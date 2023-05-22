Social Sightings: Our Food Editor's Recent Favorite Bites

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
The month has been full of great finds, from the excellent bagels at Call Your Mother, at 4396 West 39th Avenue, to some terrific tacos. My daughter wanted to take me out for Mother's Day, but I am all about avoiding crowds. That meant no traditional brunch; I just told her to pick a place she likes for a pre-thrifting date. Her choice was perfect: Los Gallitos Taqueria (2360 West Alameda Avenue). I loved the birria, but her favorite is the al pastor. There's also a stocked salsa bar with such options as a mild green, a creamy avocado salsa and a fiery hot orange sauce.
Chula. This spot at 3855 South Broadway in Englewood used to be a 4 G's outpost, but after a divorce, owner Myrna Soltero rebranded it as Chula, named for her late dog. Just days after it debuted in January, though, a car crashed into the front of the building. It took over three months for Soltero to get permission to reopen, and the damage is still being repaired, but at least Chula is finally back in business. Not only does it currently have BOGO margaritas, but its food is on point. I particularly loved the big, extra-cheesy, crisp chiles rellenos smothered in Chula's excellent green chile, available in regular with pork, extra hot or vegetarian versions.
Crossroads Pub & Grill at the Mt. Evans Boulevard intersection in Pine. The roadside tavern does a bit of everything, from sandwiches and burgers to pizza and barbecue. On my most recent visit, I opted for the smoked wings with garlic Parmesan sauce, and they truly delivered — meaty, flavorful and crisp on the outside. And they hold up well for leftovers, too.
Plates by the Pound in Aurora, and I swung by for one last taste before the place closes for good after its last service on May 27. Owner Aaron Gonerway, who started slinging plates of ’cue from his home during the pandemic before opening a brick-and-mortar, is heading to Texas, where he's planning to raise cattle and continue developing his barbecue skills. With any luck, he'll return for some pop-ups. If you're planning to head there for its final day, expect a line — but it's totally worth the wait.
Best Wine Bar in the Best of Denver 2023, Sunday Vinyl, welcomed a new chef de cuisine, David Zboray. At a dinner there last week, I found a number of highlights, including the Berkshire pork chop with Sea Island red peas, the ultra crispy potato pave with paprika aioli, and the super-sweet roasted Thumbelina carrots with Medjool dates. While wine is always a must here, Sunday Vinyl also serves an indulgent dirty martini with olive oil-washed vodka and a bump of caviar on the side (dubbed the Heaven Help Me). And save room for the mac & cheese dessert: a pour of Francois Rousset-Martin Macvin and a chunk of Comté cheese.
2023 Best Italian Restaurant pick, Bar Dough, and the pizza and pasta definitely delivered. But the dish we both raved about came from the selection of sides: small marble potatoes that were tender inside with just the right bit of crispiness outside, tossed in a garlic aioli and served with fried shallots on top.
Best Place for Coffee and Ice Cream. After a late Saturday night, I popped in on a Sunday morning for a caffeine fix in the form of an affogato. The European-style shop from the owners of High Point Creamery offers several flavors that play really well with espresso, including a chunky hazelnut, salted caramel and Bavarian creme. If you want a treat sans coffee, be sure to ask about the secret menu item spaghettieis.