Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Women-Owned Wine Bar Wolf + Wildflower Debuts in Wheat Ridge July 8

July 7, 2023 9:23AM

Wolf + Wildflower hopes to bring fresh energy to West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge.
Wolf + Wildflower hopes to bring fresh energy to West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge. Wolf + Wildflower
Just inside the doorway at 7190 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge is a neon sign with the Tom Petty lyric "You belong among the wildflowers."

The space is the home of a new women-run winery, Wolf + Wildflower, which opens July 8. Owners Tamara McTavish and Sarah Galloway have been balancing full-time day jobs and full-time motherhood as they worked on the project. The duo have been friends for over a decade, working in the corporate world and dreaming about bringing West 38th Avenue back to its former community-centric glory.

"I think we are really trying to get this space back — not just Wolf + Wildflower, but the whole street," says Galloway. The space was formally known as Audacity Lounge, and when she saw it was up for grabs, she and McTavish jumped at the opportunity.
click to enlarge people sitting at tables on a patio lined with flowers in planter boxes
The patio is a great place for people-watching.
Wolf + Wildflower
In just three short months, the friends have transformed the 1,600-square-foot space. Drawing inspiration from McTavish's husband's bar, the well-known Rocky Top Tavern, Wolf + Wildflower incorporates both feminine and masculine attributes to create a welcoming ambience, and its 45-square-foot open-air patio is an ideal place for people-watching in the neighborhood. 

The bar has Carboy Winery vino on tap along with more than seventy options from other producers available by the bottle or glass. "We want to offer people the more obscure wines you can't get at the grocery or liquor store. If you're someone looking to come in and get a nice glass or finish off a bottle, we will have wine curated for you," says McTavish. "We really want to have offerings for people who don't know that much about wine, and they can trust that they can come in and get a nice glass. We also have some higher-end offerings for people looking for that, too."
click to enlarge nuts, meat, fruit and olives in a jar
"Jar-cuterie" is on the menu at Wolf + Wildflower.
Wolf + Wildflower
Beyond the wine itself, McTavish and Galloway had a larger goal in mind when designing the space. "We have a woman bar manager, a woman kitchen manager and, of course, us, so we are really proud of making a space for not only moms like us, but for women to come and hang out," McTavish says.

While focusing mostly on wine, Wolf + Wildflower also offers select beers and small plates that you can enjoy solo or share with friends, including charcuterie boards and "jar-cuterie," or snacks served in jars. A bottomless-mimosa brunch is also in the works, and will include eats from Bonfire Burritos and specials like avocado toast and classic fruit and whipped cream-topped waffles.

Wolf + Wildflower is located at 7190 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge and will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on July 8 and noon to 7 p.m. on July 9. After that, hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit wolfnwildflower.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Gina Parker is a Westword food and drink intern and is currently studying marketing, journalism and entrepreneurship at the University of Denver. She hopes to spread her love and passion for food and eating with the Denver community.
Contact: Gina Parker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation