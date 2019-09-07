 


    Herban Planet
Grabowski's Pizzeria is among this week's openings.
Grabowski's Pizzeria is among this week's openings.
Linnea Covington

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | September 7, 2019 | 5:54am
AA

Last November, the Art District on Santa Fe lost iSushi, the Japanese eatery that had opened at 801 Santa Fe Drive in 2012. Well, sushi is back, courtesy of Rocky Yama Sushi, from the same owner who runs Rocky Fin Poke at 1245 East Colfax Avenue. The sushi bar is now open for dinner daily and lunch Monday through Saturday.

In Park Hill, the Honey Hill Cafe has taken over the former home of Spinelli's Bakery & Ice Cream, serving breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries and other baked goods.

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings for the week of September 2 to 8, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Grabowski's Pizzeria, 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Honey Hill Cafe, 4628 East 23rd Avenue
Kyoto Ramen, 1617 California Street
Rocky Yama Sushi, 801 Santa Fe Drive
Yuan Wonton, Food Truck

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

A simple pepperoni and olive tavern-style pizza at Grabowski's.
A simple pepperoni and olive tavern-style pizza at Grabowski's.
Linnea Covington

"Grabowski’s Pizzeria Brings Tavern-Style Pies to the Source"

The Yuan Wonton food truck is ready to roll.
The Yuan Wonton food truck is ready to roll.
Penelope Wong

"Yuan Wonton Hits the Streets With Chinese Dumplings"

This nondescript retail slot in a South Broadway apartment complex will soon become one of Denver's most upscale vegan restaurants.
This nondescript retail slot in a South Broadway apartment complex will soon become one of Denver's most upscale vegan restaurants.
Mark Antonation

"New Upscale Vegan Restaurant Headed for South Broadway"

Cafe Marmotte is changing hands.
Cafe Marmotte is changing hands.
Danielle Lirette

"Bistro Georgette Team Takes Over Cafe Marmotte"

MORU will soon open its doors as a coffee bar.
MORU will soon open its doors as a coffee bar.
Courtesy MORU Specialty Coffee Roasters

"MORU Expands From Coffee Roaster to Cooperative Coffee Bar"

Every week, we publish a list of recent openings and closings; every month, we tally them up for a comprehensive look at the Denver dining scene. We posted our Restaurant Roll Call for August right after Labor Day, and are already collecting information for the September Restaurant Roll Call.

There's so much action on the scene, though, that we know we sometimes miss things.

Have you spotted any recent openings and closings that aren't on this list? Post a comment or email the information to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

