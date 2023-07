Women-Owned Wine Bar Wolf + Wildflower Debuts in Wheat Ridge July 8

click to enlarge The patio is a great place for people-watching. Wolf + Wildflower

"Jar-cuterie" is on the menu at Wolf + Wildflower. Wolf + Wildflower

Just inside the doorway at 7190 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge is a neon sign with the Tom Petty lyric "You belong among the wildflowers."The space is the home of a new women-run winery, Wolf + Wildflower , which opens July 8. Owners Tamara McTavish and Sarah Galloway have been balancing full-time day jobs and full-time motherhood as they worked on the project. The duo have been friends for over a decade, working in the corporate world and dreaming about bringing West 38th Avenue back to its former community-centric glory."I think we are really trying to get this space back — not just Wolf + Wildflower, but the whole street," says Galloway. The space was formally known as Audacity Lounge, and when she saw it was up for grabs, she and McTavish jumped at the opportunity.In just three short months, the friends have transformed the 1,600-square-foot space. Drawing inspiration from McTavish's husband's bar, the well-known Rocky Top Tavern, Wolf + Wildflower incorporates both feminine and masculine attributes to create a welcoming ambience, and its 45-square-foot open-air patio is an ideal place for people-watching in the neighborhood.The bar has Carboy Winery vino on tap along with more than seventy options from other producers available by the bottle or glass. "We want to offer people the more obscure wines you can't get at the grocery or liquor store. If you're someone looking to come in and get a nice glass or finish off a bottle, we will have wine curated for you," says McTavish. "We really want to have offerings for people who don't know that much about wine, and they can trust that they can come in and get a nice glass. We also have some higher-end offerings for people looking for that, too."Beyond the wine itself, McTavish and Galloway had a larger goal in mind when designing the space. "We have a woman bar manager, a woman kitchen manager and, of course, us, so we are really proud of making a space for not only moms like us, but for women to come and hang out," McTavish says.While focusing mostly on wine, Wolf + Wildflower also offers select beers and small plates that you can enjoy solo or share with friends, including charcuterie boards and "jar-cuterie," or snacks served in jars. A bottomless-mimosa brunch is also in the works, and will include eats from Bonfire Burritos and specials like avocado toast and classic fruit and whipped cream-topped waffles.