Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Casey Jones and Everyday Pizza Have Shuttered

July 8, 2023 6:34AM

Casey Jones opens May 13.
Casey Jones opens May 13. Molly Martin
July started with a wave of pizza-related news, including the closure of two very different spots. One of our go-to's for slices, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed bar Casey Jones, at 24 Broadway, has shuttered after being sold by Handsome Boys Hospitality to another, unnamed group. Handsome Boys owner Josh Schmitz says the group is shifting focus to the concepts it recently opened on Market Street.

A few blocks from that Market Street block, the vegan Everyday Pizza, which landed on our 2023 list of the best pizza places in Denver, has closed its doors at 2165 Larimer Street. Sam and Tricia Maher, who also own Somebody People on South Broadway, have other plans in mind for the space. In an Instagram post announcing the news, they wrote, "As we've settled in and learned more about our neighborhood over the past year, we've realized that we need to grow and extend our concept beyond the daily offerings of a restaurant. Like the many iterations of David Bowie, we need to break out of our cocoon and spread our wings into a new concept; one that celebrates music, community, people, events and parties."
click to enlarge
The menu at Red Tops includes some playful pies, like the hamburger-inspired Back to the Grind.
Molly Martin
Fans of Detroit-style pies now have another option with the debut of Red Tops Rendezvous, one of several new concepts from the Culinary Creative Group, which also added the rum-forward cocktail bar Ay Papi in Cherry Creek on July 4.

Sugar cane juice is becoming more popular in the United States; Vita Cane, a popular franchise in California and Texas, just opened its first Colorado outpost.

Korean fried chicken is another popular important, but there's been some shuffling in Denver's scene. Wing Wok's original location on South University Boulevard is now the newest outpost of Mono Mono, the fast-growing chain from local restaurateur J.W. Lee. Wing Wok still has one location on East Arapahoe Road, which debuted in late May.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened this week:
a pizza topped with vegetables
Everyday Pizza is closed, but its owners say they have other plans in store for the location.
Molly Martin
Bars and restaurants that opened this week:*

Ay Papi, 248 Detroit Street
Mono Mono, 7530 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Red Tops Rendezvous, 2917 West 25th Avenue
Vita Cane, 1000 South Federal Boulevard
Wing Wok, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village

Bars and restaurants that closed this week:*

Casey Jones, 24 Broadway
Everyday Pizza, 2162 Larimer Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation