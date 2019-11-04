 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
First Bite Brings New Deals for Boulder County's Restaurant WeekEXPAND
Photography by Christina Kiffney

First Bite Brings New Deals for Boulder County's Restaurant Week

Kristen Kuchar | November 4, 2019 | 8:36am
AA

Boulder County's annual celebration of its restaurants — in Boulder, Longmont, Lyons, Lafayette and Louisville — is back with new deals. First Bite Boulder runs from November 8 through 16 this year with specially priced prix fixe dinner menus at fifty Boulder County restaurants.

“Boulder County has incredible restaurants and chefs doing innovative things,” says Jessica Benjamin, the new producer of First Bite, adding that she made it clear to all participating chefs to be as creative and authentic as they can be. “You could see their eyes light up and the wheels turning on how they could make [this] restaurant week something new and unique."

Avery Brewing, Element Bistro, Oak at Fourteenth, Osaka's Restaurant and Jax Fish House are just a handful of eateries on the eclectic list. The price point is new this year: three (or more) courses for either $29 or $49 per person. “I wanted to bring in a broader spectrum of restaurants as well as give diners a choice of value,” Benjamin explains.

Related Stories

New this year are Teocalli Cocina in Lafayette, Pepper the Noshery on the Pearl Street Mall, and Louisville's Empire Restaurant & Lounge, which is under new ownership. Also new this year is "Two on Tuesday," which allows participants to donate $2 or more to a featured nonprofit organization on Tuesday, November 12.

Multiple restaurants will offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Sugarbeet, at 101 Pratt Street in Longmont, will serve a vegan menu with roasted cauliflower with tahini purée and calabrese (the vegetable, not the sausage), butternut squash soup with chili oil and pepitas, king trumpet mushrooms alongside bamboo rice-stuffed peppers, and coconut lime panna cotta. Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant has multiple options on its three-course menu, including oyster mushroom ceviche, huitlacoche-portabello enchiladas, and three different desserts. Shine Restaurant & Potion Bar and Zucca Italian Restaurant will have vegetarian options, while the North End at 4580 and River and Woods will have a gluten-free menu.

For those not interested in three courses, Bin 46 (600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont) will host an event with unlimited bites of 22 passed sample items. Acreage (1380 Horizon Ave, Lafayette) will host an interactive dining experience that includes a cellar tour and dinner, and caps off with desserts around the bonfire.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, visit firstbiteboulder.com. Reservations are recommended at participating restaurants.

 
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering craft beer, food and travel. For Westword, she explores vegan dining and the state's artisan beverages, such as cider and mead.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >