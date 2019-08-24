Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Denver lost two corporate eateries this week as Grimaldi's, the New York-based pizzeria, folded in the Denver Pavilions, while the Denver Tech Center outpost of Fort Collins pub chain C.B. & Potts also called it quits. Grimaldi's fans will have to find a new love, as the Pavilions location was the only one in Colorado. Potts, however, still has several locations in the metro area and in Fort Collins.

Glazed & Confuzed pulled its doughnut stand from Broadway Market earlier this month, but the wacky doughnut eatery has a big new shop in the DTC for those with a sweet tooth in the southeast suburbs. Also down south, huge new Japanese eatery Ichiban Buffet is now serving all manner of seafood and sushi near Park Meadows Mall.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week ending August 25, plus links to current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue

Fire on the Mountain (Sunday), 300 South Logan Street

Glazed & Confuzed, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village

Ichiban Buffet, 9271 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

C.B. & Potts DTC, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Englewood

Grimaldi's Pizzeria, 500 16th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.