Grimaldi's Pizzeria bit the dust in the Denver Pavilions.EXPAND
Grimaldi's Pizzeria bit the dust in the Denver Pavilions.
Danielle Lirette

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | August 24, 2019 | 6:50am
Denver lost two corporate eateries this week as Grimaldi's, the New York-based pizzeria, folded in the Denver Pavilions, while the Denver Tech Center outpost of Fort Collins pub chain C.B. & Potts also called it quits. Grimaldi's fans will have to find a new love, as the Pavilions location was the only one in Colorado. Potts, however, still has several locations in the metro area and in Fort Collins.

Glazed & Confuzed pulled its doughnut stand from Broadway Market earlier this month, but the wacky doughnut eatery has a big new shop in the DTC for those with a sweet tooth in the southeast suburbs. Also down south, huge new Japanese eatery Ichiban Buffet is now serving all manner of seafood and sushi near Park Meadows Mall.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week ending August 25, plus links to current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue
Fire on the Mountain (Sunday), 300 South Logan Street
Glazed & Confuzed, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
Ichiban Buffet, 9271 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
C.B. & Potts DTC, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Englewood
Grimaldi's Pizzeria, 500 16th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Andrea West and Craig Oberlink are excited to serve chicken wings in Washington Park West.EXPAND
Andrea West and Craig Oberlink are excited to serve chicken wings in Washington Park West.
Mark Antonation

"Fire on the Mountain Debuts Second Wing Joint This Weekend"

The old Govnr's Park sign is staying above the new Logan Street patio, and there will also be a Gov Park burger on the menu.EXPAND
The old Govnr's Park sign is staying above the new Logan Street patio, and there will also be a Gov Park burger on the menu.
Mark Antonation

"Carboy Winery and Logan Street Prep for September Opening"

Pork and peach is a combo chef Brent Turnipseede hopes to keep on his menu in various forms, as in this pork belly with charred salsa verde and grilled peaches.EXPAND
Pork and peach is a combo chef Brent Turnipseede hopes to keep on his menu in various forms, as in this pork belly with charred salsa verde and grilled peaches.
Mark Antonation

"A New Highland Neighborhood Joint for People Who Really Like Food"

Marlowe's will soon become West of Surrender.EXPAND
Marlowe's will soon become West of Surrender.
Mark Antonation

"More Details on West of Surrender, Coming to Marlowe's Space"

The double Snarfburger comes with two kinds of cheese for $6.25.EXPAND
The double Snarfburger comes with two kinds of cheese for $6.25.
Mark Antonation

"Snarfburger Opens Its First Denver Burger Shack"

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

