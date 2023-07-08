Every Opening and Closing This Week: Casey Jones and Everyday Pizza Have Shuttered

A few blocks from that Market Street block, the vegan Everyday Pizza, which landed on our 2023 list of the best pizza places in Denver, has closed its doors at 2165 Larimer Street. Sam and Tricia Maher, who also own Somebody People on South Broadway, have other plans in mind for the space. In an Instagram post announcing the news, they wrote, "As we've settled in and learned more about our neighborhood over the past year, we've realized that we need to grow and extend our concept beyond the daily offerings of a restaurant. Like the many iterations of David Bowie, we need to break out of our cocoon and spread our wings into a new concept; one that celebrates music, community, people, events and parties."
the debut of Red Tops Rendezvous, one of several new concepts from the Culinary Creative Group, which also added the rum-forward cocktail bar Ay Papi in Cherry Creek on July 4.
Sugar cane juice is becoming more popular in the United States; Vita Cane, a popular franchise in California and Texas, just opened its first Colorado outpost.
Korean fried chicken is another popular important, but there's been some shuffling in Denver's scene. Wing Wok's original location on South University Boulevard is now the newest outpost of Mono Mono, the fast-growing chain from local restaurateur J.W. Lee. Wing Wok still has one location on East Arapahoe Road, which debuted in late May.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Wolf + Wildflower, a women-owned wine bar, opens in Wheat Ridge July 8.
- The Miami-born Yardbird will debut its massive Denver location in RiNo on July 19.
- Pizzeria Locale's parent company, Chipotle, announced that it will close all five locations of the concept on July 10.
Ay Papi, 248 Detroit Street
Mono Mono, 7530 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Red Tops Rendezvous, 2917 West 25th Avenue
Vita Cane, 1000 South Federal Boulevard
Wing Wok, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Bars and restaurants that closed this week:*
Casey Jones, 24 Broadway
Everyday Pizza, 2162 Larimer Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
