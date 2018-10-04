Facebook Thinks the Flatirons Food Film Festival Is a Russian Agent

Facebook's recent troubles with Russian election tampering are having repercussions in Boulder's food and film community. The Flatirons Food Film Festival, which runs from October 11 through October 14 at various Boulder venues, ran afoul of the social media giant's overzealous attempts to police its own cyberspace when festival organizers attempted to run a Facebook ad for one of its films.

Eating Animals is a documentary from director Christopher Quinn about the problems with modern industrial agriculture and the ethical dilemmas of eating meat. While the topic is certainly politically charged, there's nothing specific about either the film's content or the film festival itself that screams "fake news." Still, according to festival founder and organizer Julia Joun, her attempt to create an advertisement for the October 14 screening of Eating Animals was delayed by a Facebook policy.

When Joun attempted to launch her ad, she received notification from Facebook that she would need to receive authorization for ad content "related to politics and issues of national importance." That authorization can take two to four weeks, by which time the film festival would be over.