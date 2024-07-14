Reader: Honor Colorado's Monumental Restaurateurs as Well as Its Mountains!

While Biker Jim promises to make a culinary comeback, other legendary restaurateurs have hung up their aprons. And on Monday, Molly Martin joined the City Cast crew to discuss who belonged on Denver's restaurant Mount Rushmore, people who had "impact — economically, as well as historically, culturally," according to host Bree Davies. Their conclusion: Mel and Janie Master (first suggested by writer Bill St. John); Stella Cordova of Chubby's; "Daddy" Bruce Randolph and Pete and Elizabeth Contos.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Mount Rushmore story, readers suggested other monumental figures, while a few stirred up controversy over the concept itself.
Says Richard:
Hip, hip, hooray. Where is the mountain for this project?Counters Glenn:
Mount Rushmore? Denver food? Please.Offers Dave:
Sam Arnold from The Fort should be there. He had multiple books, worked with James Beard, cooked with Julia Child and had a PBS cooking series well before Food Network. It's not to say the others aren't deserving, it's just that Sam broke the ground for the others to come and did it for nearly five decades.Suggests Oscar:
Rosa Linda Aguirre with Rosa Linda's Mexican Cafe should be on this list alongside Daddy Bruce. Her restaurant sas recognized twice by the Wall Street Journal, multiple Westword awards, featured on the Lonely Planet travel book as a place to eat in Denver, and fed over 50,000 meals to Denver’s needy on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.Notes Brian:
Noel Cunningham should have his own mountain.Adds Christine:
Corky Douglass, Pierre Wolfe, Noel Cunningham and Radex Cerny. These four men put us on the culinary map, trained many of our chef's who are now restauranteurs. Took us from a cowtown to a town with Michelin stars.Says Chris:
You could also add Lee Goodfriend, David Racine and Dixon Staples without much question. Goodfriends, Racines and Dixons were fantastic restaurants with a great business model. If you ever worked for them, you would agree.Summarizes Karla:
So many! Here are a few: "Greek" Pete (who owned restaurants around town, including Pete's Kitchen); the three owners of Racines, Dixons and Goodfriends; Frank Bonanno (Mizuna, etc.); Cliff Young; Kevin Taylor; Leo Goto (Wellshire Inn); Noel Cunningham (Strings); Daddy Bruce (free Thanksgiving dinner legend); Marilyn Megenity (the Mercury Cafe); Tom Unterwagner from Tom's Homecookin' in Five Points; Peggy Anderson (Annie's Cafe); Corky Douglass from Tante Louise and the list goes on.Agrees Jen:
It's time to honor Colorado's monumental restaurateurs as well as its mountains.Concludes Corey:
Nobody belongs on that list. I've asked tons and tons of natives for good local spots, and not one could tell me spots that have lasted and are loved by locals. There's a ton of bland food in Denver for sure, and if it's not bland it's not from here originally.Do you think Denver should have a restaurant Mount Rushmore? Who do you think belongs there? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].