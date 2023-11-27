El Tepehuan Is Closing After 45 Years in Englewood

"It's bittersweet," says Miguel Corral, whose mother, Graciela Corral, is planning to close El Tepehuan at 3495 South Broadway in Englewood on December 31.
The restaurant was opened just up the block by Graciela's husband, Jose Corral, in 1978. "Many still remember him fondly, as he brought the warmth of Mexican culture and delicious Mexican food to Englewood," Miguel notes. "In 1987, Jose passed away in a tragic car accident, and Graciela took over the business and continued to run it successfully for another 36 years."
El Tep, as it's known to regulars, closed once before. In 2015, it shuttered its original location at 3457 South Broadway (that space is now home to Zomo) with plans to move into the larger space it currently occupies. The move took longer than expected — nearly two years — but when El Tep made its comeback, fans flocked there for a fix.
The brightly colored, spacious restaurant is one of the best places in town to get a green chile fix, though the expansive menu is filled with hits, including my personal favorite, the carnitas plate.
"Graciela would like to thank all of her customers from the bottom of her heart. Because of their loyal patronage, she was able to provide a good life to her children and grandchildren. She would like to spend more time with her family, travel, and enjoy retirement," Miguel explains.
As the owner of the building, she is in the process of selling the space to a new restaurant tenant, and there is also a deal in the works to sell the El Tepehuan business itself to "a new owner who will continue the proud traditions for many more decades," though in a different location. Here's hoping that anyone who takes the reins will also get the recipes — especially the carnitas.
But in the meantime, Graciela and her family are looking forward to a new chapter. "We're all really proud of her," Miguel concludes.
El Tepehuan is located at 3495 South Broadway, Englewood, and will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through December 31. For more information, visit eltepdenver.com.