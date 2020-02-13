Flower Child Brings Its Brand of Inclusive Eating to Cherry Creek

"We're a completely inclusive restaurant," states Roe DiLeo, executive chef of Cherry Creek's newest restaurant, Flower Child.

The chef goes on to explain that nearly every option on Flower Child's menu of salads, bowls, wraps and entrees can be altered to meet the dietary needs, restrictions and preferences of guests, whether they're trying out a keto lifestyle, have a nut or grain allergy or subscribe to a plant-based regimen. This approach to healthy eating seems appropriate in Cherry Creek, where fitness studios appear on every block and other health-based specialists such as True Food Kitchen, the Corner Beet and Vitality Bowls have proven the demand is high for organic ingredients, bright flavors and lots of vegetables.

EXPAND The Mother Earth bowl includes ancient grains, sweet potatoes bathed in red pepper and miso vinaigrette, hemp seed and other veggies. Mark Antonation

Healthy food doesn't have to be bland," DiLeo adds. "Our food is healthy — and it tastes great."

Flower Child was founded by restaurateur Sam Fox, who operates multiple brands as part of Fox Restaurant Concepts. This is the second Flower Child in Colorado (the first opened in Boulder in 2018) and the 25th overall.

This is the third Flower Child opening for general manager Dusty Petrosky; he also launched locations in Boulder and Austin, Texas. "It's surprising to people how willing we are to accommodate them; there's no eye-rolling in the kitchen if you make a specific request," he says.

EXPAND Flower Child is located on the northeast section of the Cherry Creek Mall complex. Mark Antonation

EXPAND It may be too early for patio dining, but Flower Child is ready. Mark Antonation

The restaurant does offer chicken, steak, salmon and shrimp as proteins that can be added to many menu items, but there are very few animal products incorporated into dishes, so it's easy to go vegetarian or vegan. Flavors are built from bold, international ingredients, so the Glow Bowl, for example, relies on coconut milk and sunflower for richness, and sweet potato noodles, bok choy and shiitake mushrooms for texture. Throw some shrimp or tofu on and you've got a unique take on pad Thai.

DiLeo also uses fresh herbs sprinkled on just before serving to enhance aromas as your order is dropped off at your table. And if you decide to add chicken but you're worried that there's an allergen in the marinade, DiLeo has you in mind. "As a chef, it's about being prepared," she states. "Our chicken is marinated, but I hold some back for people who can't eat that."

For beverages, Flower Child makes its own fruit and tea blends, lemonade and fresh juices, but you can also order beer and wine, or a seasonal sangria. Out front, there's a hydration station with free water flavored with cucumber, mint, lemon or other refreshing ingredients.

Flower Child opens on Tuesday, February 18, at 3110 East First Avenue and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. And while it's is located within Cherry Creek Mall's paid parking zone, the restaurant offers parking validation.