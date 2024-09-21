 Denver Restaurants Opening This Week: Seoul Bowl, Pizza Stone | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Three Big Changes Coming

Family Jones Spirit House is closing for renovations, Mutiny Information Cafe is closing for a move, and Comida is closing altogether.
September 21, 2024
Family Jones Spirit House is closed for remodeling.
The news this weekend is all about closings...one for some renovation work, one for a move, and one for good.

Family Jones Spirit House at 3245 Osage Street has posted on social media that it's "temporarily closing for repairs and maintenance starting September 22" and ending well before all those holiday parties.

Mutiny Information Cafe will close its doors at 2 South Broadway on September 22, leaving not just the Baker neighborhood, but Denver altogether. It will reopen on October 4 at 3483 South Broadway, on an Englewood block filled with shops and other eateries. "It's a fantastic city to work with," Mutiny co-owner Jim Norris told us. "We're just over the moon, working with a city government that cares about small business coming into their town. It's night and day compared to Denver."
click to enlarge inside a crowded store
Although Mutiny Information Cafe is moving, the owners promise its spirit will remain the same.
Brandon Johnson
Comida is leaving Aurora not because of any Venezuelan gang rumors, but because owner Rayme Rossello is leaving the business altogether. It got its start in 2010 as Comida Cantina, a food truck. Two years later, she opened the first brick-and-mortar location of the venture in Longmont, adding a second inside Denver food hall the Source in 2013 and a third at Stanley Marketplace in 2016. The Longmont outpost closed in 2017 and Comida Cantina exited the Source in 2019. Now, after the end of brunch on Sunday, September 22, Comida will close its Stanley mainstay.

According to Stanley management, which is working hard to support all the independent restaurants that make Aurora such a great food scene, a new tenant will be announced soon.

In the meantime, there's a Denver opening to balance out that closing: Seoul Bowl has opened at 2337 East Evans in Denver. It's currently in soft-opening mode, but will host a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, September 21.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of openings and closings this week:

Openings

The Pizza Stone of Golden, 710 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 112, Golden
Seoul Bowl, 2337 East Evans Avenue
Table Public House, 2190 South Platte Drive (reopening)

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected]. And good news: After a well-deserved vacation, Molly Martin will be back on duty Monday!
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
