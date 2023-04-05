Best Place for Coffee and Ice Cream

Late-night food is hard to come by in the Mile High these days, and 24-hour joints are even rarer, but the pancake-flipping neon chef above Pete's Kitchen remains a beacon on East Colfax for those who need to sate their hunger in the darkest hours of the night — on weekends, at least, when the eatery keeps the grill hot all day and overnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Owned by the Contos family since 1988 — and bearing the name of patriarch Pete Contos, who passed away in 2019 — Pete's satisfies like no other, whether you're there for a gyros omelet, a burrito smothered in green chile, or just a burger and fries.