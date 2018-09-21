The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

This weekend boasts bees, booze and brunch. Since the Great American Beer Festival is in town and Oktoberfests are breaking out all over, a river of beer runs through the next few days. Keep reading for our six best food and drink events over the weekend, as well as more happenings through the rest of the month and into October.

Brats and beer at the Bindery. Lucy Beaugard

Friday, September 21

Oktoberfest isn't an American tradition, but don't tell Denver that. Our celebration of the German festival has been going on since before you were born, Gentle Reader — since 1969, to be precise. The 49th year of brats, turkey legs, sauerkraut, pretzels the size of your noggin and, of course, beer, commences on Friday, September 21, at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday, September 23, at 5 p.m. There will be plenty of drinking, keg bowling, polkaing (including the inescapable silent disco) and the beloved Long Dog Derby on Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets all weekend. Can't make it to the fest this weekend? Don't relegate the lederhosen to the back of the closet quite yet; feel the gemütlichkeit again from Friday, September 28, through Sunday, September 30, too. Admission is free, but bring your plastic for food and drinks; find out more at the Denver Oktoberfest website.

Nothing pairs quite like sausage and beer. (Need proof? Until recent years, practically every beer fest we attended was a complete sausage fest.) On Friday, September 21, The Bindery, 1817 Central Street, is offering a miniature Oktoberfest by pairing brats and beer. Starting at 3 p.m., the eatery is pouring Renegade Brewing Company beers to pair with three housemade links for $18: chicken sausage (don't worry, if anyone can make chicken sausage taste good, it's the Bindery) with Endpoint Triple IPA; kielbasa with Simone Rosé Saison; and house sausage with 5:00 Afternoon Ale. Find out more on the Bindery's Facebook page.