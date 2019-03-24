Reader: No Departure? This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, Denver!

Earlier this month, Departure Restaurant + Lounge departed Cherry Creek North after less than three years at the Halcyon Hotel, which was recently sold to Rockbridge Capital.

"We were the venue for celebrations large and small, where friends were made and lives were changed," said the Sage Restaurant Group in announcing Departure's closing. "Although an end, it is also the beginning of a new one for Sage Restaurant Group. There are many exciting opportunities in the works for Departure, and we look forward to serving the Denver community in the near future."

Sage is reportedly looking for a new location for Departure, though it won't be in Cherry Creek. Meanwhile, readers have plenty to say about the closing and other changes in the Cherry Creek dining scene. Asks Amy: