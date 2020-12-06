Reader: House of Bread Is Amazing! I'll Be Going Back.

While restaurants are closing all over town — whether temporarily or permanently — others continue to open. Last month, metro Denver got its first Armenian bakery: House of Bread, whose specialties include khachapuri.
In larger cities such as Los Angeles, you can have your pick of Armenian bakeries, and many of them make Georgian khachapuri. That's not surprising, Mark Antonation notes: Khachapuri is as popular in Armenia, which shares a border with Georgia, as tacos are in the U.S. Then again, khachapuri's appeal is universal, so it has spread to Russia and many Eastern European countries, evolving as it migrated.
And some readers quickly recognized this dish from our photo, remembering times they'd had it in Israel, in Georgia. And in their comments on the Facebook post of our story on House of Bread opening, many share that they're eager to try it here. Says Brian:
I need cheese/egg bread sooooooooo badly!!
Comments Elizabeth:
Formal request to verify (i.e. try); khachapuri is the food of the gods.
Confirms Susan:
This place is amazing! Will be going back often.
Adds Youssef:
Love it. Had a Napoleon, a Black Forest cake and a Lavazza. It was good.
Suggests Chris:
Well, now we gotta go check this place out.
Concludes Denise:
When the time comes that I leave the house...
House of Bread, located at 2020 South Parker Road in Aurora, is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 720-727-0000 or visit houseofbreadinc.com to place an order.
