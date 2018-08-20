The Five Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

This week is all wine, whiskey, weddings — and a presumably exhausted Carrie Baird, who merits top billing in two of the five best food and drink events from Monday, August 20, through Friday, August 24. Keep reading to find out where to catch her, and for even more food events in the next few months.

Monday, August 20

Meatless Monday this is not — at least if you were planning on hitting Bisto Vendôme for dinner. Monday Movie Nights have returned to the restaurant at 1420 Larimer Street, and August 20 brings two famously meat-centric cuisines to the table with its screening of My Big Fat Greek Wedding; between boeuf bourguignon and lamb, lamb and more lamb, the only vegetarian dish you're likely to encounter is the famous champagne vinaigrette-soaked fries. But that's okay: It leaves more seats for carnivores. Call 303-825-3232 to reserve your spot for the three-course prix fixe menu (served at 5:30 or 8:15 p.m. for $56.10 per person), and visit bistrovendome.com for the season's entire film lineup.

Bar Dough executive chef Carrie Baird is closing out Modern Eater's Summer Dinner Series on Tuesday. Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Tuesday, August 21

Denver food podcast the Modern Eater is wrapping up its Summer Dinner Series on Tuesday, August 21, by going full circle. Chef Carrie Baird of Bar Dough cooked the first sold-out dinner in the series in July, and eight weeks later, she's returning for some closure. BBQ Supply Co., 2180 South Delaware Street, is hosting the bash, where guests will sip drinks from Rocker Spirits, Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project and Seedstock Brewery alongside five courses from the beloved Top Chef alum. The fun starts at 5:30; nab your ticket, $100, at Eventbrite.