 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Just Be Kitchen's pork green chile will make an appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.EXPAND
Just Be Kitchen's pork green chile will make an appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Courtesy of Just Be Kitchen

Just Be Kitchen Lands Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Appearance

Mark Antonation | March 11, 2020 | 6:59am
AA

Just Be Kitchen is Denver's only completely gluten-free restaurant dedicated to those seeking comfort food free of grains, processed sugars and dairy. It hardly comes across as the kind of food that would attract celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but it turns out it was exactly what he was looking for on a recent visit to Denver.

Fieri's Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, visited Just Be Kitchen (at 2364 15th Street) earlier this year to film an episode, explains owner Jennifer Peters. She says that she was initially nervous about the filming, but that Fieri was exceptionally gracious and the rest of the show's crew put her at ease during their visit. "We were excited when they called to ask us to participate, and it was such an amazing team and crew to work with," Peters adds.

The production team let Peters know they wanted to feature two dishes on the show: a pork green chile bowl served with Just Be's house "cheddar wiz" and an almond-flour tortilla, and a chicken-and-dumpling dish made with bone-broth gravy and cassava dumplings. Peters gives her dishes inspirational or comforting names, so the green chile is called Wholehearted, while the dumpling dish is called Cozy. She says that both dishes can be made keto-friendly or Whole 30-approved (a process that required sending recipes to the Whole 30 Program's headquarters).

Related Stories

Just Be Kitchen owner Jennifer Peters hosted Guy Fieri earlier this year.EXPAND
Just Be Kitchen owner Jennifer Peters hosted Guy Fieri earlier this year.
Courtesy of Just Be Kitchen

“It’s really an honor for a restaurant like us, who are wholly centered on wellness and nutrition, to be selected for a show that is to such a mainstream audience," the restaurant owner notes.

Fieri is known for leaving his signature graffiti stencil on an interior wall of each restaurant he visits, but Just Be's decor, decked out entirely in robin's-egg blue with framed motivational phrases, didn't lend itself well to the TV show host's flamboyant style. Still, the show producers were able to find a way to add the show's mark in a tasteful way. But then Peters, who was sworn to secrecy until today (Wednesday, March 11), had to politely deflect questions about the logo from curious customers.

The Just Be Kitchen episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives airs on the Food Network at 7 p.m. mountain time on March 20, 2020.

Another Denver eatery, the Welton Street Cafe, also just received its moment in the DDD spotlight; its episode originally aired on March 6, but is still available to Food Network viewers.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >