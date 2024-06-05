 Downtown Denver Restaurant Citizen Rail Closing | Westword
Citizen Rail Closing, New Coal-Fired Restaurant Will Replace It

The eatery at the corner of 16th and Wewatta near Union Station will become Ajax.
June 5, 2024
The ktichen at Citizen Rail, which will soon become Ajax. Danielle Lirette

A lot has changed since fine-dining restaurant Citizen Rail opened at the Kimpton Hotel Born downtown in 2017 — including the hotel itself.

Last year, Aspen One acquired the property and transformed it into Limelight Denver, the first urban location of that brand, which also has locations in Aspen and Ketchum, Idaho. Now the group is swapping out the restaurant, too.

Citizen Rail is set to close on June 29 and will reopen in early August as Ajax Downtown, a sister restaurant to Ajax Tavern in Aspen — but it doesn't sound like much beyond the name will change.

Ajax will be an upscale spot that "will feature contemporary American cuisine," according to a press release announcing the news. Citizen Rail’s current executive chef, Jared Becker, will stay on board, as will director of food and beverage Jennifer Lordan, lead bartender Matthew Gotlin-Sheehan and pastry chef Gaby Navas.
Like Citizen Rail, Ajax will focus on open-flame cooking.
Citizen Rail's signature open-flame cooking will continue to be a focus. Last month, the kitchen was also outfitted with a new Josper Grill, which will take center stage at Ajax. Local produce and beef will still be menu staples, as will the dry-aging program.

With at least a month-long renovation planned, there may be some aesthetic changes to the space, but this name swap appears to be more of a rebrand and reset for the restaurant than a total switch.

Which is just fine with us. Citizen Rail has a solid reputation; it was our 2018 Best of Denver pick for Best Steakhouse and has landed on our top 100 restaurants list several times. With an experienced team in place, Ajax seems primed for a smooth landing at the corner of 16th and Wewatta streets.
