The Ten Best French Dip Sandwiches in Denver

Fall weather has us craving a sandwich with some real meat to it — something as beefed up and filling as a French dip. Tradition says this tasty sandwich consists of a crusty French roll, thin shavings of rare beef and a cup of meat drippings, or jus, to go with it. Some accepted variations include horseradish, melted white cheese or even grilled onions. The French dip is a hearty order, for sure, and one that when done right can satisfy on all fronts (except the vegetable front, maybe). Here are ten Denver restaurants that make a classic French dip right, or have come up with their own versions so tasty that you'll forgive any unconventional additions.

EXPAND Brider serves a wagyu French dip with cheese, onions and arugula. Linnea Covington

Brider

1644 Platte Street

303-455-3084

Though chef/co-owner Steven Redzikowski's fast-casual Highland eatery is known for its rotisserie chicken, the wagyu French dip has a special place in our hearts, and on our 2018 Best of Denver list. This lovely sandwich carefully marries thinly sliced, tender wagyu beef from Colorado's 7X Ranch with tangy mustard and horseradish aioli, mild and melty Gruyère cheese, spicy arugula and a rich jus to tie it all together. Get this dish for lunch or dinner and consider upgrading your meal to include the daily house salad, a seasonal mélange of fresh greens and vegetables that helps offset the richness of the dip.

EXPAND Get a simple and tasty French dip at the Corner Office. Linnea Covington

The Corner Office Restaurant

1401 Curtis Street

303-825-6500

The Corner Office was one of the hippest bars in town when it opened eleven years ago, and has maintained its cool, retro vibe over the years. A new menu that launched just a few weeks ago captures more of that mid-century spirit, including one tasty French dip made the way the French dip was originally invented (in California, not France, surprisingly). We're talking a pliable roll soft enough to easily bite into while firm enough to soak up the luscious beef jus — a salty, savory broth that's more than an afterthought — without falling apart. For the beef, the kitchen uses the same prime rib that it sells as a steak, slicing it to order for each French dip. Each order comes with creamy horseradish and tomato soup, fries or slaw. Just make sure to ask for an extra napkin before you dive in.