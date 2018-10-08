The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

Dinner and a movie: It's the classic combo. This week you can do both — separately or together — as a wealth of events from wine dinners to movies to wine movies to food film festivals take over your dinner table and the big screen. And keep reading for more events through the end of October and into November.
Monday, October 8
Guess what Monday, October 8, is? No, it's not National Frog Legs Day (February 29) or National Gummy Worm Day (July 15); this time, it's something that's actually meaningful: Indigenous Peoples Day. That's a natural fit for Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Court, which (as you should definitely know by now) makes some of the best cultural cuisine in town. So at 6:30 p.m., the eatery is offering an Indigenous Peoples Pop-Up Dinner. The six-course meal boasts Inca trail mix, purple potato dumplings in smoked sauce, and "rabbit and everything it eats." Tickets, $55, include beer and wine, tax and tip, and are available at Eventbrite.
Tuesday, October 9
Anyone interested in food equity in the Centennial State won't want to miss LiveWell Colorado's first Taste & Talk fundraising event on Tuesday, October 9. The nonprofit is starting the day off right (at 7:30 a.m.!) by gathering experts in food justice and active-lifestyle access to facilitate group discussions on how to increase access to a healthy lifestyle by removing system barriers that disproportionately affect the poor and people of color. Your $50 ticket will benefit LiveWell and also get you a hearty breakfast from Snooze — and you won't even have to wait in line for it. The breakfast takes place at the Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street; you can ensure your place in the discussion at LiveWell's website.
Brightmarten, 730 South University Boulevard, only opened its doors in the Bonnie Brae ’hood about six months ago, but it wowed us at last weekend's Feast with decadent pork-liver mousse in phyllo cups (and an equally good veggie version offering ricotta and bleu cheese mousse). And on Tuesday, October 9, at 6 p.m., Brightmarten is sparing no expense with its inaugural wine dinner. The five-course menu includes a foie gras and pear tart with smoked almonds; cured meats with puffed grain and bone-marrow butter; and an overachieving entree that, not content with one protein, will include duck, beef and pork. All courses will be paired with West Coast wines. Reserve your seat for $85 by calling the restaurant at 720-541-7696 or emailing jared@brightmarten.com.
Wednesday, October 10
If you live down south and don't want to cook on Wednesday night, skip takeout and opt for the ultimate suburban smorgasbord: Taste of Greenwood Village. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, more than forty restaurants will be serving at the Denver Marriott Tech Center, 4900 South Syracuse Street. Why settle for just one plate of Italian food when you can get oysters from Blue Island Oyster Bar; burgers from Bad Daddy's Burger Bar; Peruvian fare from Cebiche; red meat from Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse; Mexican from Los Chingones....you get the idea. GA tickets are just $69 (you know you'd pay that much at a restaurant with a fraction of the options) at tastethevillage.com.
Thursday, October 11
Food and film fanatics will want to clear their agendas for the Flatirons Food Film Festival, taking place around Boulder from Thursday, October 11, through Sunday, October 14. And while seven feature films — documentaries and dramas with food and drink at the heart of the story — will be screened, they're far from the only thing on the menu. There will also be panel discussions, farm tours, beer tastings and an homage to the late Anthony Bourdain. Admission to single films starts at $13, with an all-access pass running $70; find the whole schedule and get tickets on the Flatirons Food Film Festival website.
Friday, October 12
If you're skeptical that a documentary profiling sommeliers — especially going by the insider-y abbreviation "somm" — could possibly be of any interest to peons outside the hoity-toity world of wine, we get it. But the two films (Somm and Somm 2: Into the Bottle) that have already been released are surprisingly down-to-earth and endearing as they chronicle the attempts of regular Joes to pass the prestigious Master Sommelier exam and explore the history of storied vineyards and ins and outs of the wine trade. Somm 3 will be released to the public on October 19, but on Friday, October 12, the film will be screened at Vauxhall at the Ramble Hotel, 2450 Larimer Street, at 6:30 p.m. After the film, Frasca's Bobby Stuckey (one of just 273 people in the world who have passed that exam) will host a blind tasting of six wines. Tickets are on sale for $125 at eventbrite.com, ensuring that it's not just the 1 percent who can enjoy the fruit of the vine.
Saturday, October 27
We've written about MCA Denver's Dinner Society before; the meals are always impressive and the setting enjoyable. But the next installment in the series promises to raise the bar even higher: Ian Kleinman (of the Inventing Room) will be cooking a meal inspired by Tara Donovan's Fieldwork exhibit. The entire museum, 1485 Delgany Street, is currently taken over by Donovan's elaborate and engrossing site-specific sculptures, and there's no one in Denver we'd rather see interpret her vision on a plate than the wildly creative Kleinman. Tickets, $125, include a tour of the exhibit as well as a three-course meal (miso crepe with lemon crab, béchamel, coconut caviar and saltwater bubbles; hoisin and orange sous-vide pork with black-tea jelly and smoked potatoes; and mousse with peanut butter Pop Rocks, nitro puffed rice and a sugar slinky) and drinks from the Family Jones. Reserve your seat at eventbrite.com before tickets are gone like a puff of liquid nitrogen.
November 1 through November 4
If you want to improve your knowledge of French wine (or French geography, as the two go hand in hand), consider attending the Boulder Burgundy Festival from Thursday, November 1, through Sunday, November 4. The four-day fair will include an old and rare Burgundy tasting and silent auction; a Beaujolais wine seminar; meals at Corrida, Mateo, Frasca and Arcana; and the finale, a Grand Tasting. Still not sure if you want to attend? Let's make it simple: You'll be drinking pinot noir, chardonnay and gamay. Event prices start at $85 and are on sale now at the Festival's website.
