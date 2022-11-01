Sam's No. 3 Will Close Its Aurora Location by End of the Year

It's the end of an era for another beloved diner. On October 25, Sam's No. 3 announced that it is planning to close its location at 2580 South Havana Street in Aurora at the end of the year.
"We have been part of the daily life in Aurora for over 25 years. For this, we are truly grateful, but it is time for us to concentrate on owning our own space," reads the Sam's No. 3 statement posted on social media.
Despite being a longtime staple on Havana Street, the restaurant leased that location and the owners "basically could not work out an agreement [with the landlord] that worked for each of us," Sam Armatas tells Westword.
The Sam's No. 3 locations in Glendale and downtown Denver will remain open — the Armatas family owns both of those buildings. The Aurora outpost, opened in 1998, was the rebirth of a family legacy that began with the original Sam's No. 3, which was founded by Greek immigrant Sam Armatas on Curtis Street in 1927. Aurora is the oldest of the locations operating today; all three are run by Sam's son Spero and his three sons, Sam, Patrick and Alex.
While the family isn't actively looking for a new Aurora location right now, "our intention is to have some additional time after the new year to look," Sam notes.
The diner scene in the metro area has dwindled since the pandemic hit in 2020; the scene lost the Denver Diner, Breakfast King and Tom's Diner (which is now Tom's Starlight), while others cut back on hours. While the closure of the Aurora Sam's #3 will be tough for both regulars and longtime staff, fans will still be able to get a fix of their favorites from the pages-long menu of American, Greek and Mexican staples at two more spots.
The Aurora location of Sam's was where I fell in love with its Tex-Mex chili. Read about it below:
I didn't love Sam's No. 3 the first time I visited nearly eighteen years ago. Or the second time. Or even the third. It was a favorite of my then-partner's family, though, so I kept tagging along, eating my way around the sixteen-page menu filled with more than a hundred items and becoming familiar with the waitstaff at the Aurora location, many of whom had been working there since that location opened in 1998, seven decades after the chain got its start in downtown Denver. Then I tried the Tex Mex Chili, and everything changed.
The Armatas family has a long history in Denver, one that's explained right on the cover of the massive Sam's No. 3 menu (which is accessed via a QR code these days) and in more depth in a timeline on its website that matches the family history with world events: Sam Armatas, a Greek immigrant, opened the original Sam's No. 3 at 1527 Curtis Street in 1927, the same year that construction began on Mount Rushmore.
That was the third location of a small chain of Sam's diners run by Armatas and his business partner, Sam Selavenitis. Sam's No. 4 was added in 1929, and a spot called Sam's Coney Island opened in 1930. "I asked him why that one was named that, and he said he was tired of numbers," says Spero Armatas of his late father. When the Sam's partnership dissolved in 1931, Sam Armatas kept Sam's No. 3. "Thankfully, No. 3 survived the Depression," Spero says of the business, which made a few moves around Curtis Street over the years.
In 1998, the current Sam's ownership group took shape, bringing together Spero and his sons Sam, Patrick and Alex, who opened Sam's No. 3 on Havana Street in Aurora that year. In 2003, they returned Sam's No. 3 to downtown, at a Curtis Street location across the street from where the original had opened seventy years earlier. A third Sam's debuted in Glendale in 2013.
Sam's is widely known for its massive breakfast burritos, and has been a frequent presence on our annual list of the best green chile in Denver. But not this year. While its Kickin' Pork Green Chili is Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives famous (you can even find the recipe for it on the Food Network website), it's the bowl of Tex Mex Chili that still reigns supreme for me. And Spero agrees. "That's what I get," he affirms when I tell him it's my go-to.
The Tex Mex bowl is a combination of Sam's green chile (which is also available in a vegetarian version) and the unsung hero of this spot, the beanless red chili. The combo is served over pinto beans (which I omit), with cheese and diced onion on top and a tortilla on the side.
The recipe for the red chili, which is made with ground beef, is the same one that's been used since the original Sam's opened. "My dad developed that recipe," Spero notes. For decades, red chili was the only chili at Sam's. "In the old days, we served 500 to 550 bowls a day, besides putting it on hamburgers and hot dogs and other things," he adds. But when green chile began growing in popularity, it was added to Sam's mix of classic diner fare and Greek specialties, along with a selection of other Mexican dishes. Sam's now goes through 50 gallons of green chile a day among its three locations.
Over my countless visits, I've amassed a list of go-to orders (and sections of the massive menu to avoid). Once, a Tinder date who knew I was a regular asked for tips about what to order. I shared my usual rundown and advised him to skip the burgers — there are far better options, I told him. He listened intently and ordered a burger anyway. When he didn't enjoy it, he spent the last half of the date complaining about Sam's. We never went out again.
That night, I'd had my most common order: the can't-fail bowl of Tex Mex and salad combo, opting for the Wedge, which comes loaded with plenty of bacon and blue cheese crumbles and my favorite addition: two crisp onion rings held on by toothpicks. My daughter prefers the French toast, but we always get a heaping plate of chili cheese tots (half red for me, half green for her) to split.
The most filling red chili dish, though (and my favorite for a hangover cure), is the Trailblazer Works. Once called the Ram, it's a huge plate of home fries covered in chili, cheese and onions, topped with two eggs any way you like them and a side of toast for just over $10.
Although chili is involved in most of my go-tos, there are a couple of exceptions. Battered and fried cheese curds are a crowd-pleasing starter; here they're served with marinara, but a side of ranch doused with hot sauce is a smart addition. And because Sam's has seen it all when it comes to custom orders, you can even get a little crazy and ask to add those curds inside a burrito, or anything else your gluttonous heart desires.
If you want to pack in some veggies with your meal, don't sleep on the Village Salad as a side. This simple combo of cucumbers, tomatoes and feta with a vinaigrette is a nod to the Armatas family's Greek roots. The large, entree-size Greek Salad is a winner, too, as is the gyro in a grilled pita.
"I just love breakfast," Spero says of his most frequent order beside the Tex Mex Chili. "It's probably the best comfort food. I love our Hollandaise, and I love our fresh fruit."
No matter what anyone orders, however, one thing is always true: Every person leaves Sam's No. 3 completely stuffed. But if I did have room for a dessert, it would be one of the pie or cake shakes.
Yes, Sam's will load any available flavor of pie or cake into ice cream and blend it up — because at Sam's, all your diner food dreams can come true.