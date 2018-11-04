Reader: Who Needs a Crazy Brunch? I'm Just Trying to Beat a Hangover!

Where will you be eating this morning? At a hip brunch or at one of Denver's old-school diners, including 20th Street Cafe? That's the 72-year-old joint in downtown Denver that Gretchen Kurtz just reviewed, introducing a new generation of diners to this classic spot.

In connection with that review, we served up our list of Ten Old-School Diners Serving Up Denver's Best Cheap Breakfast. And while some readers agreed with our rosters, others were quick to dish up other names. Where was Tom's Diner? Denver Diner? Breakfast Queen?