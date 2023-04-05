Best Place for Coffee and Ice Cream

This European-style cafe from the owners of ice cream favorite High Point Creamery opened inside the 11th Avenue Hostel in the summer of 2022. Eiskaffee works as either a coffee shop or an ice cream shop, but the best options are those that combine the two, like affogatos made with any flavor (definitely try the Bavarian cream), shots of espresso served in chocolate-coated edible "cone" cups, and the namesake eiskaffee, a combination of coffee made with locally air-roasted Kaladi beans and ice cream topped with whipped cream and served with a waffle-cone cookie.