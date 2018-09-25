Exploring Arapahoe Road: Sabor's Simplicity Is Its Strength

After spending a year eating my way up Havana Street in Aurora, I now realize that I took for granted all the wonderful mom-and-pop taquerias lining the street. But now that I'm exploring Arapahoe Road, I understand how incredibly spoiled I was, since down here, Chipotle and Qdoba are about as close as I get to quick (albeit sad) burritos and tacos. That is, until I heard about the family-owned and operated Sabor Mexican Grill. While new to me, Sabor has been in business for years, serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week to hungry laborers, DTC professionals, families with young children, and teens arriving in droves during high school lunch rushes. Everyone walking through the door has the same goal in mind: getting their fix of those fresh-made Mexican standards on the fly.

Walking up at lunchtime, I encountered a line out the door. I made a comment to the person ahead of me that the place must be good to command such a crowd in a shopping center with so many other food options — there's a Chipotle just across the street, after all. A customer seated at a table nearby immediately piped in, “Oh it IS amazing! The wait is well worth the food. You won’t be disappointed.”

The fish in these tacos is fried to order. Maureen Witten

And while I was happy to hear the news that I would enjoy my lunch, I braced myself for a long wait — yet got through the line in under four minutes.