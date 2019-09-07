Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Last November, the Art District on Santa Fe lost iSushi, the Japanese eatery that had opened at 801 Santa Fe Drive in 2012. Well, sushi is back, courtesy of Rocky Yama Sushi, from the same owner who runs Rocky Fin Poke at 1245 East Colfax Avenue. The sushi bar is now open for dinner daily and lunch Monday through Saturday.

In Park Hill, the Honey Hill Cafe has taken over the former home of Spinelli's Bakery & Ice Cream, serving breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries and other baked goods.

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings for the week of September 2 to 8, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Grabowski's Pizzeria, 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Honey Hill Cafe, 4628 East 23rd Avenue

Kyoto Ramen, 1617 California Street

Rocky Yama Sushi, 801 Santa Fe Drive

Yuan Wonton, Food Truck

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Every week, we publish a list of recent openings and closings; every month, we tally them up for a comprehensive look at the Denver dining scene. We posted our Restaurant Roll Call for August right after Labor Day, and are already collecting information for the September Restaurant Roll Call.

There's so much action on the scene, though, that we know we sometimes miss things.

