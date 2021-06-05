 
Denver

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Molly Martin | June 5, 2021 | 5:49am
We bid a fond farewell to Beast + Bottle, which shuttered on June 4.EXPAND
Mark Antonation
Doughnuts, burgers and birria ramen: You can find all that and more at the establishments on this week's openings list. In RiNo, Dochi's mochi doughnuts made their debut as the brand opened its sixth location (the original is in Orlando). Southwest Littleton gained HiLo, a family-owned American eatery, while a new hot-pot spot opened in the former Mr. Panda Super Buffet location in Aurora. And Stoney's welcomed another sibling, Stoney's Cantina, on South Broadway; the cantina-themed iteration of a sports bar is stocked with plenty of tequila, mezcal, tacos and birria ramen, and boasts two happy hours: from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close, Monday through Friday.

After the passing of Denver hospitality legend Cliff Young a week ago, we learned that another of his sons, Spencer Young, is following in his father's footsteps, launching a burger food truck in Castle Rock with plans for a taphouse and beer garden in the future. (Another son, Zach Young, owns Denver's Bar Red.)

Just a block from where Cliff Young had his eponymous restaurant (Cliff Young's closed in 1993) was the only closing this week —-  but it was a big one. Beast + Bottle, the Uptown eatery from sibling duo Paul and Aileen Reilly, shut its doors for the final time on June 4, after eight years in business. The restaurant, which specialized in whole-animal butchery and hyper-local seasonal produce, served many a memorable meal over the years — from long, meandering brunches in the sun on the small patio to late-night wine-fueled conversations at the bar. You can still enjoy the Reillys' penchant for finely crafted cuisine and their mastery of the art of hospitality at their Italian eatery, Coperta, while Beast + Bottle's legacy will leave a lasting impression.

Here's the complete list of openings and closures in metro Denver this week:

Restaurants and bars opening this week*:
Dochi, 2449 Larimer Street
HiLo, 10125 West San Juan Way, Littleton
Old Town Hot Pot, 2852 South Havana Street, Aurora
Passport Burger, food truck, Castle Rock
Stoney's Cantina, 30 South Broadway

Restaurants and bars reopening this week*:
Corinne, 1455 California Street
Edge Restaurant & Bar, 1111 14th Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week*:
Beast + Bottle, 719 East 17th Avenue

*Or earlier, and not included on a previous list.

What did we miss? Post a comment or email details to editorial@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that.

