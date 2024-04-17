 Denver Stoner Foods: Best Places to Eat When You're High | Westword
The Best Places to Dine When You're High — or Just Really Hungry

Whether you're craving fast food burgers, tacos, ice cream or a little bit of everything, these spots offer dope eats.
April 17, 2024
Make your munchie dreams come true at Eat Here on West 38th Avenue.
Make your munchie dreams come true at Eat Here on West 38th Avenue. Molly Martin
January 1, 2024, marked a decade of legal recreational weed sales in Colorado, and while marijuana lovers will celebrate by toking up big time on 4/20, getting high is the norm every day for many people in the Mile High.

Whether you prefer indicas or sativas, edibles or vapes, or just love a classic joint, one thing is certain: You're sure to end up with the munchies, and there are plenty of places in Denver that excel at fulfilling all your stoned food fantasies. So skip the Taco Bell drive-thru and load up on these eats from local spots that satisfy — whether you're high or not.

If you're craving...
click to enlarge outside of a drive-thru burger restaurant with yellow sign at night
Crown Burgers beckons on South Colorado Boulevard.
Molly Martin

Fast-food burgers

Crown Burgers, at 2192 South Colorado Boulevard, is the crown jewel of local fast-food hamburger drive-thrus. Open since 1987, it's a reliable spot that offers some seriously good specials, including any combo of four quarter-pound burgers with cheese or grilled ham and cheese sandos for $15.99. Or opt for its signature creation, the Royal Burger, which is topped with pastrami. You can also add on everything from breakfast burritos and corn dogs to gyros. For a different kind of throwback burger experience — minus the drive-thru — check out Jim's Burger Haven, which has locations in Thornton and Westminster, or Grandpa's Burger Haven, at 23 South Federal Boulevard.
"cheba hut" sign on a building
Cheba Hut was designed for stoners.
Courtesy of Cheba Hut

Sandwiches

Cheba Hut, which has seventeen Colorado outposts, isn't technically homegrown. It was founded in Tempe, Arizona, in 1998 and opened its first Colorado location in Fort Collins in 2003. Since then, it has been fully embraced by locals, including Westword News Editor Thomas Mitchell, who's also served as cannabis editor for years. "Even when they mess up my order — which happens occasionally — I love that place," he jokes. Cheba Hut's wide variety of "toasted" subs are all named after weed strains, like White Widow (chicken, bacon and ranch) and Sensi Kush (a BLT with honey sriracha). Along with fully customizable sandwiches, you can order snacks like nacho cheese-covered Doritos and Goo Balls, which are made with Rice Krispies, peanut butter, cocoa, honey, butter and marshmallows.

We also love the Fat Bastard sandwich at the Walnut Room (3131 Walnut Street), where you can pair the fully loaded combination of pepperoni, salami, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mustard and vinaigrette with pizza rolls, wings, and shots in flavors like banana peanut butter and cookie dough.
a burrito
Illegal Pete's is our favorite homegrown burrito chain.
Illegal Pete's

Burritos

Fast-casual burrito giant Chipotle may have started in Denver, but when we're high and hungry, only Illegal Pete's will do. This local chain was founded in Boulder in 1995; there are now eleven locations in the state, with two more opening soon, in Colorado Springs and Boulder's Table Mesa neighborhood. A punk-heavy playlist plus strong and tasty margs make this a way better place to hang. Plus, Illegal Pete's has a few key ingredients that amp up its burritos, bowls and tacos, including superior queso, fried potatoes and, most important, green chile.

If you're salivating at the thought of a classic, Colorado-style green chile-smothered burrito, make your way to the Original Chubby's, at 1281 West 38th Avenue, for a properly sloppy version. Or go Cali style at Carrera's Tacos in Greenwood Village, where you can get a burrito stuffed with fries.
click to enlarge a plate of tacos
The fried tacos from Mexico City Lounge, in all their glory.
Molly Martin

Tacos

Denver has a plethora of taco options, and it's hard to go wrong if you're sticking to the local spots. But if you're looking to itch that greasy Taco Bell craving, fried tacos made with a key ingredient — melted American cheese — are the answer. Load up at Mexico City Lounge (2115 Larimer Street), where you can opt for steak, beef, bean or chicken, as well as carnitas on Fridays until that special sells out. Pro tip from the staff: Add avocado and bacon to the chicken version for a club-inspired spin on this classic.

El Toro, at 4957 Colorado Boulevard, offers similar fried tacos with a side of dive-bar vibes — at least while its kitchen is open, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
click to enlarge chocolate cake, chicken tenders and fries and a pepperoni pizza
Go to Dough Counter for the pizza, but don't skip the tenders, fries and cake.
Dough Counter

Pizza

Colorado is now home to a pizza chain called Stoner's Pizza Joint, which was founded in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2013. Its two Denver locations and one in Littleton all offer combos like the Blazer, which includes a fourteen-inch two-topping pie, a six-piece Pep-N-Rollie (pepperoni and mozz rolled in pizza dough), cinnamon rolls and a two-liter bottle of soda. But if you prefer to keep it local, Denver's pizza scene is booming right now. Standouts that hit the spot after a few hits include Big Bill's, at 8243 South Holly Street in Centennial, where you can create your own whole pies or slices and grab a Yoo-hoo and a box of Drake's Devil Dogs for round two of the munchies.

We're also partial to Dough Counter, which opened at 2466 South Colorado Boulevard last September and is owned by the family of pizza pros that run Marco's Coal Fired. It slings both New York-style and Sicilian pies, with topping combos like Vodka Chicken Parm, the burger-inspired Big Mac and a loaded baked potato. It also dishes out green chile cheese bread, chicken tenders (which happen to be gluten-free), fries and some of the best chocolate cake around.
click to enlarge
You won't see it on the menu, but you can try spaghettieis at Eiskaffee.
Eiskaffee

Ice cream

Dude, what if spaghetti was made with ice cream? At Eiskaffee, an offshoot of High Point Creamery that opened inside the 11th Avenue Hostel on Broadway in 2022, it is. Inspired by the traditional eiskaffees served in Germany, this spot specializes in combining ice cream and coffee — but there's one secret menu item that takes the classic ice cream sundae to another level. Spaghettieis, or spaghetti ice cream, is a beloved German novelty. Here it's made with Bavarian Cream ice cream that's pressed through a potato ricer to create a noodle effect, then topped with strawberry sauce and shaved white chocolate to mimic Parmesan cheese. Dude.

If you want to stock up on pints of creative stoner-worthy flavors, Right Cream, at 2423 South Downing Street, has you covered. Its offerings constantly change, but you can't go wrong with options like He's My Sweet Cheez, sweet cream ice cream with Cheez-It streusel toffee and swirls of almost-too-salty caramel. Bonus: If you show up on a Thursday, you can also get one of the best smashburgers in town.
click to enlarge various food on plates
A spread of favorites from Sam's No 3.
Molly Martin

A little bit of everything

In 2023, Niko Garza opened Eat Here at 4004 West 38th Avenue on April 20 — which wasn't a fluke. The menu at this small spot that offers takeout and delivery is munchie heaven, and the prices are so affordable you don't have to pick just one item. Want a chopped cheese, garlic parm wings and carne asada nachos? Done. How about a Philly cheesesteak, a Nathan's hot dog, a brownie bite and a Gatorade? Yup. It also carries one of the best local cookie brands, Gnarly Cookies.

If you'd prefer to post up at a table and feast, Sam's No. 3, a family-owned diner with locations downtown and in Glendale, is ready to make your food dreams come true. Its fifteen-page menu spans American, Greek and Mexican fare, but Sam's will say yes to pretty much anything, whether you want to add fried cheese curds to your already monstrous burrito, load a heap of hash browns with Tex Mex chili and extra cheese, or stack onion rings onto a meatloaf melt.

Chef Dave Hadley is a proud weed supporter and has been pushing to make special-event permits for cannabis hospitality events a reality in Denver. But while you can't light up at his latest venture, you can get a hell of a spread. In December, Hadley moved his Samosa Shop into the kitchen of LoDo bar Honor Farm, where he's cranking out craveable options such as an Indian spin on walking tacos dubbed Magic Masala Pie, vindaloo chicken birria tacos, a lamb kebab smashburger and s'mores samosas. 
