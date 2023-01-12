Support Us

The Best Places to Sip Tea in Denver

January 12, 2023 12:24PM

Babe's Tea Room offers both vegan and gluten-free options for its traditional afternoon tea.
There’s something special about drinking well-made tea. It’s the type of beverage that often sparks true appreciation for quality and origins, and it's associated with taking a moment to enjoy a simple pleasure. If you're looking for a comforting break from the day, these are the best places in Denver for tea enthusiasts to embrace their beloved beverage.

Babe’s Tea Room
2401 15th Street
303-455-4832
babestearoom.com
Babe’s Tea Room is a grown-up tea party come to life. Full-service afternoon tea ($42 per person) includes a variety of classic tea sandwiches such as cucumber and chive cream cheese or vegan chickpea salad along with scones and other sweet treats (including gluten-free and vegan options). You can also stop in anytime to sip on options like matcha or Chai lattes, or the Lavender London Fog, which is a blend of Earl Grey, a lavender vanilla house-made simple syrup and the milk of your choice. Evening tea is also available, paired with tiered tapas, charcuterie and salads.
The Brown Palace, which has been open since 1892, serves a traditional English tea service daily.
The Brown Palace
321 17th Street
303-297-3111
brownpalace.com
The Brown Palace has been open since 1892 and is Denver's most well known destinations for afternoon tea, which starts at $50 per person. Traditions are not missed here, with Devonshire cream shipped from England to pair with hand-made pastries. A variety of team choices are available or, for a boozy option, order A Mad Tea Party made with chamomile-infused Tito’s vodka, honey from the hotel’s rooftop bee hives, lemon and Chandon Brut.
Enjoy a large variety of teas, as well as tea time, at Capital Tea on South Broadway.
Capital Tea / Instagram
Capital Tea
1450 South Broadway
303-777-2255
captea.com
Capital Tea is a family-owned business that's been open since 2006. It serves more than one hundred types of teas, and its traditional English tea time is served all day ($30 per person; reservations required). It includes unlimited tea, finger sandwiches and desserts, with vegetarian and gluten-free options available for an additional fee. If you're just popping in for a cup, food options include hummus served with flatbread and veggies, soup, salads and sandwiches, such as smoked salmon and curry tuna salad.
Along with boba drinks, Colorado Tea Station serves hot traditional Chinese tea.
Colorado Tea Station / Instagram
Colorado Tea Station
1700 Platte Street
303-200-0724
coloradoteastation.com
While there are a growing number of places to get boba, or bubble tea, we love sipping traditional hot Chinese tea at Colorado Tea Station. Originally founded by Jimmy Huang, a tea master from Taiwan, it also serves a wide variety of cold drinks in flavors like  rose milk, winter melon and tapioca green.
Sip tea from around the world at Ku Cha.
Ku Cha House of Tea
Ku Cha House of Tea
Multiple Locations
kuchatea.com
Ku Cha House of Tea has two locations in Denver — Cherry Creek North and the Denver Pavilions – as well as outposts in Lone Tree, Boulder and Fort Collins. You’ll find more than one hundred tea varieties from China, Japan, India and all over the world. In addition to teas sourced globally, there are unique blends made in-house. Ku Cha also offers classes on teas, tea culture and traditional brewing methods, along with Chinese tea ceremonies.
Inside TeaLee's.
TeaLee’s Tea House
611 22nd Street
303-593-2013
tealeesdenver.com
TeaLee’s Tea House is proof that an ideal accompaniment to a hot cup of tea is a good book. Located in Five Points, it doubles as a bookstore and offers specialty loose leaf teas, which can all be served hot or cold.  Along with rotating soups, salads and charcuterie, toasties, or sandwiches, are also served, with options that include honey roasted turkey with brie, curry egg salad and a loaded grilled cheese made with Colorado cheeses and spicy red pepper jam. 
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering dining and the beverage industry, including wine, beer, cider and spirits. Her articles have appeared in VinePair, the Beer Connoisseur, Beer Advocate, Craftbeer.com, Zymurgy and more. She has a WSET Level 1 certificate and is a Certified Beer Server by the Cicerone Certification Program.

