list for 2020, and raise a toast to the places you'll miss:
Restaurants and Bars That Opened in 2019
The 1Up Arcade Bar, 6864 South Clinton Court,Greenwood Village
303 Sports Grill, 8025 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
47 Sushi & Spirits, 1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
5280 Provisions, 999 18th Street
African Grill & Bar, 955 South Kipling Parkway, Lakewood
AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q, 2180 South Delaware Street
Altanour Grill, 2160 South Holly Street
American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue
American Grind, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Amethyst Coffee (inside Realm), 3851 Steele Street
Anecdote, 820 Sherman Street
Anise, 865 Lincoln Street
Antepian Turkish Cuisine, 2767 South Parker Road
AOI Sushi & Izakaya, 3303 30th Street, Boulder
Arepa Fresca (inside Whole Foods Market), 1701 Wewatta Street
Asuka Ramen & Poke, 1931 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
Asuka Ramen & Poke, 5131 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
Babettes Pizza & Pane, 2030 Ionosphere Street, Longmont
Bacon Social House, 2100 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
Barbed Wire Reef, 4499 West 38th Avenue
Bean Fosters, 9956 West Remington Place, Littleton
Behind the Scenes Tap House, 10488 West Centennial Road, Littleton
Bella Colibri, 812 12th Street, Golden
Benny Blanco's Slice of the Bronx (inside the Monkey Barrel), 4401 Tejon Street
Berkeley Park Sushi Co., 4404 Yates Street
Besties Ice Cream, 1559 South Broadway
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 14245 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Blind Faith Brewing, 2852 Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Blu Note Bar & Grill, 16900 Solar Circle, Parker
Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive
BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder
BØH, 1801 Blake Street
Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake Street
Broadway Market, 950 Broadway
- Biju's Little Curry Shop
- Maria Empanada
- Misaki on Broadway
- Mondo Mini
- Mother Tongue
- Pizzeria Coperta
- Royal Rooster
- Wonder Press
Bruno's Italian Bistro, 560 South Broadway
Brutø, 1801 Blake Street
Bruz Off the Fax, 1495 York Street
The Budlong Hot Chicken (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
The Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden
Bug & Belle Bakery, 3712 West 32nd Avenue
Bumble Tea, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Carne — Argentina Street Food, 258 Santa Fe Drive
Cart-Driver LoHi, 2239 West 30th Avenue
Casa Don Juan, 5106 Washington Street
Cheba Hut, 3990 Central Park Boulevard
Cherish Spirits Lounge, 221 Detroit Street
Chicken on the Hill, 1335 Broadway Denver
Chicken Rebel, 3618 Tejon Street
Chipotle, 14452 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Cho77, 1550 Blake Street
ChoLon Modern Asian — Stapleton, 10195 East 29th Drive
Chook Charcoal Chicken, 4340 East Eighth Avenue
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, 3150 South Broadway, Englewood
Cilantro, 1703 Federal Boulevard
Coal Mine Kitchen, 9719 Coal Mine Avenue, Littleton
Cochino Taco, 176 South Broadway
Coffee for People, 3000 Zuni Street
Common Grounds Cafe and Workspace, 1890 Wynkoop Street
The Constellation Ice Cream, 10175 East 29th Drive
The Corner Beet Cherry Creek, 165 St. Paul Street
Counter Culture Brewery + Grille, 205 East Seventh Avenue
Cuba Cuba Castle Rock, 6375 Promenade Parkway, Castle Rock
Daikon Banh Mi, 1805 29th Street, Boulder
Daily Grill, 1607 Wewatta Street
Dang, 2211 Oneida Street
Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar, 1700 Platte Street
Dazbog Coffee (inside the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Building), 201 West Colfax Avenue
Della Radice, 2955 Ulster Street
Denver Pizza Co., 908 Jersey Street
Denver Sweet, 776 Lincoln Street
Derive Bistro, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden
Dimestore Delibar, 1575 Boulder Street
Dry Storage, 3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
East Fax Tap, 8001 East Colfax Avenue
Eat! Food & Drink, 520 Zang Street, Broomfield
Ebert's Terrace, 4900 Himalaya Road
Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
- Amethyst Coffee
- Arepas House
- Barbed Wire Reef
- Carnivore
- Gyros King
- Happy Cones
- Konjo Ethiopian Food
- Lazo Empanadas
- Lucky Bird
- Mac Shack
- Moontime Crepes
- Mugi Ramen
- Rock N Lobster Roll
- Slideshow
- Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza
Edo Higan Sushi & Stone, 8439 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree
Elevated Seltzer/5280 Beer Co., 5610 Yukon Street, Arvada
Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 West 42nd Avenue
Enchanted Oven, 520 Zang Street, Broomfield
Esters at Oneida Park, 2201 Oneida Street
Ethio Cafe, 7031 East Colfax Avenue
Farmhouse Thai Eatery, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Fire on the Mountain, 300 South Logan Street
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 3727 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
Flying Pig Bacon Co., 5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 West 38th Avenue
For[a]ged, 1825 Blake Street
Formosa, 1305 Broadway, Boulder
Frank & Roze, 4097 East Ninth Avenue
Freddy's Frozen Custard, 6240 Leetsdale Drive
Freshens Fresh Food Studio, Denver International Airport, Concourse A
Frozen Matter Washington Park, 1060 South Gaylord Street
Gaku Ramen, 1119 13th Street, Boulder
Gallo Italian Supper Club & Bakery, 3470 South Broadway, Englewood
Game Train, 2690 East County Line Road, Highlands Ranch
Gates Deli & Grog, 1875 South Pearl Street
Gattara, 1776 Grant Street
Glazed & Confuzed, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
Goku Hibachi Express, 14207 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Gold Point, 3126 Larimer Street
Good River Beer Co., 900 West First Avenue
Grabowski's Pizzeria, 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Graze & Gather, 10155 Westmoor Drive, Westminster
Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen, Denver International Airport, Concourse C
Grow & Gather/The Feedery, 900 East Hampden Avenue, Englewood
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, 1998 18th Street
Habit Carbon Five Points, 2200 California Street
Hamburger Stan (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Hank's Texas Barbecue, 5410 East Colfax Avenue
Hazel Art Bar, 1581 South Pearl Street
Hidden Idol, 2240 Clay Street
HiRa Cafe & Patisserie, 10782 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Honey Elixir Bar, 2636 Walnut Street
Honey Hill Cafe, 4628 East 23rd Avenue
Hops N Drops, 8851 Destination Drive, Broomfield
Huakee BBQ Bento, 5072 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway
Ichiban Buffet, 9271 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Imone Korean Restaurant, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora
Isabel (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Istanbul Cafe & Bakery, 850 South Monaco Parkway
Ivy on 7th, 410 East Seventh Avenue
Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 7422 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, 14275 Lincoln Street, Thornton
The Juicy Seafood, 2727 South Parker Road, Aurora
Jungle, 2018 10th Street, Boulder
K+ Hot Pot, 21699 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora
Kabod Coffee, 9165 East Northfield Boulevard
Kaffe Landskap, 1750 Wewatta Street and 1401 Lawrence Street
Kattapas Kitchen, 6590 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
Kealoha's BBQ (16th Street Mall kiosk), 500 16th Street
King Buffet, 5220 Wadsworth Bypass, Arvada
Kisbee on the Roof (atop the Jacquard Hotel), 222 Milwaukee Street
The Knotty Neighbor, 1618 East 17th Avenue
KP Asian Cafe, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Ku Cha House of Tea, 2445 East Third Avenue
Kuni Denver, 2752 Welton Street
Kyoto Ramen, 1617 California Street
La Doña (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
La Loteria Taqueria, 42 South Broadway
Lacuna Juice & Yoga, 2590 Lawrence Street
Ladan's, 4435 South Santa Fe Drive, Englewood
Launch Espresso Food Spirits, 18455 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Le Bilboquet, 299 St. Paul Street
Le French, 4901 South Newport Street
Leevers Locavore, 2630 West 38th Avenue
Leo's Sports Bar & Billiards, 2525 Federal Boulevard
Lily's Cocina y Cantina, 4801 Morrison Road
Link Coffee, 1100 East 17th Avenue
Little Beast Street Food, 2730 East Colfax Avenue
Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 West Colfax Avenue
Little Man Ice Cream, Denver International Airport
The Local Butcher, 2242 Oneida Street
Locust Cider & Brewing Co., 5446 Conestoga Court, Boulder
Logan Street and Carboy Winery, 400 East Seventh Avenue
Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court
Lot One, 13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada
Lou's Food Bar, 701 Grant Street
Mac & Cheezary, 3895 Wadsworth Boulevard
Magnolia Cajun Dining, 1446 South Broadway
Maine Shack, 1535 Central Street
Makizushico, 5950 South Platte Canyon Road, Littleton
Mango House, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
- Ayny's Kitchen
- Golden Sky Sushi
- Jasmine
- Nepali Mountain Kitchen
- Odaa Ethiopian Restaurant
- Urban Burma
Masa Cocina Mexicana, 8181 Arista Place, Broomfield
Menya Noodle Bar Belmar, 450 South Teller Street, Lakewood
Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street
Meta Asian Kitchen (inside Avanti F&B), 3200 Pecos Street
Mici, 11290 Twenty Mile Road, Parker
Mic's Craft Kitchen, 7531 East Iliff Avenue
MiddleState Coffee, 212 Santa Fe Drive
Midici — The Neapolitan Pizza Company, 4920 South Newport Street
Misfit Snackbar (inside the Middleman), 3401 East Colfax Avenue
Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer Street
Mizuumi Ramen & Sake, 4225 West Colfax Avenue
Momma's Soul Kitchen (inside the Aurora Town Center), 14200 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Morning Story, 560 South Holly Street
Mr. Lucky's Fine Sandwiches, 3326 Tejon Street
New Belgium Brewing Restaurant, Denver International Airport, Concourse B
New Century Karaoke & Restaurant, 1555 South Havana Street
Next Door American Eatery, 14345 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Noble Riot, 1336 27th Street
Norm's Deli (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Nowhere, 2736 Welton Street
OK Poke (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Old 121 Brewhouse, 1057 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
One Vietnamese Restaurant, 8767 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster
Orion Sushi, 11068 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
Otero Taproom, 525 Santa Fe Drive
Outpost Eatery, 7431 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Owlbear Barbecue, 2826 Larimer Street
Pandora's Box (at Alamo Drafthouse), 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Park Hill Sushi Co., 4900 East Colfax Avenue
Peak View Brewing Company, 9672 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Peckish, 1320 College Avenue, Boulder
Pepper the Noshery, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder
Pho Lang Co, 2233 South Monaco Parkway
PilotHouse Brewing, 4233 South Buckley Road, Aurora
Pistol Whip, 698 Santa Fe Drive
Pizzeria Locale Stapleton, 7505 East 29th Place
Players Pub, 8 South Broadway
Post Oak Barbecue, 4000 Tennyson Street
Postino Broadway, 145 Broadway
Pupusas Paradise 2, 840 Wadsworth Boulevard
Queen City Collective Coffee, 2962 Welton Street
Queen's Eleven, 3603 Walnut Street
Quiero Arepas, 1859 South Pearl Street
Raices Brewing Company, 2060 West Colfax Avenue
Raising Cane's, 14241 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Ramen Star, 4044 Tejon Street
Reddy Claws, 3234 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Renegado Tacos & Margaritas, 6651 Tower Road
Reunion Bread Co. (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Rick's Prime Steak & Seafood, The Upper Deck, and Martini's on the Half Shell (inside the Laszlo Hotel), 18595 East Mainstreet, Parker
Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street
Ritual Social House, 1209 East 13th Avenue
River North Brewery, 3400 Blake Street
Rocky Flats Bar & Grill, Highway 93, Golden
Rocky Yama Sushi, 801 Santa Fe Drive
Rosati's Chicago Pizza, 1067 Courtesy Road, Louisville
Rose & Thorn and Double Barrel Club, 1433 17th Street
Rosetta Hall, 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder
- Boxcar Coffee
- Confit
- Eridu
- Folsom Foods
- Ginger Pig
- Jacaranda
- La Tigella
- Petite Fleur
- Tierra
Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway
Roxy Restaurant & Bar, 401 Main Street, Black Hawk
Run for the Roses, 1801 Blake Street
Saigon Bistro, 12303 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Sassafras American Eatery, 3927 West 32nd Avenue
Savory Vietnam Pho & Grill, 2200 West Alameda Avenue
Serene Cuisine of India, 2070 South University Boulevard
Slim Chickens, 3900 Tower Road, Aurora
Smiley's, 15800 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Smith + Canon Ice Cream, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Smokehouse17, 1612 East 17th Avenue
Snarfburger, 2535 Federal Boulevard
Snarf's Sandwiches, 2527 Federal Boulevard
Snooze, 14345 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Snooze, 7587 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs
So Radish, 5711 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Social Bar & Lounge, 3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Somebody People, 1165 South Broadway
Spice 8 Asian Kitchen, 4510 South Reservoir Road, Aurora
St. Paul Tavern, 3111 East Colfax Avenue
Stateroom (inside the Buffalo Rose), 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden
Street Feud (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Sunday Vinyl, 1803 16th Street
Sushi Kai, 682 South Colorado Boulevard
Sushi-Rama Fitzsimons, 13650 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Sweet Sweetz, 2325 East 28th Street
Talnua Distillery & Tasting Room, 5405 West 56th Avenue, Arvada
Tandem Bar, 1300 East 17th Avenue
Taqueria El Grillo, 410 South Federal Boulevard
Tatsu Izakaya, 2022 South University Boulevard
Tempo Bar, 801 15th Street
Ten Seconds (Shi Miao Dao) Yunnanese Rice Noodles, 2000 South Havana Street, Aurora
Teriyaki Madness, 1920 17th Street
Tessa Delicatessen, 5724 East Colfax Avenue
Thai Kun (inside Tributary Food Hall), 701 12th Street, Golden
Thank Sool Pocha K Pub, 2222 South Havana Street
Thirsty 30 Craft Kitchen & Tap, 5428 South Parker Road, Aurora
Tip Top Savory Pies, 105 North Public Road, Lafayette
Tora Ramen (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway
Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery, 701 12th Street, Golden
- Amore Gelato
- Fringe Pizza
- Generous Coffee Shop
- Kona Bowls
- SurMesa Taqueria
- Woodgrain Bagels
Uncle Zoe's Chinese Kitchen, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Uncle, 95 South Pennsylvania Street
Urban Beets, 5616 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Urban Putt, 1201 18th Street
Urban Village, 9234 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Vice Kitchen Wine Whiskey, 18445 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Vons Chicken, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Voodoo Doughnut, 98 South Broadway
Waldschänke Ciders, 4100 Jason Street
Walia Creamery, 1119 Syracuse Street
Watda Pho, 501 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood
Welton Room, 2590 Welton Street
West of Surrender, 501 16th Street
Westminster Brewing Co., 7655 West 108th Avenue, Westminster
Whole Sol, 1420 Pearl Street, Boulder
Woo Ri Korean Restaurant, 2648 South Parker Road, Aurora
Woodie Fisher, 1999 Chestnut Place
Yahya's Mediterranean Grill & Pastries, 2207 East Colfax Avenue
Zomo Asian + American Eatery, 3457 South Broadway, Englewood
Restaurants and Bars That Closed in 2019
1515 Restaurant, 1515 Market Street
38 State Brewing Company, 8071 South Broadway, Littleton
A Taste of Haiti, 2622 Welton Street
Ad Hominem, 43 West Ninth Avenue*
Aloha Poke Co. (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Backstage Coffee, 1000 14th Street
Bar Fausto, 3126 Larimer Street
Barricuda's, 1076 Ogden Street
Bayou Bob's, 1635 Glenarm Place
Biju's Little Curry Shop (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway*
Biju's Little Curry Shop, 1441 26th Street
Black Black Coffee, 3459 Ringsby Court
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora*
Block & Larder, 4000 Tennyson Street
Bombay Clay Oven, 165 Steele Street
Bones, 701 Grant Street
BorraCho Tacos (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
BorraCho Tacos, 42 South Broadway
The Brew on Broadway, 3445 South Broadway, Englewood
Brodo Italian Scratch Kitchen, 7167 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
C.B. & Potts DTC, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Englewood
Cafe Marmotte (will reopen as Olivia), 290 South Downing Street
Campus Lounge, 701 South University Boulevard
Cantina Laredo, 1040 15th Street
Cedar 65, 1338 County Road 65, Evergreen
Cheba Hut, 1313 College Avenue, Boulder
China Jade, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
City Stacks Books & Coffee, 1743 Wazee Street
Colt & Gray, 1553 Platte Street
Comida (at the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Concourse Restaurant Moderne, 10195 East 29th Drive
Cowboy Lounge, 1941 Market Street
The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, 3901 Fox Street
Crepes 'n Crepes, 3000 Zuni Street and 1512 Larimer Street
Dad & Dude's Breweria, 6730 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora
Daddy's Bar & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue
Dairy Queen, 2205 South Broadway
Denver Bicycle Cafe/Tandem Bar, 1300 East 17th Avenue
The Denver Tea Room & Coffee Salon, 1165 South Broadway
Departure, 245 Columbine Street
Derive Bistro, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden*
Dino's Italian Food, 10040 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
The Egg & I, 2630 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton
El Tazumal, 258 Santa Fe Drive
Emmerson, 1600 Pearl Street, Boulder
Even Stevens Sandwich Shop, 4245 West Colfax Avenue
Fate Brewing Company, 1600 38th Street, Boulder
Fermaentra Brewing, 1715 East Evans Avenue
Gelato Boy (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Glazed & Confuzed (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Glazed & Confuzed DTC, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village*
Green Light Lab, 1336 27th Street
Grimaldi's Pizzeria, 500 16th Street
Hanson's Grill & Tavern, 1301 South Pearl Street
Hinman’s Bakery Cafe (wholesale bakery remains open), at 4850 East 39th Avenue
Hodson's Bar & Grill, 6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial
Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway*
The Humble Pie Store, 3550 East Colfax Avenue
The Hummus & Pita Co., 825 16th Street Mall
Infinite Monkey Theorem (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Interstate Kitchen & Bar, 1001 Santa Fe Drive
Ironworks Brewery and Pub, 12354 West Alameda Parkway, Lakewood
Izakaya Ronin, 3053 Brighton Boulevard
Jack's Uptown, 1600 East 17th Avenue
King's Land Seafood Restaurant, 2200 West Alameda Avenue
The Knotty Neighbor, 1618 East 17th Avenue*
Koshari Time, 1155 South Havana Street, Aurora
Kuni Sushi, 2752 Welton Street*
Lark Burger, 340 East Alameda Avenue
Lark Burger, 1617 California Street
Lark Burger 2730 South Colorado Boulevard
Lark Burger, 4660 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield
Lark Spot, 8770 Wadsworth Avenue, Arvada*
Las Delicias, 92 East Arapahoe Road, Littleton
L'Atelier, 1739 Pearl Street, Boulder
Lazy Dog Bar & Grill, 1346 Pearl Street, Boulder
Lost Highway Brewing, 12741 East Caley Avenue, Centennial
Low Country Kitchen, 1575 Boulder Street
Lucha Cantina, 8026 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Lucky China, 2000 South Havana Street, Aurora
Lucky Pie Pizza & Tap House, 1610 16th Street
Maddie's Restaurant, 2425 South Downing Street
Marcella's, 1801 Central Street
Mario's Ocean Club, 560 South Broadway
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant, 8100 East Union Avenue
Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora*
MGM's Restaurant and Lounge, 4801 Morrison Road
Mila, 999 18th Street
Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Boulevard
Miyabi Jr., 7400 East Hampden Avenue
Moe's Broadway Bagel, 918 16th Street
Morning Collective, 2160 South Broadway
Namkeen (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Next Door American Eatery, 658 South Colorado Boulevard
Nicolo's Pizza, 1209 East 13th Avenue
Norm's Deli (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street*
Novo Coffee, 217 South Holly Street
Old Chicago, 100 Superior Plaza Way, Superior
The Palate Food + Wine, 5375 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village
Palizo Italiano, 1472 South Pearl Street
Pete's Gyros Place, 2819 East Colfax Avenue
Pistol Whip, 698 Santa Fe Drive*
The Populist, 3163 Larimer Street
Puerto Rico 5280, 3109 Federal Boulevard
Purple Door Coffee, 2962 Welton Street
Randolph's Restaurant & Bar, 1776 Grant Street
RiNo Yacht Club (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Rolling Pin Bakeshop, 2716 Welton Street
The Royal, 4000 Tennyson Street
Shelby's Bar & Grill, 519 18th Street
Snow Lab, 4360 East Evans Avenue
Soban, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Social Fare, 150 Clayton Lane
Sojourners Coffee & Tea, 1501 South Holly Street
The Soul Kitchen, 14107 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, and 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar, 3434 West 32nd Avenue
Spring Cafe, 1373 Grant Street
Spur Coffee, 5624 South Prince Street, Littleton
Syntax Physic Opera, 554 South Broadway
The Tavern Downtown, 1949 Market Street
The Tavern Platt Park, 1475 South Pearl Street
Ted's Montana Grill, 1701 Pearl Street, Boulder
Tenya Japanese Soul Food, 3901 Tennyson Street
Thirsty Lion Cherry Creek, 201 Columbine Street
The Three Lions, 2239 East Colfax Avenue
Under the Umbrella Bakery & Cafe, 300 Elati Street
Uturn BBQ, 599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette
Wild Standard, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder
Wooden Table, 2500 East Orchard Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Wonder Press (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway*
*Opened and closed in the same year.
What did we miss? Tell us in a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!