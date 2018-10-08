The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

Dinner and a movie: It's the classic combo. This week you can do both — separately or together — as a wealth of events from wine dinners to movies to wine movies to food film festivals take over your dinner table and the big screen. And keep reading for more events through the end of October and into November.

EXPAND A few indigenous people will join you for dinner on Monday night at Comal. Mark Antonation

Monday, October 8

Guess what Monday, October 8, is? No, it's not National Frog Legs Day (February 29) or National Gummy Worm Day (July 15); this time, it's something that's actually meaningful: Indigenous Peoples Day. That's a natural fit for Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Court, which (as you should definitely know by now) makes some of the best cultural cuisine in town. So at 6:30 p.m., the eatery is offering an Indigenous Peoples Pop-Up Dinner. The six-course meal boasts Inca trail mix, purple potato dumplings in smoked sauce, and "rabbit and everything it eats." Tickets, $55, include beer and wine, tax and tip, and are available at Eventbrite.

EXPAND Brightmarten is the newest neighborhood restaurant in Bonnie Brae. Courtesy Brightmarten

Tuesday, October 9

Anyone interested in food equity in the Centennial State won't want to miss LiveWell Colorado's first Taste & Talk fundraising event on Tuesday, October 9. The nonprofit is starting the day off right (at 7:30 a.m.!) by gathering experts in food justice and active-lifestyle access to facilitate group discussions on how to increase access to a healthy lifestyle by removing system barriers that disproportionately affect the poor and people of color. Your $50 ticket will benefit LiveWell and also get you a hearty breakfast from Snooze — and you won't even have to wait in line for it. The breakfast takes place at the Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street; you can ensure your place in the discussion at LiveWell's website.