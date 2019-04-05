Denver's Ten Best Places to Find Veggie Dogs

With Colorado Rockies baseball season kicking off and grills firing up, it’s about that time to start seeking out an old-fashioned hot dog. Veggie dogs aren’t new to the meatless scene. In fact, they're usually one of the first meatless meats people crave. Here are ten places you can find delicious veggie dogs in Denver — around Coors Field and beyond — that'll make you forget they're meatless.
Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs
2148 Larimer Street
720-746-9355
In a spot known for exotic meats like reindeer and pheasant, it can come as a shock that Biker Jim's also grills an award-winning vegan hot dog on the menu, too. In addition to the spicy, herby vegan dog, there are some dairy-free sides, including baked beans, charred tahini cauliflower, house-made fries and a mixed green salad.
Billy’s Gourmet Dogs
2445 Larimer Street
303-284-2714
Billy’s Gourmet Dogs is a hot dog lover's haven, whether you're from Chicago, New York or other wiener-loving locales. The vegan dog here is grilled and topped with chopped onion, yellow mustard and tomato with an option to add avocado. In addition to the Larimer Street location, you can also find Billy’s vegan dogs at the Pepsi Center.
Coors Field
2001 Blake Street
Coors Field has a decent amount of vegetarian and vegan items throughout the park. For this Rockies season, baseball fans can now enjoy a grilled vegetable platter with artichokes, asparagus, mini peppers, carrots and green chile hummus. But you're here for a ballpark frank, so head for the concessions in sections 134 and 323 for plant-based dogs.
Dog Haus
8316 East Northfield Boulevard
303-353-4385
Dog Haus takes hot dogs and burgers to another level with inventive toppings. There are two meat-free dogs available here: The bratwurst is topped with sauerkraut, caramelized onions and spicy brown mustard, and the Italian-style sausage is topped with avocado, wild arugula, tomato and crispy onions.
Meta Burger
7950 East Mississippi Avenue
720-535-9707
Meta Burger’s menu is filled with fast food favorites that are all free of meat, dairy and eggs. The hot dogs are made with soy and wheat protein; try one in the Denver Dog topped with green chile, a pickle medley and mayo, or a chili dog doused in nacho cheese sauce and onions along with the chili. Complete the order with waffle fries, mac and cheese and a creamy shake.
Mustard’s Last Stand
2081 South University Boulevard
303-722-7936
The veggie dog at Mustard's Last Stand was ranked in the top five vegan dogs by PETA. It’s a Tofurky soy dog that’s steamed and grilled and served on a poppy seed bun. The spot is famous for topping it Chicago-style – with yellow mustard, celery salt, sport peppers, tomatoes, chopped onions, relish and pickles.
Sputnik
3 South Broadway
720-570-4503
The separate vegan menu at Sputnik has plenty of snacks and sandwiches to choose from, including a smoked tempeh BBQ sandwich, a jackfruit Cubano, and a tofu bahn mi. For a guilt-free corn dog, there's the Field Roast vegan corn dog, served with dairy-free ranch, bourbon barbecue sauce, ketchup or mustard.
Steve’s Snappin Dogs
3525 East Colfax Avenue
303-333-7627
Any of the hot dogs at Steve’s Snappin Dogs can be made vegan or vegetarian by swapping in a vegan dog. Top a dog with spicy mustard, dill pickle, sport peppers, ketchup, jalapenos and more. There’s also an option to swap in a gluten-free bun and vegetarian chili as a topper, if you like it Texas-style. Veg options are also available at Steve's Denver International Airport outpost as well.
Whole Foods Market
Multiple locations
All of the Whole Food stores in the Denver and Boulder carry two mainstays for vegan hot dog options. The Field Roast brand is made with vital wheat gluten and comes as a standard hot dog as well as a variety of sausages: Italian, smoked apple sage and chipotle. Lightlife dogs are made with soy and natural smoke flavoring. Both are ready for your home grill and stove top.
