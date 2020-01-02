Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in Metro Denver in 2019

A number of food halls said hello in 2019. This is Edgewater Public Market.

At the end of every December, we combine our monthly tallies of openings and closings into one big Restaurant Roll Call for the entire year. The exercise not only creates a handy guide of new places to eat, but gives us the opportunity to spot trends and reflect on a year's worth of activity.

And what a year of activity it's been. While 2019's overall numbers don't look too different from those of the previous five years, five new food halls — Broadway Market, Mango House, Tributary Food Hall, Edgewater Public Market and Rosetta Hall — swelled the number of new eateries in the metro area by nearly forty. And all but one of those food halls came with its own central bar. While Mango House doesn't have a bar (it's primarily a community center for immigrants that offers business services and health-care facilities), it's home to one of our fifteen best new restaurants of 2019, Urban Burma, as well as other Middle Eastern, African, Japanese and Nepalese kitchens all worth visiting.

In fact, metro Denver was swept by a wave of international cuisine in 2019. Istanbul Cafe & Bakery and Antepian Turkish Cuisine brought two different styles of Turkish restaurants to town; African cuisine made a splash with Jacaranda, Odaa and Konjo (both Ethiopian) and a second outpost of the African Grill & Bar; and Japanese specialties arrived in the form of sushi bars, ramen shops and izakayas — more than twenty, all told.

Chicken and barbecue both hit it big this year, too. Texas-style barbecue made a splash, with Owlbear, Hank's and Post Oak all firing up the smokers. About ten new chicken joints boasting different styles — chicken-finger chains like Raising Cane's and Slim Chickens, charcoal roasters like Chook, fryers like Boulder's Chicken on the Hill, and sandwich counters like Chicken Rebel, Royal Rooster and the Budlong — also showed what Denver is really craving.

And despite the closing of Bayou Bob's downtown, Cajun cooking didn't die out in Denver, thanks to a big new Sassafras on West 32nd Avenue and newcomer Magnolia on South Broadway. Surprisingly, perennially pleasing Mexican and Italian eateries didn't open in big numbers this year. Have we reached restaurant saturation, or are tastes simply changing?

Denver's hunger for vegan restaurants is certainly growing, with Somebody People, So Radish, Lacuna and Derive Bistro all debuting, though Derive is already gone. It wasn't the only place to open and close in the same calendar year: More than ten eateries came and went within 2019 (some of them at food halls, where a little shuffling is expected). Most notable were Ad Hominem in the Golden Triangle, Pistol Whip on Santa Fe Drive, and Huevos Tacos on South Broadway.

Other closings in 2019 were simply saddening, with favorites such as the Populist, Mister Tuna, 1515 Restaurant, Colt & Gray, Departure and the Wooden Table all going dark in the fine-dining scene, and comfortable spots like Barricuda's, Bayou Bob's, Glazed & Confuzed Doughnuts and Dino's Italian Food also exiting. While some restaurants closed because of rising rent, food costs and wages, there were many other reasons that businesses called it quits, from industry burnout to retirement and other personal issues.

Now serving our Restaurant Roll Call for 2019. Spot other trends, start making your dining list for 2020, and raise a toast to the places you'll miss:

EXPAND American Elm opened in West Highland in summer 2019. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars That Opened in 2019

The 1Up Arcade Bar, 6864 South Clinton Court,Greenwood Village

303 Sports Grill, 8025 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

47 Sushi & Spirits, 1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch

5280 Provisions, 999 18th Street

African Grill & Bar, 955 South Kipling Parkway, Lakewood

AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q, 2180 South Delaware Street

Altanour Grill, 2160 South Holly Street

American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue

American Grind, 81 South Pennsylvania Street

Amethyst Coffee (inside Realm), 3851 Steele Street

Anecdote, 820 Sherman Street

Anise, 865 Lincoln Street

Antepian Turkish Cuisine, 2767 South Parker Road

AOI Sushi & Izakaya, 3303 30th Street, Boulder

Arepa Fresca (inside Whole Foods Market), 1701 Wewatta Street

Asuka Ramen & Poke, 1931 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

Asuka Ramen & Poke, 5131 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village

Babettes Pizza & Pane, 2030 Ionosphere Street, Longmont

Bacon Social House, 2100 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton

Barbed Wire Reef, 4499 West 38th Avenue

Bean Fosters, 9956 West Remington Place, Littleton

Behind the Scenes Tap House, 10488 West Centennial Road, Littleton

Bella Colibri, 812 12th Street, Golden

Benny Blanco's Slice of the Bronx (inside the Monkey Barrel), 4401 Tejon Street

Berkeley Park Sushi Co., 4404 Yates Street

Besties Ice Cream, 1559 South Broadway

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 14245 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Blind Faith Brewing, 2852 Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Blu Note Bar & Grill, 16900 Solar Circle, Parker

Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive

BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder

BØH, 1801 Blake Street

Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake Street

EXPAND Broadway Market was the first of several food halls to open in 2019. Danielle Lirette

Broadway Market, 950 Broadway

- Biju's Little Curry Shop

- Maria Empanada

- Misaki on Broadway

- Mondo Mini

- Mother Tongue

- Pizzeria Coperta

- Royal Rooster

- Wonder Press

Bruno's Italian Bistro, 560 South Broadway

Brutø, 1801 Blake Street

Bruz Off the Fax, 1495 York Street

The Budlong Hot Chicken (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

The Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden

Bug & Belle Bakery, 3712 West 32nd Avenue

Bumble Tea, 2260 East Colfax Avenue

Carne — Argentina Street Food, 258 Santa Fe Drive

Cart-Driver LoHi, 2239 West 30th Avenue

Casa Don Juan, 5106 Washington Street

Cheba Hut, 3990 Central Park Boulevard

Cherish Spirits Lounge, 221 Detroit Street

Chicken on the Hill, 1335 Broadway Denver

Chicken Rebel, 3618 Tejon Street

Chipotle, 14452 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Cho77, 1550 Blake Street

ChoLon Modern Asian — Stapleton, 10195 East 29th Drive

Chook Charcoal Chicken, 4340 East Eighth Avenue

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, 3150 South Broadway, Englewood

Cilantro, 1703 Federal Boulevard

Coal Mine Kitchen, 9719 Coal Mine Avenue, Littleton

Cochino Taco, 176 South Broadway

Coffee for People, 3000 Zuni Street

Common Grounds Cafe and Workspace, 1890 Wynkoop Street

The Constellation Ice Cream, 10175 East 29th Drive

The Corner Beet Cherry Creek, 165 St. Paul Street

Counter Culture Brewery + Grille, 205 East Seventh Avenue

Cuba Cuba Castle Rock, 6375 Promenade Parkway, Castle Rock

Daikon Banh Mi, 1805 29th Street, Boulder

Daily Grill, 1607 Wewatta Street

Dang, 2211 Oneida Street

EXPAND The northern Thai classic, khao soi, will make an appearance at Left Hand Brewing's beer dinner on November 6; this version is from Denver's Daughter Thai. Mark Antonation

Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar, 1700 Platte Street

Dazbog Coffee (inside the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Building), 201 West Colfax Avenue

Della Radice, 2955 Ulster Street

Denver Pizza Co., 908 Jersey Street

Denver Sweet, 776 Lincoln Street

Derive Bistro, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden

Dimestore Delibar, 1575 Boulder Street

Dry Storage, 3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

East Fax Tap, 8001 East Colfax Avenue

Eat! Food & Drink, 520 Zang Street, Broomfield

Ebert's Terrace, 4900 Himalaya Road

Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

- Amethyst Coffee

- Arepas House

- Barbed Wire Reef

- Carnivore

- Gyros King

- Happy Cones

- Konjo Ethiopian Food

- Lazo Empanadas

- Lucky Bird

- Mac Shack

- Moontime Crepes

- Mugi Ramen

- Rock N Lobster Roll

- Slideshow

- Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza

Edo Higan Sushi & Stone, 8439 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree

Elevated Seltzer/5280 Beer Co., 5610 Yukon Street, Arvada

Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 West 42nd Avenue

Enchanted Oven, 520 Zang Street, Broomfield

Esters at Oneida Park, 2201 Oneida Street

Ethio Cafe, 7031 East Colfax Avenue

Farmhouse Thai Eatery, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Fire on the Mountain, 300 South Logan Street

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 3727 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge

Flying Pig Bacon Co., 5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 West 38th Avenue

For[a]ged, 1825 Blake Street

Formosa, 1305 Broadway, Boulder

Frank & Roze, 4097 East Ninth Avenue

Freddy's Frozen Custard, 6240 Leetsdale Drive

Freshens Fresh Food Studio, Denver International Airport, Concourse A

Frozen Matter Washington Park, 1060 South Gaylord Street

Gaku Ramen, 1119 13th Street, Boulder

Gallo Italian Supper Club & Bakery, 3470 South Broadway, Englewood

Game Train, 2690 East County Line Road, Highlands Ranch

Gates Deli & Grog, 1875 South Pearl Street

Gattara, 1776 Grant Street

Glazed & Confuzed, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village

Goku Hibachi Express, 14207 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Gold Point, 3126 Larimer Street

Good River Beer Co., 900 West First Avenue

Grabowski's Pizzeria, 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Graze & Gather, 10155 Westmoor Drive, Westminster

Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen, Denver International Airport, Concourse C

Grow & Gather/The Feedery, 900 East Hampden Avenue, Englewood

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, 1998 18th Street

EXPAND Use the 22nd Street entrance to land yourself in doughnut heaven. Mark Antonation

Habit Carbon Five Points, 2200 California Street

Hamburger Stan (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Hank's Texas Barbecue, 5410 East Colfax Avenue

Hazel Art Bar, 1581 South Pearl Street

Hidden Idol, 2240 Clay Street

HiRa Cafe & Patisserie, 10782 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Honey Elixir Bar, 2636 Walnut Street

Honey Hill Cafe, 4628 East 23rd Avenue

Hops N Drops, 8851 Destination Drive, Broomfield

Huakee BBQ Bento, 5072 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster

Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway

Ichiban Buffet, 9271 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

Imone Korean Restaurant, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora

Isabel (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Istanbul Cafe & Bakery, 850 South Monaco Parkway

Ivy on 7th, 410 East Seventh Avenue

Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 7422 South University Boulevard, Centennial

Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, 14275 Lincoln Street, Thornton

The Juicy Seafood, 2727 South Parker Road, Aurora

Jungle, 2018 10th Street, Boulder

K+ Hot Pot, 21699 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora

Kabod Coffee, 9165 East Northfield Boulevard

Kaffe Landskap, 1750 Wewatta Street and 1401 Lawrence Street

Kattapas Kitchen, 6590 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield

Kealoha's BBQ (16th Street Mall kiosk), 500 16th Street

King Buffet, 5220 Wadsworth Bypass, Arvada

Kisbee on the Roof (atop the Jacquard Hotel), 222 Milwaukee Street

The Knotty Neighbor, 1618 East 17th Avenue

KP Asian Cafe, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora

Ku Cha House of Tea, 2445 East Third Avenue

Kuni Denver, 2752 Welton Street

Kyoto Ramen, 1617 California Street

La Doña (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

La Loteria Taqueria, 42 South Broadway

Lacuna Juice & Yoga, 2590 Lawrence Street

Ladan's, 4435 South Santa Fe Drive, Englewood

Launch Espresso Food Spirits, 18455 West Colfax Avenue, Golden

Le Bilboquet, 299 St. Paul Street

Le French, 4901 South Newport Street

Leevers Locavore, 2630 West 38th Avenue

Leo's Sports Bar & Billiards, 2525 Federal Boulevard

Lily's Cocina y Cantina, 4801 Morrison Road

Link Coffee, 1100 East 17th Avenue

Little Beast Street Food, 2730 East Colfax Avenue

Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 West Colfax Avenue

Little Man Ice Cream, Denver International Airport

The Local Butcher, 2242 Oneida Street

Locust Cider & Brewing Co., 5446 Conestoga Court, Boulder

Logan Street and Carboy Winery, 400 East Seventh Avenue

Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court

Lot One, 13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada

Lou's Food Bar, 701 Grant Street

Mac & Cheezary, 3895 Wadsworth Boulevard

EXPAND The "fancy" lobster roll at Maine Shack. Mark Antonation

Magnolia Cajun Dining, 1446 South Broadway

Maine Shack, 1535 Central Street

Makizushico, 5950 South Platte Canyon Road, Littleton

Mango House, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

- Ayny's Kitchen

- Golden Sky Sushi

- Jasmine

- Nepali Mountain Kitchen

- Odaa Ethiopian Restaurant

- Urban Burma

Masa Cocina Mexicana, 8181 Arista Place, Broomfield

Menya Noodle Bar Belmar, 450 South Teller Street, Lakewood

Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street

Meta Asian Kitchen (inside Avanti F&B), 3200 Pecos Street

Mici, 11290 Twenty Mile Road, Parker

Mic's Craft Kitchen, 7531 East Iliff Avenue

MiddleState Coffee, 212 Santa Fe Drive

Midici — The Neapolitan Pizza Company, 4920 South Newport Street

Misfit Snackbar (inside the Middleman), 3401 East Colfax Avenue

Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer Street

Mizuumi Ramen & Sake, 4225 West Colfax Avenue

Momma's Soul Kitchen (inside the Aurora Town Center), 14200 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

Morning Story, 560 South Holly Street

Mr. Lucky's Fine Sandwiches, 3326 Tejon Street

New Belgium Brewing Restaurant, Denver International Airport, Concourse B

New Century Karaoke & Restaurant, 1555 South Havana Street

Next Door American Eatery, 14345 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Noble Riot, 1336 27th Street

Norm's Deli (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Nowhere, 2736 Welton Street

OK Poke (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Old 121 Brewhouse, 1057 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

One Vietnamese Restaurant, 8767 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster

Orion Sushi, 11068 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood

Otero Taproom, 525 Santa Fe Drive

Outpost Eatery, 7431 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

Owlbear Barbecue, 2826 Larimer Street

Pandora's Box (at Alamo Drafthouse), 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster

Park Hill Sushi Co., 4900 East Colfax Avenue

Peak View Brewing Company, 9672 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village

Peckish, 1320 College Avenue, Boulder

Pepper the Noshery, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder

Pho Lang Co, 2233 South Monaco Parkway

PilotHouse Brewing, 4233 South Buckley Road, Aurora

Pistol Whip, 698 Santa Fe Drive

Pizzeria Locale Stapleton, 7505 East 29th Place

Players Pub, 8 South Broadway

Post Oak Barbecue, 4000 Tennyson Street

Postino Broadway, 145 Broadway

Pupusas Paradise 2, 840 Wadsworth Boulevard

Queen City Collective Coffee, 2962 Welton Street

Queen's Eleven, 3603 Walnut Street

Quiero Arepas, 1859 South Pearl Street

Raices Brewing Company, 2060 West Colfax Avenue

Raising Cane's, 14241 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

EXPAND The ramen is the star at Ramen Star. Mark Antonation

Ramen Star, 4044 Tejon Street

Reddy Claws, 3234 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Renegado Tacos & Margaritas, 6651 Tower Road

Reunion Bread Co. (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Rick's Prime Steak & Seafood, The Upper Deck, and Martini's on the Half Shell (inside the Laszlo Hotel), 18595 East Mainstreet, Parker

Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street

Ritual Social House, 1209 East 13th Avenue

River North Brewery, 3400 Blake Street

Rocky Flats Bar & Grill, Highway 93, Golden

Rocky Yama Sushi, 801 Santa Fe Drive

Rosati's Chicago Pizza, 1067 Courtesy Road, Louisville

Rose & Thorn and Double Barrel Club, 1433 17th Street

Rosetta Hall, 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder

- Boxcar Coffee

- Confit

- Eridu

- Folsom Foods

- Ginger Pig

- Jacaranda

- La Tigella

- Petite Fleur

- Tierra

Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway

Roxy Restaurant & Bar, 401 Main Street, Black Hawk

Run for the Roses, 1801 Blake Street

Saigon Bistro, 12303 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora

Sassafras American Eatery, 3927 West 32nd Avenue

Savory Vietnam Pho & Grill, 2200 West Alameda Avenue

Serene Cuisine of India, 2070 South University Boulevard

Slim Chickens, 3900 Tower Road, Aurora

Smiley's, 15800 West Colfax Avenue, Golden

Smith + Canon Ice Cream, 2260 East Colfax Avenue

Smokehouse17, 1612 East 17th Avenue

Snarfburger, 2535 Federal Boulevard

Snarf's Sandwiches, 2527 Federal Boulevard

Snooze, 14345 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Snooze, 7587 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs

So Radish, 5711 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Social Bar & Lounge, 3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Somebody People, 1165 South Broadway

Spice 8 Asian Kitchen, 4510 South Reservoir Road, Aurora

St. Paul Tavern, 3111 East Colfax Avenue

Stateroom (inside the Buffalo Rose), 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden

Street Feud (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

EXPAND Sunday Vinyl looks out onto the train platform at Union Station. Mark Antonation

Sunday Vinyl, 1803 16th Street

Sushi Kai, 682 South Colorado Boulevard

Sushi-Rama Fitzsimons, 13650 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Sweet Sweetz, 2325 East 28th Street

Talnua Distillery & Tasting Room, 5405 West 56th Avenue, Arvada

Tandem Bar, 1300 East 17th Avenue

Taqueria El Grillo, 410 South Federal Boulevard

Tatsu Izakaya, 2022 South University Boulevard

Tempo Bar, 801 15th Street

Ten Seconds (Shi Miao Dao) Yunnanese Rice Noodles, 2000 South Havana Street, Aurora

Teriyaki Madness, 1920 17th Street

Tessa Delicatessen, 5724 East Colfax Avenue

Thai Kun (inside Tributary Food Hall), 701 12th Street, Golden

Thank Sool Pocha K Pub, 2222 South Havana Street

Thirsty 30 Craft Kitchen & Tap, 5428 South Parker Road, Aurora

Tip Top Savory Pies, 105 North Public Road, Lafayette

Tora Ramen (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery, 701 12th Street, Golden

- Amore Gelato

- Fringe Pizza

- Generous Coffee Shop

- Kona Bowls

- SurMesa Taqueria

- Woodgrain Bagels

Uncle Zoe's Chinese Kitchen, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Uncle, 95 South Pennsylvania Street

Urban Beets, 5616 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Urban Putt, 1201 18th Street

Urban Village, 9234 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

Vice Kitchen Wine Whiskey, 18445 West Colfax Avenue, Golden

Vons Chicken, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Voodoo Doughnut, 98 South Broadway

Waldschänke Ciders, 4100 Jason Street

Walia Creamery, 1119 Syracuse Street

Watda Pho, 501 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood

Welton Room, 2590 Welton Street

West of Surrender, 501 16th Street

Westminster Brewing Co., 7655 West 108th Avenue, Westminster

Whole Sol, 1420 Pearl Street, Boulder

Woo Ri Korean Restaurant, 2648 South Parker Road, Aurora

Woodie Fisher, 1999 Chestnut Place

Yahya's Mediterranean Grill & Pastries, 2207 East Colfax Avenue

Zomo Asian + American Eatery, 3457 South Broadway, Englewood

EXPAND The Barricuda's team said goodbye so the owners could retire. Ken Hamblin III

Restaurants and Bars That Closed in 2019

1515 Restaurant, 1515 Market Street

38 State Brewing Company, 8071 South Broadway, Littleton

A Taste of Haiti, 2622 Welton Street

Ad Hominem, 43 West Ninth Avenue*

Aloha Poke Co. (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Backstage Coffee, 1000 14th Street

Bar Fausto, 3126 Larimer Street

Barricuda's, 1076 Ogden Street

Bayou Bob's, 1635 Glenarm Place

Biju's Little Curry Shop (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway*

Biju's Little Curry Shop, 1441 26th Street

Black Black Coffee, 3459 Ringsby Court

Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora*

Block & Larder, 4000 Tennyson Street

Bombay Clay Oven, 165 Steele Street

Bones, 701 Grant Street

BorraCho Tacos (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

BorraCho Tacos, 42 South Broadway

The Brew on Broadway, 3445 South Broadway, Englewood

Brodo Italian Scratch Kitchen, 7167 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood

C.B. & Potts DTC, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Englewood

Cafe Marmotte (will reopen as Olivia), 290 South Downing Street

Campus Lounge, 701 South University Boulevard

Cantina Laredo, 1040 15th Street

Cedar 65, 1338 County Road 65, Evergreen

Cheba Hut, 1313 College Avenue, Boulder

China Jade, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

City Stacks Books & Coffee, 1743 Wazee Street

Colt & Gray, 1553 Platte Street

Comida (at the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Concourse Restaurant Moderne, 10195 East 29th Drive

Cowboy Lounge, 1941 Market Street

The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, 3901 Fox Street

Crepes 'n Crepes, 3000 Zuni Street and 1512 Larimer Street

Dad & Dude's Breweria, 6730 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Daddy's Bar & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue

Dairy Queen, 2205 South Broadway

Denver Bicycle Cafe/Tandem Bar, 1300 East 17th Avenue

The Denver Tea Room & Coffee Salon, 1165 South Broadway

Departure, 245 Columbine Street

Derive Bistro, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden*

Dino's closed on West Colfax at the end of September after more than fifty years in business. Danielle Lirette

Dino's Italian Food, 10040 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

The Egg & I, 2630 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton

El Tazumal, 258 Santa Fe Drive

Emmerson, 1600 Pearl Street, Boulder

Even Stevens Sandwich Shop, 4245 West Colfax Avenue

Fate Brewing Company, 1600 38th Street, Boulder

Fermaentra Brewing, 1715 East Evans Avenue

Gelato Boy (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Glazed & Confuzed (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Glazed & Confuzed DTC, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village*

Green Light Lab, 1336 27th Street

Grimaldi's Pizzeria, 500 16th Street

Hanson's Grill & Tavern, 1301 South Pearl Street

Hinman’s Bakery Cafe (wholesale bakery remains open), at 4850 East 39th Avenue

Hodson's Bar & Grill, 6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial

Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway*

The Humble Pie Store, 3550 East Colfax Avenue

The Hummus & Pita Co., 825 16th Street Mall

Infinite Monkey Theorem (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Interstate Kitchen & Bar, 1001 Santa Fe Drive

Ironworks Brewery and Pub, 12354 West Alameda Parkway, Lakewood

Izakaya Ronin, 3053 Brighton Boulevard

Jack's Uptown, 1600 East 17th Avenue

King's Land Seafood Restaurant, 2200 West Alameda Avenue

The Knotty Neighbor, 1618 East 17th Avenue*

Koshari Time, 1155 South Havana Street, Aurora

Kuni Sushi, 2752 Welton Street*

Lark Burger, 340 East Alameda Avenue

Lark Burger, 1617 California Street

Lark Burger 2730 South Colorado Boulevard

Lark Burger, 4660 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield

Lark Spot, 8770 Wadsworth Avenue, Arvada*

Las Delicias, 92 East Arapahoe Road, Littleton

L'Atelier, 1739 Pearl Street, Boulder

Lazy Dog Bar & Grill, 1346 Pearl Street, Boulder

Lost Highway Brewing, 12741 East Caley Avenue, Centennial

Low Country Kitchen, 1575 Boulder Street

Lucha Cantina, 8026 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Lucky China, 2000 South Havana Street, Aurora

Lucky Pie Pizza & Tap House, 1610 16th Street

Maddie's Restaurant, 2425 South Downing Street

Marcella's, 1801 Central Street

Mario's Ocean Club, 560 South Broadway

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant, 8100 East Union Avenue

Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora*

MGM's Restaurant and Lounge, 4801 Morrison Road

Mila, 999 18th Street

Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Boulevard

Miyabi Jr., 7400 East Hampden Avenue

Moe's Broadway Bagel, 918 16th Street

Morning Collective, 2160 South Broadway

Namkeen (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Next Door American Eatery, 658 South Colorado Boulevard

Nicolo's Pizza, 1209 East 13th Avenue

Norm's Deli (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street*

Novo Coffee, 217 South Holly Street

Old Chicago, 100 Superior Plaza Way, Superior

The Palate Food + Wine, 5375 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village

Palizo Italiano, 1472 South Pearl Street

Pete's Gyros Place, 2819 East Colfax Avenue

Pistol Whip, 698 Santa Fe Drive*

The Populist, 3163 Larimer Street

Puerto Rico 5280, 3109 Federal Boulevard

Purple Door Coffee, 2962 Welton Street

Randolph's Restaurant & Bar, 1776 Grant Street

RiNo Yacht Club (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard

EXPAND The Rolling Pin will be missed in Five Points. Mark Antonation

Rolling Pin Bakeshop, 2716 Welton Street

The Royal, 4000 Tennyson Street

Shelby's Bar & Grill, 519 18th Street

Snow Lab, 4360 East Evans Avenue

Soban, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Social Fare, 150 Clayton Lane

Sojourners Coffee & Tea, 1501 South Holly Street

The Soul Kitchen, 14107 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, and 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar, 3434 West 32nd Avenue

Spring Cafe, 1373 Grant Street

Spur Coffee, 5624 South Prince Street, Littleton

Syntax Physic Opera, 554 South Broadway

The Tavern Downtown, 1949 Market Street

The Tavern Platt Park, 1475 South Pearl Street

Ted's Montana Grill, 1701 Pearl Street, Boulder

Tenya Japanese Soul Food, 3901 Tennyson Street

Thirsty Lion Cherry Creek, 201 Columbine Street

The Three Lions, 2239 East Colfax Avenue

Under the Umbrella Bakery & Cafe, 300 Elati Street

Uturn BBQ, 599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette

Wild Standard, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder

Wooden Table, 2500 East Orchard Boulevard, Greenwood Village

Wonder Press (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway*

*Opened and closed in the same year.

What did we miss? Tell us in a comment or email cafe@westword.com.