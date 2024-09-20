The Jerk Pit Smokehouse Transports Diners From LoHi to the Caribbean

The Jerk Pit Smokehouse, which opened this month at 3210 Wyandot Street, transports diners from busy LoHi to the laid-back Caribbean. You can smell the smoked meats from down the street; inside, reggae music is playing as patrons gather around a cozy bar or sit at several small tables. Friends and strangers alike are chatting, laughing and enjoying the moment. The entire scene is orchestrated by chef-owner Scott Durrah, who likens himself to Sam Malone on Cheers.
“It’s more than just having great food and drinks — it’s about creating a vibe,” Durrah says, smiling.
The eatery’s name refers to traditional jerk pit cooking in Jamaica, where people dig a hole in the ground or use a barrel or a drum, and then lay pimento wood on top and light it. The jerk-marinated meat is slow-cooked above the fire for hours.
“Locals and tourists gather around the jerk pit. The cook takes the food off the grill, chops it on the block, and gives it to you with a Red Stripe or some rum. You sit down, you enjoy,” explains Durrah.
This concept forms the ethos of the new eatery, a place where people can come to enjoy good food and forget their troubles.
“All of my restaurants in Colorado have been known for having very flavorful and authentic smoked jerk and Caribbean food," says Durrah. "I was taught about jerk in the early ’90s by the families that were the creators of jerk in Port Antonio. From that point on, I implemented that with a lot of my Italian flavors."
The Jerk Pit’s signature smoked jerk meats are prepared using a blend of woods, including pimento wood imported from Jamaica, that gives the dishes their smoky flavor. Traditional jerk chicken, pork, ribs and brisket (some of the best brisket I’ve ever had) are complemented by Southern staples and Creole classics, courtesy Durrah's partner in the kitchen, Chef Sierra Mitchell, who offers a New Orleans flair with dishes like gumbo and chicken and waffles (available on weekends).
His Italian heritage contributes five specialty pizzas, each inspired by iconic Colorado figures and made with his grandmother’s red sauce recipe. (Pro tip: Visit on Wednesdays for 25 percent off all pizzas.)
Those culinary influences blend in the bar program as well, which offers a number of specialty drinks. The standout, though, is the Dirty Mojito, mixed with a housemade molasses mint syrup and Myers's rum. Good as that is, Durrah says he's still looking for a creative bartender to join the team.
The restaurant also cross-promotes with Durrah’s dispensary, Simply Pure, which is one block away and offers customers perks with qualifying purchases (like a free joint or edible at Simply Pure when you bring in a $25 receipt from the restaurant).
Additionally, the Jerk Pit serves as a platform for Durrah's broader mission of supporting women and people of color in the culinary world. The restaurant runs an internship program aimed at giving young chefs the opportunity to gain experience and grow in the industry. This program is partly funded by selling liquor cabinets to members; along with bottle service, they receive food coupons and discounts on catering or private events.
Opening the Jerk Pit Smokehouse has been a deeply personal experience for Durrah. He remodeled the space with his own hands, from painting walls to laying the mosaic tiles on tables, and the restaurant reflects his personal touch in every detail. It’s also become a place where memories are made and revisited. Longtime patrons of his previous restaurants, many of whom haven’t seen him in years, are returning to the Jerk Pit, eager to experience his food once again.
“I see kids that used to work at my previous restaurants and old customers, and now they’re coming in here and bringing memories back to me that I forgot about. It really gives me joy to know that those places were about more than just serving food to people, but it really gave people memories,” Durrah says, becoming a bit emotional as he reflects on the connections he’s built over the years.
The Jerk Pit Smokehouse is only the beginning of his latest chapter. Durrah envisions expanding the concept to locations like Denver International Airport or Empower Field, though he remains committed to keeping the vibe small and personal. “I don’t want it to be big,” he says. “I want it to be small and intimate, where we can focus on quality and community.”
Durrah, whose culinary and cannabis career spans over three decades and includes working with a variety of celebrities, political leaders and professional athletes, as well as making a run for Denver City Council, recalls a trip to Jamaica he took with his wife, University of Colorado regent Wanda James, almost thirty years ago.
“We were sitting at the grill, up there on the cliffs, before we had any restaurants or pot companies, and I was like, you know, we're going to be rich off of jerk chicken and pot," he says. "I don't know about being rich, but it's given us a good lifestyle, and here we are today.”
The Jerk Pit Smokehouse is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., and closed on Monday and Tuesday. It's located at 3210 Wyandot Street; learn more here.