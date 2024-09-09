Comida Closing Stanley Marketplace Restaurant September 22

There have been some recent changes at local food halls, including the closure of Culture Meat & Cheese at Denver Central Market last week. The next shakeup: Comida, which was one of the first businesses to open inside Stanley Marketplace in Aurora when it debuted in 2016, will close this month.
Industry vet Rayme Rossello launched Comida Cantina, as it was called then, as a food truck in 2010. Two years later, she opened the first brick-and-mortar location of the venture in Longmont, adding a second inside Denver food hall the Source in 2013.
The Longmont outpost said goodbye in 2017, and Comida Cantina exited the Source in 2019, but Comida at Stanley Marketplace made it through the pandemic and has remained an anchor at that development — until now. It is set to close after brunch service on September 22.
Instagram post, Rossello writes: "I have been thinking hard on how to talk about what I am about to say. It feels important to get it right. And yet, is there ever any right way to close a restaurant? Mostly I want you all to know how grateful I am for these last almost fifteen years of owning Comida, and the last almost eight years of being a part of Stanley Marketplace. Truly, this has been an amazing part of my life and I am forever changed by it. Stanley has been like a big bear hug most days. The ownership group has always been supportive of what we do at Comida, and the guests have been wonderful and plenty. ...After over 35 years in the restaurant business, I am saying thank you and peace out. This decision was not made lightly, and is one I have been working towards for the last few years, if I am honest. I am grateful to the people in my life that told me it was ok to take this step. It feels terrifying and also freeing. So I imagine I am doing the right thing."
Rossello adds that there are potential buyers for the 3,500-square-foot space that has been home to Comida. "Stay tuned for Stanley to make that announcement in the coming weeks…I am excited for all parties. Change is good," she notes.
"My gratitude for my staff, these hard-working women and men that have been the backbone of Comida for so many years, is unmeasurable," Rossello concludes. "I let them all know by this last Friday, and feel hopeful about where they will all go after we finish service on the 22nd. I will close this entry here, and say that over the next two weeks, our last two weeks, I will be adding [Instagram posts] if anyone cares to follow along. There are a lot of people to thank and many moments worth sharing. Until then, #peaceloveandtacos✌🏻❤️🌮"