Menus Just Released for 2024 Denver Restaurant Week

Visit Denver launched Denver Restaurant Week in 2005 and ever since, the annual celebration of the local food scene has helped diners discover new favorites and enjoy deals at beloved standbys. Now, menus have been released for the twentieth edition of the event, which runs from March 1-10.
In its first year — back when all the DRW specials were priced at $52.80 per couple — 83 restaurants participated. In the two decades since, the deal has changed and the dining scene has grown. This year, there are over 210 participating restaurants to choose from offering multi-course menus at four price points: $25, $35, $45 or $55 per person.
The choices span a variety of cuisines and geographic areas, too; some of the spots included in Colorado's first-ever Michelin Guide are in the mix as well as some places on our list of the 100 restaurants we can't live without.
Now is the time to start digesting all the details and booking reservations before they're gone. Some standouts to consider:
African Grill and Bar in Lakewood is the ideal place to learn more about the wide-ranging cuisine; owners Sylvester and Theodora Osei-Fordwuo serve food from a variety of regions. The $45 DRW deal includes a samosa and salad to start; soup, stew, rice and fufu with an option of beef or chicken; and fried plantain or banana cake with chocolate topping for dessert.
Longtime north Denver staple Cafe Brazil is offering four courses for $45, including sweet potato and shrimp croquettes or marinated grilled eggplant to start, followed by heirloom tomato gazpacho. For a main, choose between pan-seared salmon with spinach and crabmeat queso fundido; blackened beef shoulder over wild mushroom ceviche; or penne pasta with garden vegetables in a curry coconut sauce. Then enjoy a Brazilian chocolate petit four for dessert.
which opened last year in Jefferson Park, is offering a hell of a deal. For $25 per person, you'll get a choice of three meatballs, crispy Brussels sprouts or six wings to start; a half Pizza Shop Salad (romaine, blistered tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella, red onion, crispy pepperoni and red wine vinaigrette) or half Caesar; and one of two pies — the Red Tops with brick cheese, Bianco di Napoli tomato red sauce and Parmesan; or the Six Mile High with brick cheese, double pepperoni, Italian sausage, red sauce and Parmesan.
Michelin-recommended Noisette is offering a two-course meal for $55: a choice of warm endive salad with mimolette and caramelized shallot crème fraiche or potato and leek velouté with chives and American sturgeon caviar to start, along with an entree option: skate wing with lemon, capers, sauce noisette and potato confit or roast chicken with cabernet sauvignon vinegar sauce and potato confit.
Fish N Beer in RiNo has a lot to choose from for its three-course, $45 DRW menu. First-course selections include mahi mahi ceviche, blue crab fritters, and Maryland blue crab dip. For mains, opt from such choices as grilled Spanish octopus or the house speciality Fish and Beer Basket with battered cod and fries. Then pick from a duo of desserts: key lime pie or crème brûlée.
To check out all the Denver Restaurant Week menus, visit denverestaurantweek.com.