The Five Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

This week is all wine, whiskey, weddings — and a presumably exhausted Carrie Baird, who merits top billing in two of the five best food and drink events from Monday, August 20, through Friday, August 24. Keep reading to find out where to catch her, and for even more food events in the next few months.
Monday, August 20
Meatless Monday this is not — at least if you were planning on hitting Bisto Vendôme for dinner. Monday Movie Nights have returned to the restaurant at 1420 Larimer Street, and August 20 brings two famously meat-centric cuisines to the table with its screening of My Big Fat Greek Wedding; between boeuf bourguignon and lamb, lamb and more lamb, the only vegetarian dish you're likely to encounter is the famous champagne vinaigrette-soaked fries. But that's okay: It leaves more seats for carnivores. Call 303-825-3232 to reserve your spot for the three-course prix fixe menu (served at 5:30 or 8:15 p.m. for $56.10 per person), and visit bistrovendome.com for the season's entire film lineup.
Tuesday, August 21
Denver food podcast the Modern Eater is wrapping up its Summer Dinner Series on Tuesday, August 21, by going full circle. Chef Carrie Baird of Bar Dough cooked the first sold-out dinner in the series in July, and eight weeks later, she's returning for some closure. BBQ Supply Co., 2180 South Delaware Street, is hosting the bash, where guests will sip drinks from Rocker Spirits, Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project and Seedstock Brewery alongside five courses from the beloved Top Chef alum. The fun starts at 5:30; nab your ticket, $100, at Eventbrite.
Wednesday, August 22
Wine Wednesday? Passé. Whiskey Wednesday is where it's at, especially if you're having a rough week. Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta Street, has the cure for what ails you during its whiskey-pairing dinner with High West Distillery on Wednesday, August 22. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the kitchen will turn out four courses designed to complement the Utah distiller's products; we're looking forward to the pork loin with black garlic and tater tots paired with rye. Then, of course, there's dessert: foie gras s'mores that are probably worth the price of dinner ($85) alone. Call 303-623-0979 to book your seat in the gorgeous dining room.
Thursday, August 23
August is drawing to a close, and hopefully you've been on vacation at least once this summer. If not, it's not too late to make a pilgrimage to the south of France — or at least drink like you're there (which, to be honest, is the main reason for going to Provence, n'est-ce pas?). Wild Standard, 1043 Pearl Street in Boulder, can help you fake your international travel goals at its Taste of Provence wine dinner on Thursday, August 23, when chef Bradford Heap will pair sparkling rosés, whites and reds with an uncharacteristically terrestrial menu: think green garlic panisse with red-pepper coulis; flatiron steak with ratatouille confit; and dacquoise — a concoction consisting of layers of meringue and buttercream — served with candied rose petals. The five-course dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and will run you $75; call the restaurant at 720-638-4800 to reserve your spot.
Friday, August 24
There's there's tomfoolery, shenanigans, monkey business and hijinks, but nothing holds a candle to a Culinary Hurly Burly. The fundraiser for nonprofit organization Can'd Aid is going down on Friday, August 24, at Denver's Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 1624 Market Street, at 6:30 p.m. Five chefs (Top Chef contestants Brother Luck, Bruce Kalman and the very busy Carrie Baird; the Food Network's Duff Goldman; and the brewpub's own Jason Rogers) will cook up courses to go with house beers and Infinite Monkey Theorem wines. Tickets are on sale for $100 at candaid.org; don't miss out on this boozy brouhaha.
Wednesday, August 29
We're well past the days when beer wasn't considered fit for pairing with high-end food (that role was, ridiculously, reserved for wine), but it's still common to see more thought put into wine lists than tap handles at restaurants around town. That won't be the case on Wednesday, August 29, though, when Chef and Brew will pair bites and beers from kitchens and brewing operations around town. Exdo Event Center, 3500 Walnut Street, hosts the fun from 7 to 10 p.m., as guests and judges alike vote on the best dish, best beer and best pairing. Find the entire lineup and tickets ($49 to $69) at Chef and Brew's website.
Saturday, September 22
MCA Denver has a habit of hosting excellent food and drink events — and its Sown Together Beer Tasting on Saturday, September 22, is no exception. The Museum, 1485 Delgany Street, is tapping into the zeitgeist yet again by bringing in breweries whose stated goal is to use local ingredients, suppliers and producers. From noon to 4 p.m., Colorado outfits Goldspot, Horse & Dragon, Our Mutual Friend and TRVE will be joined on the rooftop patio by Indiana's Upland Brewing Co., Illinois's Scratch Brewing Co. and Texas's transcendent Jester King Brewery, which puts out the Lone Star State's second-best export (the first being barbecued brisket, of course). Get your tickets, $35, at eventbrite.com before the event sells out.
Sunday, September 30
It's never too early to start planning for Feast, Westword's annual celebration of Denver's restaurant scene. This year's party returns to the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, on Sunday, September 30. There will be unlimited bites from over forty local eateries, live entertainment, unlimited drink samples and unlimited merriment from noon to 3 p.m., especially if you opt for VIP tickets, which get you in an hour early and include an open VIP bar. Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now at westwordfeast.com.
Sunday, October 7, through Thursday, October 11
The ninth annual Harvest Week, hosted by EatDenver and the GrowHaus, will run Sunday, October 7, through Thursday, October 11. Each night, six chefs will come together to create a one-of-a-kind pop-up dinner at the GrowHaus, 4751 York Street; last year's dinners each focused on meat and produce from a particular region in the state. While the 2018 lineup hasn't yet been announced, be prepared to pounce on tickets once they go on sale in September (previous years have sold out in just two weeks.) In addition to great food and good company, all the festivities of the week will benefit EatDenver and the GrowHaus. Find out more at eatdenver.com or thegrowhaus.org.
