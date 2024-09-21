Every Opening and Closing This Week: Three Big Changes Coming

Family Jones Spirit House at 3245 Osage Street has posted on social media that it's "temporarily closing for repairs and maintenance starting September 22" and ending well before all those holiday parties.
Mutiny Information Cafe will close its doors at 2 South Broadway on September 22, leaving not just the Baker neighborhood, but Denver altogether. It will reopen on October 4 at 3483 South Broadway, on an Englewood block filled with shops and other eateries. "It's a fantastic city to work with," Mutiny co-owner Jim Norris told us. "We're just over the moon, working with a city government that cares about small business coming into their town. It's night and day compared to Denver."
Comida is leaving Aurora not because of any Venezuelan gang rumors, but because owner Rayme Rossello is leaving the business altogether. It got its start in 2010 as Comida Cantina, a food truck. Two years later, she opened the first brick-and-mortar location of the venture in Longmont, adding a second inside Denver food hall the Source in 2013 and a third at Stanley Marketplace in 2016. The Longmont outpost closed in 2017 and Comida Cantina exited the Source in 2019. Now, after the end of brunch on Sunday, September 22, Comida will close its Stanley mainstay.
According to Stanley management, which is working hard to support all the independent restaurants that make Aurora such a great food scene, a new tenant will be announced soon.
In the meantime, there's a Denver opening to balance out that closing: Seoul Bowl has opened at 2337 East Evans in Denver. It's currently in soft-opening mode, but will host a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, September 21.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Carm & Gia's last day is Saturday, September 21.
- Scott Durrah is back in business at the Jerk Pit Smokehouse
Openings
The Pizza Stone of Golden, 710 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 112, Golden
Seoul Bowl, 2337 East Evans Avenue
Table Public House, 2190 South Platte Drive (reopening)
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected]. And good news: After a well-deserved vacation, Molly Martin will be back on duty Monday!