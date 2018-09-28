The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

Yes, Westword's Feast arrives on Sunday, September 30, filling the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park with so much good food and drink, the festivities will spill over into the park. Elsewhere in town, bites are merely accompaniments to the star of the show: beverages. From the innocent (coffee) to the obscure (mead) to big-girl refreshments (whiskey), there's something to quench your thirst. Here are six of the best food and drink events on tap this weekend, plus a few more in October.

EXPAND A view out the back onto Bamboo's patio and downtown. Mark Antonation

Friday, September 28

Bamboo Sushi, 2715 17th Street, is taking advantage of harvest season to donate 20 per cent of its sales from Friday, September 28, through Sunday, September 30, to Big Green, an organization working to install "learning gardens" in low-income schools across Colorado and the country. And while you might not think of a sushi joint in a landlocked state as particularly seasonal, Bamboo will be offering a special Big Green Roll (tempura sweet potato, cucumber, carrots and a miso-beet purée) to highlight what's being harvested in gardens around Denver right now.

EXPAND Eat (and drink) here. Mark Antonation

Saturday, September 29

National Coffee Day has arrived, and there are plenty of spots in Denver willing to bet that a cup of free coffee will earn your loyalty long enough for you to shell out a few bucks on beans or bagels. Here's a partial list: Boyer's Coffee Schoolhouse Cafe, 7295 Washington Street, is getting the jump on the competition by pouring free drip coffee from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, September 28, alongside live music, prizes and food trucks. On Saturday, September 29, Einstein Bros. Bagels will be handing out free Caribou coffee with any food purchase; Voodoo Doughnut, 1520 East Colfax Avenue, is giving away a can of High Brew cold brew with the purchase of a pastry from 7 to 9 a.m.; and Dunkin' Donuts outposts around town are offering buy one, get one cups all day. Get up, get caffeinated, get a buzz at every coffeehouse in town.