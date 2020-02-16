Reader: Not Everyone Wants Their Dining Space Invaded by an Animal

Do dogs and dining mix? They did at the new Edgewater Public Market, where dogs were initially allowed (although that's going to change on March 1). But not everyone is a fan of canines in restaurants, for a variety of issues.

As chef Jamey Fader notes in his recent Stirring the Pot that tackles the topic, "You cannot expect everyone to be okay with your dog, or any pet, in every setting."

For example, there's Lorrie, who says:

I dine with my dogs when I eat at home. When I go out, I don’t want to dine with my dogs or anyone else’s.

Responds Kimberly:

I lived in Germany for a period of time while my husband was in the service. Most cafes/restaurants allow dogs on patios, as well as the actual establishment, provided they are well-behaved. It was incredibly nice to bring my dog along and have him sit underneath the dining table, particularly when doing day trips...having the ability to take him nearly everywhere with me was refreshingly convenient. It’s cultural for sure: Germany is far more dog-friendly, and one of things I miss about about living abroad.

Counters Alfred:

Wouldn’t go to a kennel to eat. Or to a restaurant that allows dogs under tables.

Adds Ember:

Only if their owners a respectful and responsible. Not everyone wants their space invaded by an animal while they are eating. I don't mind if someone's dog is on a patio as long as it's not begging from me or in my space.

Asks Michael:

Please explain to me how dogs in the dining room have anything to do with food prep or safety? Unless you have dogs running around the kitchen and walk-ins, then try again.... My dogs are probably more "clean" than half the children I see in restaurants. And hell, even some of the adults have had fewer baths in the past month than my dogs. You don't like dogs? Great. Good for you. But don't try to sell this bullcrud that you're trying to sell.

Notes Tegan:

Probably an unpopular opinion here, but does your dog really want to be dragged with you everywhere? A lot of dogs look really stressed when surrounded by a bunch of people on a patio. I’m also one of those people allergic to dogs; seems like people sometimes care more about dogs than other people.

Concludes Chris:

Welcome to Colorado.

Concludes Fader: "Ultimately though, it's up to the business to explicitly define its rules of engagement (within the law) when it comes to pets, but as hospitalitarians, we have a hard time saying no. I encourage all of us to set better parameters for the good of all our guests. If you want to take your dog anywhere you go, then seek out eateries and food vendors that don't mind the commingling of animal hair, dander and food. There, you'll find like-minded diners in a private business space where the expectation is that there will be dogs. It's a win for everyone involved."

What do you think of dogs in food halls? In restaurants? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.