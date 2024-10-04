Massive Off-Leash Dog Park With On-Site Bar Is Now Open at York Street Yards

"A dog oasis and dreamland," is how Skiptown is described in an announcement of the October 4 opening of the Denver outpost at 3833 Steele Street, in the York Street Yards complex.
Founded in Charlotte by CEO Meggie Williams in 2020, the concept has been a hit there; Denver is its second location, and there are plans for a third in Atlanta later this year.
The 50,000-square-foot facility features an off-leash indoor and outdoor turfed dog park complete with splash pad, shaded areas and seating for people visiting with their pups. Skiptown also offers pet-care services such as daycare, boarding, grooming and dog training.
“We are dog-focused in everything we do," Williams says. "From the irrigation lines under the turf that clean and cool our outdoor park to the way we best fit-match our pet-care pups into playgroups based on personality, size and play style. Skiptown exists to elevate the pet-care experience, making it easier for you and your dog to live your best lives. Our Denver location is a true reflection of our vision."
One-day passes are available, as are several membership options. Founding memberships, available through Sunday, October 20, "include additional perks and the limited opportunity to have your dog’s portrait featured on the founding member mural at the facility," the company says.
Skiptown also has an app that dog owners can use to manage daycare booking, grooming or training appointments and more. Vaccination records are required for all dogs entering the facility, a process that can also be done via the app.
local brand Queen City. It will also serve more than twenty local craft beers from breweries such as Ratio Beerworks and Second Dawn, plus specialty cocktails. A rotating roster of food trucks will be on site as well.
“Denver loves their dogs, and there’s a need for additional safe, off-leash environments for pups to play," concludes Williams. "We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Skiptown experience to Denver’s dog-loving community."
Skiptown is located at 3833 Steele Street and will host a grand-opening event the weekend of October 18-20, with complimentary swag, drink specials, food trucks and raffles for pet care, grooming, boarding and more. Its regular hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit skiptown.io.