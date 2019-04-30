The Ten Best Creative Margaritas in Denver Bars and Restaurants

Margarita weather has arrived and Cinco de Mayo is nearly upon us, giving bartenders a great reason to spruce up the tangy cantina classic. Yes, the original cocktail of tequila, lime, triple sec and salt already seems like a perfect way to wet your whistle, but what if you dosed your drink with a bit of mint and lemon instead of lime? How about a tiki variation spiked with coconut?

Here are the town's ten best creative takes on the traditional margarita (in alphabetical order) from Denver's mixology magicians.

The sweet and spicy watermelon jalapeño margarita at Comida. Comida

Watermelon Jalapeño Margarita

Comida Cantina

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

303-484-1632



At $10 for a tall pour or $35 for a shareable jar, the watermelon jalapeño margarita at Comida seems like a steal. And unlike so many giant margaritas, this one is well balanced and boozy, rather than overpowered by tequila or too syrupy from premade mix. Each batch starts with house-infused jalapeño tequila to which fresh watermelon juice, agave nectar and lime are added. The spicy-sweet combo makes this margarita one to remember, especially if you're enjoying a platter of tacos with your drinks.

Dos Santos makes a unique Violet Coconut Cream margarita for their monthly margarita special. Dos Santos

Margarita of the Month

Dos Santos Taqueria

1475 East 17th Avenue

303-386-3509



Every month, Dos Santos creates a new margarita with bright colors and innovative flavors. In February it was a romantic strawberry champagne marg; for the rest of April, the bar shook up a violet coconut-cream margarita. This unique tipple combined tequila blanco, violet liqueur, Cointreau, cream of coconut and lime juice for a tiki-meets-Mexico combo that's both thirst-quenching and satisfying — think tropical, festive and addictive. May will see a pomegranate mint margarita, a fruity, refreshing and tart cocktail perfect for Cinco de Mayo and beyond.

EXPAND RosatoRita, an Italian take on the Mexican cocktail. Il Posto

RosatoRita

Il Posto

2601 Larimer Street

303-394-0100



Life is rosy at Il Posto, thanks to barman Adam Gamboa's RosatoRita cocktail. This margarita bends all the rules, putting rosewater, lavender bitters and Montanaro grappa from Italy in the drink, and serving it with a honey, sea salt and pink peppercorn rim. There's tequila, too, of course, the lovely Codigo 1530 Blanco, which uses mature agave at least seven years old. The cocktail's Mexican origins are still apparent in the floral, pink concoction, even if there's a little Italy thrown in. And like the drink itself, our world takes on a pleasing rosy hue after a few sips.

EXPAND The Volcán Daisy margarita from Kachina Cantina downtown. Kachina Cantina

Volcán Daisy

Kachina Cantina

1890 Wazee Street

720-460-2728



Kachina's Volcán Daisy is just different enough from a standard margarita to attract thrill-seekers without turning off traditionalists. Made with Volcán de Mi Tierra tequila (grown in the volcanic soils of Jalisco), yellow Chartreuse, lemon juice and simple syrup, this anise-tinged cocktail proves a little sweet and a little cooling while packing a hefty punch of booze. Since Chartreuse is not to everyone's liking, Kachina also mixes a prickly pear margarita and serves bottomless house margs for brunch every weekend.

EXPAND The spicy Fuego Verde margarita at Lola Coastal Mexican. Linnea Covington

Fuego Verde

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686