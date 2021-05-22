Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

- Local
While restaurants across Colorado were allowed to reopen at full capacity last Sunday, one had already made a quick comeback. Twin Fin Poke had closed at the end of April after it was unable to come to terms with its landlord, and made this list three weeks ago. But Twin Fin Poke was back in the swim on May 7.
"Good news," the owners reported on the Twin Fin Facebook page. "The property manager contacted us this week and ask us to stay. We resolved the lease negotiation....Sorry again for the confusion; we appreciate your continued support."
The news isn't as good for one of the city's favorite food trucks: Miss B's Vietnamese stopped rolling on May 18. Owner Kim Bui delivered the sad news on Instagram: "I absolutely wish I could keep pushing forward, but the demands of running this business make it nearly impossible for me to fully enjoy any other aspect of my life — and my life will always be more than my career....In this short amount of time, I am proud of what I created. I am proud of sharing my love of Vietnamese food and culture with my community. I am proud that I took risks. I am proud of doing what makes sense for me."
But a few other concepts just got rolling...
Restaurants and bars opening this week*
Big Easy's Crepe Kitchen, operating out of 709 West Eighth Avenue
Exalted Sandwich, operating out of 810 Vallejo Street
The LetUp Eatery, 9696 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Twin Fin Poke, 2720 South Colorado Boulevard
Restaurants and bars closing this week*
Cho77, 1520 16th Street
Miss B's Vietnamese, food truck
*Or earlier, and not included on a previous list.
What did we miss? Post a comment or email details to editorial@westword.com.
