 D'Toque Is a Salvadorian Food Truck from the Co-Owner of Areyto | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

D'Toque Is a Salvadoran Food Truck From the Co-Owner of Areyto

Erik Carballo's Puerto Rican food truck appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in 2020 and two years ago, he added a second venture.
April 26, 2024
A pork bowl with tortilla frita from D'Toque.
A pork bowl with tortilla frita from D'Toque. D'Toque
Share this:
In 2016, Erik Carballo and his business partner, Yari Ortiz, launched a Puerto Rican food truck. Since then, Areyto has developed a loyal following, and gained notoriety in February 2020 when it appeared on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

After that, Carballo, who is originally from El Salvador, started considering a new concept highlighting the cuisine of his home country. "There are a couple of Salvadoran restaurants and food trucks around the city, but to be honest with you, I don't particularly like those places very much. I feel like Salvadoran food has potential, and that is why I decided to open this truck. I want to keep the traditional flavors but offer items in more of a hipster way. All these people are cooking old-school Salvadoran food, and I want to bring something new to this city — classic dishes but with a different twist," he explains.

The name reflects a more modern approach, too. "'D'toque' in El Salvador is like a slang to say, 'This is so good.' It's used by the younger generations, so we say ''D'toque' when something is on point," Carballo says.

D'Toque officially hit the streets in late December 2022. "We started slow, doing a couple of breweries around the city here and there only one or two days per week. Now it's 2024, and we're going out four to five days a week because this truck is getting popular," he notes.
a pupusa
Pupusas with curtido (Salvadorian spicy slaw cabbage) and tomato sauce are a specialty at D'Toque.
D'Toque
The truck's most popular item is its pupusas. "We use corn masa and mix it by hand to form dough balls. Then we stuff them with a bunch of different fillings like chorizo and cheese or beans and cheese," Carballo explains. "After cooking, we serve the pupusas with a side of curtido — it's like a Salvadoran cabbage slaw — and a side of Salvadoran sauce. It's a red sauce that's totally different than Mexican sauce. It's a tomato-based sauce that is very flavorful, but not spicy like Mexican sauce."

D'Toque also serves tortilla frita, handmade corn tortillas fried until crispy and served with sour cream and cheese. "Our tortillas are not like the Mexican ones. Mexican tortillas are very thin and flat, but Salvadoran ones are very thick and we fry them; we don't just put them on the grill," Carballo says. "We also add a little secret blend of Salvadoran seasoning on them so the tortilla itself tastes very, very good. You take that with a bit of cheese and dip it in sour cream — so good, man."
click to enlarge a white food truck
D'Toque debuted in 2022.
Chris Byard
D'Toque's menu also includes a variety of bowls with a base of casamiento, the Salvadoran version of rice and beans. For a sweet treat, try the maduros, fried sweet plantains served with sour cream on the side.

Running two popular food trucks is challenging, Carballo admits, but his wife, Yocelyn, is an exceptional cook and has taken over most of the day-to-day operations for D'Toque. "People think that having a food truck is just like having fun or whatever, but it's the opposite. You have to work crazy hours, drive around the city, and every day is different. It's hard, you know? So my goal is, at the end of this year, I'm going to have a Salvadoran restaurant. ... It will have a very good bar with very good drinks, and it will be a place for a good party," he concludes.

To find the D'Toque food truck and keep up with its brick-and-mortar plans, follow it on Instagram @dtoquefoodtruck
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Chris Byard, a transplant from Alabama, arrived in Colorado in 2010 years ago and never looked back.Having previously worked at the Kitchen and Tavernetta, he developed a love for Denver hospitality.Currently, he maintains ties with the community and shares his love for hospitality as a co-host of thepodcast Stoned Appetit.
Contact: Chris Byard
Rooted Craft American Kitchen Closing This Weekend

Openings & Closings

Rooted Craft American Kitchen Closing This Weekend

By Molly Martin
Dana Rodriguez Closes Cantina Loca

Openings & Closings

Dana Rodriguez Closes Cantina Loca

By Westword Staff
Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

Comment of the Day

Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

By Westword Readers
Even After TikTok Fame, Running an Independent Restaurant in Denver Is Challenging

Business

Even After TikTok Fame, Running an Independent Restaurant in Denver Is Challenging

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation