Beer Calendar: Seedstock Party; Upslope Batch 1000; Rockies Home Opener

In advance of the Craft Brewers Conference, which takes place next week in Denver, the Brewers Association has released annual growth numbers for the U.S. craft-brewing industry.

The Boulder-based trade group, which represents independent breweries, reports that there were 7,346 craft breweries operating at the end of 2018. And although media attention has been given to the number of brewery closures, there were actually only 219 of them last year, compared to 1,049 openings.

Together those breweries produced 25.9 million barrels of beer, up 4 percent over the previous year, a number that brings craft’s overall market share to 13.2 percent by volume. The retail dollar value of that beer was estimated at $27.6 billion, or 24.1 percent market share — and 7 percent growth over 2017.

The CBC, which takes place in a different city each year, returns to Denver for the first time since 2014, bringing with it thousands of beer-industry representatives from around the country who will attend seminars and discussions and walk through a massive trade show. They will also participate in dozens, if not hundreds, of beer events around town, many of which are open to the public. You can find a bunch of them below.

Keep reading to see craft-beer tappings and events through mid-April.

Upslope Brewing Company

Thursday, April 4

Upslope Brewing in Boulder proudly announces the release of its newest limited-edition Lee Hill Series beer, which also happens to be the 1,000th batch of beer made at the company's main production facility. Batch 1000 is a "ludicrously sticky" 17.5 percent ABV un-carbonated beer that was made using ten different types of sugar, the brewery says. "Twelve months of mellowing in fresh bourbon barrels bestowed notes of warm caramel, crème brûlée, stone fruit and baking spices. This rich and viscous beer-turned-cordial is intended to be savored and shared." Try Batch 1000 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Lee Hill taproom, or buy it for $10 per twelve-ounce can and get a limited-release collector glass for free.

Great Divide Brewing taps ChuckNado, a 4 percent ABV lager that is light, mildly hopped and crushable enough to fuel your entire Rockies pre-game program, the brewery says.

Comrade Brewing taps two beers at noon. The first is Single Hop X10416, which was brewed with Cargill IdaPils malt grown in Idaho, and hopped with a new experimental variety of hops from Hopsteiner, called X10416. It has notes of orange citrus, pine and tropical fruit. The second beer is Trade War Dortmunder Export Lager, brewed with premium pilsner malt, German Tettnang hops and a Swiss lager strain.

Seedstock Brewing

Friday, April 5

Diebolt Brewing taps Charlie Blackberry at noon as part of its Opening Day party celebrating the Colorado Rockies home opener. Named in honor of the team's "most charismatic character and best baseball beard, Charlie Blackmon," the beer is a sour that was "mashed, boiled for ten minutes, then sent to a fermentor at 115 degrees and pitched with lactobacillus," the brewery says. "After reaching the desired pH over three days, it was sent back to the kettle for the proper boil and hop treatment and then back to the fermentor with saison yeast. Five days later we pumped in 500 pounds of blackberry purée, and the rest is history."

Factotum Brewhouse and Lady Justice Brewing, which are co-located, are doing opening day with a variety of beers and specials. For starters, Lady Justice will tap SMaSH It Outta the Park Kölsch, a new beer, at noon. The breweries will also be showing the game on TV. Come in after the ballgame and get a two-for-one deal on a Factotum beer when you show your Opening Day ticket. There will be food from Crescent City Connection.

Freshcraft will celebrate the Rockies home opener with $3 pints of Station 26 Brewing's 303 Lager, $5 pints of Juicy Banger and other drink specials. The restaurant will also be serving green chile brats and green chile cheese fries. "Don't forget, Coors Field is one of the few stadiums that lets you bring in your own food," Freshcraft adds.

Improper City hosts a Rockies game pre-party with the release of Left Hand Brewing's Flamingo Dreams nitro can. There will be drink deals, live music and food trucks: Kings County Kitchen and Barbed Wire Reef.

Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project will introduce its very first milkshake IPA, Pomegranate Blood Orange Milkshake, at 3 p.m. "Stroll along the Art District on Santa Fe and come in for a pint," the brewery says. "We'll have the extended beer garden open." The Adobo Food Truck will be on hand.

Ratio Beerworks brings back Heart Tattoo Blackberry Belgian Wit, a spring seasonal, at noon. "This slightly tart easy drinker showcases brilliant blackberries from Oregon with notes of orange peel and coriander from our Belgian Wit base," the brewery says.

Join Cerebral Brewing for a parking lot party that celebrates Rockies Opening Day (the game will be on the big screen) and the Craft Brewers Conference. Cerebral will drop its newest beer, Momentum Shift IPA on tap and in four-packs. In addition, it will tap Foeder Friends, a lager done in collaboration with Almanac Beer, Our Mutual Friend, Fremont Brewing, The Good Beer Company, Allegory Brewing and Modern Times. Cerebral will also tap a very limited amount of Here Be Monsters with Coconut & Vanilla. Doors open at noon. Empanadas On Wheels will be out front starting at 2 p.m.

The brand-new Empourium Brewing, on Tennyson Street, will tap a new beer at 4 p.m. called Wolf Moon Chocolate Stout. Because it is First Friday, the brewery will also have the Pasty Republic serving food.

Seedstock Brewery celebrates its third anniversary with comedy, music and beer releases. The first is Gruit, "a rare Viking no-hops beer that was popular before the use of hops," Seedstock says. "An old-fashioned herb mixture is used for bittering and flavoring of the beer, creating an herbal aroma and full mouthfeel followed by hints of anise and a unique spiced tea finish." Smokin’ Bones BBQ will be on hand as well as comedy starting at 7 p.m. and music from the Deer Creek Sharp Shooters starting at 9 p.m.

The brand-new Peak View Brewing Company opens its doors for the first time at 4 p.m. This brewery, located at 9672 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village, has been three years in the making.

Lafayette's Liquid Mechanics will release Liquid Knowledge, a double New England-style IPA, on tap and in a limited number of cans. Brewed in collaboration with California's Bottle Logic Brewing, this 8 percent ABV beer was double-dry-hopped with Citra, Sabro and Mosaic at seven pounds per barrel. "Our brewers get gummy bears and fruity pebbles on the taste," Liquid Mechanics says. "Citrus, stone fruit, coconut and cream stand out."

Avery Brewing is releasing its new Double Digit IPA this weekend across its entire distribution footprint, and it will celebrate with a brewery party starting at 11:30 a.m. in Boulder. This hazyish IPA is "first warm dry-hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo hops, then traditionally dry-hopped with all Mosaic hops," Avery says. "Think giant fruity hop overtones while staying easy on the bitterness. There will be specials on glasses and six-packs.

Grossen Bart Brewing in Longmont gets into the game-day spirit with a wacky baseball-themed beer. "We took a Munich dunkel and used malted sunflower seeds and hot dog buns to brew the beer," the brewery explains. "We then aged it on maple baseball bats to bring you 'The Mullet.'" The beer taps at 2 p.m. at the brewery. Find more details on the Grossen Bart Facebook page.

EXPAND Ursula Brewery

Saturday, April 6

Ursula Brewery recently had to change the name of its well-loved Crustless peanut butter and jelly porter because of a trademark complaint. But the brewery has now rebranded the beer as Bully Stole My Lunch (ahem) and will release it as such for the first time today. Ursula will also release mixed four-pack cans of its new Mochi Milkshake IPAs (green tea and mango flavors). T-shirts and hats will also be available for purchase.

Fiction Beer Company is trying a little experiment today that fits into a recent trend of challenging consumers to trust their own senses about what makes a beer good — rather than the label. The Unidentified IPAs mixed four-pack includes four different "styles we’ve been known to brew," Fiction says. "The catch? Each IPA is unidentified. We wanted to throw out preconceived notions about a beer and challenge you to try something blind. Each can is distinctly different. We encourage you to first taste the beer from the can, evaluate it, discern what aromas come to mind and what flavors you taste. Can you guess which style? Next, pour into a glass and consume the beer as you normally would. We want you to experience the beers for what they are without our lengthy, adjective-laden descriptions, and without someone else’s idea of what it should be. You be the taster, you write the description. And then let us know if you liked it. The bottom of each can contains the true name of the beer you are drinking. Go to fictionbeer.com/beers and see if your descriptions approximate ours. Tag us on Instagram @fictionbeer and give us your comments on how the experiment went." Pico Arepa is the food truck for the release.

Seedstock Brewery continues its three-year anniversary celebration by releasing Trippin’ With Grandma, a big Belgian-style beer (and award-winning family recipe) aged on oak soaked in Grand Marnier. "The brew is sunset-orange in color, boasting an aroma of oranges and dried apricot with a rich oak mouthfeel and dry warm finish," Seedstock says. The brewery will also be selling its Small Stash Barrel Aged Scotch Ale, which was aged for six months in an Infinite Monkey Theorem cab franc barrel and has been aging quietly for an additional year. "It has a smoky, toffee aroma with a slight woody sweetness." In addition, there will be food from Mile High City Sliders and music by Bouse & High Desert.

Cerveceria Colorado, the offshoot of Denver Beer Co., will host a party to introduce its new cans of Señor Piña Blonde Ale and Venga Mexican Lager. The brewery bar, located next to DBC, will have music, swag giveaways, mariachis, street corn, churros, a photo booth and $4 cans on the patio.

Our Mutual Friend Brewing and Cellar West Artisan Ales went Euro with Strangers Are Strange, a collaborative oak-aged strong saison with Brettanomyces yeast, Mistral hops from France and Eraclea Pilsner malt from Italy. The beer was fermented in Cellar West's wine casks with mixed cultures from that brewery and the addition of different cultures from OMF as well. It will be available on draft and in bottles starting at noon. OMF will also have several other bottled saisons available for purchase, including Baraka Buckwheat Brett Saison brewed in collaboration with Fort George; Manor Bier All-Colorado Strong Brett Saison brewed in collaboration with Finn's Manor; Weirding Way Foeder-Fermented Brett Saison; and Pageantry Lemon Verbena Saison brewed in collaboration with Austin Beerworks.

SOLD OUT: Cerebral Brewing hosts its Fourth Annual Work From Beer Breakfast starting at 10 a.m. The vent celebrates the brewery's Work From Home Breakfast Porter, which is brewed with Vermont maple syrup and Guatemalan coffee. Waffles and bacon will be served and there's cartoons on the big screen.

Burns Family Artisan Ales

Sunday, April 7

Burns Family Artisan Ales will kick off the Craft Brewers Conference week with three big releases. The first is a triple dry-hopped hazy IPA collaboration with Weldwerks Brewing and Hopsteiner. The second is a Belgian Quadrupel collaboration with Cargill, White Labs and Hopsteiner. And the third is an award-winning Olde Ale.

Novel Strand Brewing is teaming up with chef Hiro and Queen City Coffee on a brunch. Hiro is making "amazing fluffy" pancakes to go with either a ten-ounce pour of Guji Gang Coffee Stout (brewed with Ethiopian Guji Jigesa coffee) or a cappuccino or black-coffee pour. Between 10 a.m. and noon, ten bucks gets you a pancake with either maple syrup or blueberry-blackberry reduction, whipped cream, confectioners' sugar and your choice of coffee or beer. After that, Hiro will serve his traditional ramen.

The epic Battle of the Brewmasters comes to a dramatic conclusion as The Post Brewing Co.’s Nick Tedeschi takes on Dogfish Head’s Bryan Selders during a beer dinner starting at 6 p.m. at the Post in Boulder. Selders was the founding brewer at The Post when it first opened its doors in 2014, and was Tedeschi’s mentor for three years before heading back to the East Coast to rejoin Dogfish Head, where he’d been lead brewer for nearly a decade. Now, the two will face off in the final round of The Post’s Battle of the Brewmasters: East Coast Edition. They will pair one of their signature beers with each course of a four-course East Coast feast from The Post’s Chef and owner Brett Smith. Guests will get the chance to vote for their favorite pairing after each course, and at the end of the night a winner will be crowned.

Monday, April 8

First Draft Taproom & Kitchen kicks off the Craft Brewers Conference week in Denver by tapping a host of beer from Cerebral Brewing and some of Cerebral's beery friends. Starting at 5 p.m., you'll find liquid refreshment from Deciduous Brewing, Resident Culture Brewing, Southern Grist Brewing and Dancing Gnome Beer.

Finn's Manor opens at 5 p.m. to kick off CBC week with a fantastic list of rare or highly sough-after beers including selections from Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Fremont Brewing, La Cumbre Brewing Co., Two Roads Brewing Company, pFriem Family Brewers, Perennial Artisan Ales & Prairie Artisan Ales.

Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery taps Prickle Me Pink, a prickly pear saison brewed in collaboration with Hopping Gnome Brewing Company. A portion of proceeds from each beer will be donated to Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit aimed at promoting the role of women in the brewing industry through education.

At 4 p.m., Freshcraft welcomes Barn Town Brewing from West Des Moines, which will have beers on tap in Colorado for the first time ever. The tap list includes Neon Double Dry-Hopped New England IPA; Barrel-Aged Cicada Killer Imperial Stout with Coconut; Blueberry Muffin Fruited Pasty Sour with Lactose; Chowdah Double New England IPA with Mosaic; and Hop Skewer IPA.

Walter's 303 Pizzeria & Publik House kicks off CBC week by tapping beers from Knee Deep, Lawson’s Finest, Russian River, Bent Paddle, Resident Culture, Dancing Gnome, Societe, Terrapin, Modern Times, Decidious, J. Wakefield, Fair State and LIC Brewing, among others.

Goed Zuur will tap some beers from Arizona Wilderness Brewing tonight at 5 p.m., including both versions of Camp Coolship. Food pairings will be available.

Ratio Beerworks taps Loveless, a sour saison that was barrel-fermented with saison yeast and the brewery's house sour culture for twelve months, then re-fermented in red-wine barrels with fresh blackberries and raspberries for another three months. It will be available starting at noon in 375ml bottles and on draft.

Tuesday, April 9

Hops & Pie will tap several beers from three special breweries: Bissell Brothers, Casey Brewing & Blending and Ology Brewing. Drew Watson, owner and chef at Hops & Pie, "instantly became obsessed with Bissell Brothers when he first tried their beer in Maine a few years ago," the restaurants explains. So when he got the chance to tap a few kegs during CBC, he jumped at it. Beers on tap include Swish DIPA, Industry V. Inferiority IPA, Umbra Oatmeal Stout, The Substance Ale and Bucolia Amber Ale. Casey Brewing continues to produce amazing sour beers in Glenwood Springs. Beers on tap include The Cut Grape, Fruit Stand Apricot, Casey Family Preserves Peach, Funky Blender Preserve: Peach, East Bank Apricot Preserve, Funky Blender Preserve: Nectarine, and Funky Blender Preserve: Plum/Blackberry/Sour Cherry. And finally, Ology Brewing, from Tallahassee will bring some highly sought-after, small-batch beers, including Relative Humidity, Heliocentric Distortion, Double Dry Hopped Sensory Overload, Guava Lactose Berliner and Dynamic Fermentation.

Ten special guest brewers will come together with Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery at 7 p.m. to feature at least fourteen beers that were aged in wooden containers from the Squarrel Barrel company. Famed brewer Peter Bouckaert will be on hand to sign copies of his book, "Wood and Beer."

Join Goed Zuur for a beer brunch featuring unique and exclusive beers from Amalgam Brewing. A three-course paired Japanese-inspired brunch menu will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Reservations are extremely recommended: (720) 749-2709 or e-mail goedzuur@gmail.com. Then, at 5 p.m. Goed Zuur taps beers from pFriem Family Brewers from Oregon. Food pairings will be available.

Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen will host Iowa's famed Toppling Goliath Brewing for a tap takeover starting at 4 p.m. No cover and no tickets required. Draft list is TBA.

Finn's Manor will feature a huge of fantastic beers — many of them tart, sour or wild, starting at 5 p.m. from these breweries: The Rare Barrel, Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, Fort George Brewery, Cerebral Brewing and Commonwealth Brewing.

Falling Rock Tap House gets funky at 6:30 p.m. when it taps twenty different sour beers, ranging from lightly tart to mouth-puckering. Breweries include New Belgium Brewing, Friem Family Brewers, Jester King Brewery, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Purpose Brewing and Cellars, Casey Brewing and Blending, The Lost Abbey, Scratch Brewing Company, Destihl Brewery, Gueuzerie Tilquin and more.

Colorado Farm Brewery, a brewery and malting company in Alamosa, teamed up with five other members of the Craft Maltsters Guild for a tap takeover at 5 p.m. at Baere Brewing. You can try five different malt-forward beers with malts from Colorado Malting Company, Mecca Grade Estate Malt, Admiral Maltings, Two Track Malting and Rabbit Hill Farms. These beers were brewed with 80 percent base malt and 20 percent specialty malts from each malthouse and hopped with a touch of Cascade to showcase the differences between the malts. Pours are $3 and flights are $8 for all Craft Brewers Conference badge holders.

Freshcraft, in conjunction with the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild, will toast four of Louisiana’s finest breweries at 4:30 p.m. by tapping some Southern hospitality. The following beers will be on tap: Gnarly Barley Brewing Jucifer IPA; Parleaux Beer Lab Czuck Pils Bohemian Pilsner and Inspector Boots Tart Saison; Holy Roller IPA, Lime Cucumber Gose and Snowball Juice IPA from Urban South Brewery; and Tin Roof Brewing Voodoo Pale Ale, which was the inaugural winner of the Juicy or Hazy Pale category from GABF last year.

Improper City hosts a tap takeover at 6 p.m. for CBC week featuring beer from New Image Brewing, 4 Noses Brewing and Lawson's Finest Liquids, out of Vermont.

Freshcraft

Wednesday, April 10

Finn's Manor is throwing down with CBC by tapping an insane list of highly-sought-after beers from Casey Brewing and Blending, Suarez Family Brewery, Monkish Brewing, Mikerphone Brewing, Superstition Meadery, Threes Brewing, Outer Range Brewing, TRVE Brewing and WeldWerks.

Hops & Pie will tap special beers from Trillium Brewing, the famed destination spot in Massachusetts. Guests can try Galaxy Fort Point, Double Dry Hopped Congress Street, Vicinity Double IPA, Peanut Butter PM Dawn American Stout, Apricot Soak Sour Wheat Ale, Sprang, The Streets, Citra Cutting Tiles and more.

Twenty barrel-aged beers will hit the wall at Falling Rock Tap House at 6:30 p.m. Breweries include The Lost Abbey, Fremont Brewing, Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, Scratch Brewing, Ecliptic Brewing, The Bruery, Avery Brewing, Boulevard, Full Sail Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, Garden Path Fermentation and more. In addition, author, journalist and beer writer Josh Noel will be in the house to read from, sell and sign his book Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out, followed by a discussion and Q&A with Falling Rock owner Chris Black.

Some of Colorado’s most notorious breweries will be tapping their favorite sessionable beers alongside their rare or heavy-hitting beers at Freshcraft starting at 4 p.m. The tap list includes: 4 Noses Zwicky P Zwickel Pilsner and Inherited Oak Series #2 Oak Aged Golden Sour with Blueberry and Maple; Cerebral Brewing International Waters Foeder Fermented Unfiltered Pilsner and Under The Stars S’Mores-inspired Imperial Milk Stout; Outer Range Brewing Canvas Dry-Hopped Saison and Spatial Awareness Imperial/Double IPA with Sapphire and Wakatu; and WeldWerks Brewing Hefeweizen and Triple Dry-Hopped Juicy Bits. Then, at 7 p.m., Freshcraft toasts the El Dorado hops variety with a tap takeover featuring beers made with it. Breweries include Commonwealth, TRVE Brewing, Comrade Brewing, Epic Brewing, Great Divide Brewing and Stone Brewing. Meet the hops growers, rub some hops and get some swag.

Brewery Finance and Marty Jones hosted one of the best events of the Craft Brewers Conference last year in Nashville, Tennessee, and they're hoping to repeat the fun this time around with the second annual Honkytonk Bash starting at 7 p.m. at Lannie's Clocktower Cabaret. There will be music from the Cowboy Dave Band, Leslie Tom, Larry Nix and Jones, and beer from Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Comrade Brewing, Bent Barley Brewing, Tivoli, Crooked Stave and Dry Dock. P.S. You need a CBC badge for admission

Black Shirt Brewing will host a special tapping of its newest beer, Okul Wheat IPA. There will also be vinyl sets from DJ Details, a retro liquid light show, and small bites starting at 7 p.m.

Improper City hosts an Outer Range tap takeover in collaboration with Collective Arts Brewing at 6 p.m. They'll be puring 'Sluff' DDH Double IPA. Local artist Max Coleman designed the can and will be on site with a pop-up shop; Coleman will be also painting the can design as a giant mural live. There will also be food trucks.

Factotum Brewhouse has roots in the state of Indiana, so the brewery's owners are excited to bring one of that state's premier beer makers to their tap lines at 4 p.m. Sun King Brewing will be pouring Osiris Pale Ale, Velvet Fog Belgian-Style Quad, Lyrical Poet Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout.

Join Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden at 5 p.m. to drink some of the best West Coast-style hoppy beers from award-winning breweries in California and Colorado. They include Pizza Port, Knee Deep, Beachwood, Riip, Comrade, Call to Arms, Westbound and Down, and River North. The Rolling Dough will be in the house all night, and there will be live music by Weatherbee and the Gnarlbillys. Oh, and this: Free shuttle service to and from the Colorado Convention Center to Cannonball Creek.

Falling Rock Taphouse

Thursday, April 11

Falling Rock Tap House celebrates everything hops starting at 6:30 p.m. when it taps a wide variety of hoppy brews, "from West Coast to East Coast, and many states in between," says Falling Rock. Breweries include Dogfish Head, Stone Brewing, Lawson's Finest Liquids, Old Nation Brewing, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Beachwood Brewing, Brouwerij West, Societe Brewing, Brouwerij De Ranke and more.

Hops & Pie will tap beers from Jester King and Lawson’s Finest Liquids. Jester King is a favorite in Texas and a favorite among most craft- beer enthusiasts. Beers on tap include SPON, SPON 3 Year Blend, Montmorency Versus Balaton, Omniscience & Proselytism, Biére de Blanc du Bois, Grim Harvest and Black Metal Imperial Stout. Lawson’s Finest Liquids from Vermont will have Double Sunshine IPA, Fayston Maple Imperial Stout, The Space in Between, Chinoorker’d IPA, Scrag Mountain Pils and Sip of Sunshine IPA.

Finn's Manor closes out CBC week with an all-lager throwdown featuring beers from Bierstadt Lagerhaus. Bagby Beer, Suarez Family Brewery, pFriem Family Brewers, Russian River, Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, Fremont Brewing, La Cumbre Brewing, Almanac Beer, Our Mutual Friend and Cerebral. DJs will be spinning all night.

Freshcraft brings in an ice cream social at 4 p.m. with four different ice cream flavors "using your favorite beers from Station 26 Brewing and Surly Brewing — made right in front of your eyes with liquid nitrogen by Eskimo Bros. Nitro Ice Cream. Then, at 7 p.m., Freshcraft will be matching some special tequilas with beers from Boulevard, Ommegang, Duvel and Telluride Brewing.

The Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe and Brewery will host a four-day-long anniversary party to celebrate one year in business. There will be beer specials and music on various days through Saturday.

Friday, April 12

Pour Tap House in Commerce City hosts Shelton Brothers importers and distributors, which is setting up shop in Denver soon and responsible for bringing America some of the worlds best saisons, Belgians, lambics, lagers, sours and everything else. Tap list at 6 p.m. is TBA.

Ale House, formerly known as Ale House at Amato's, welcomes in Outer Range Brewing and some of its friends in the beer industry. Meet the brewers and try beer from RAR Brewing, Southern Grist, TRVE Brewing, Resident Culture, Dancing Gnome Beer, Deciduous Brewing Company and Interboro.

Saturday, April 13

Hail to the can! Improper City hosts its first Can Fest from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring canned beer from 23 breweries,

six artists, who will be painting and drawing their best interpretation of canned art (some proceeds donated to The Gathering Place); live music, food trucks and patio games. Tickets, $30 to $45 are available at eventbrite.com. Participating breweries include: 4 Noses, Avery, Bell's, Boulevard, Crooked Stave, C Squared Ciders, Denver Beer Co., Cervecería Colorado, Dogfish Head, Epic, Firestone Walker, Great Divide, La Cumbre, New Image, Odell, Renegade, River North, Stem Ciders, Stone, Two Roads, Upslope and Wibby.

River North Brewery releases bottles of Mayan Chocolate Mr. Sandman at noon. "We take our award-winning American imperial stout and infuse it with cacao nibs, vanilla bean, cinnamon and habanero chiles," the brewery says. The beer only comes around once a year. It will also be on draft.