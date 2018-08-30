Four Friend Kitchen Closes University Location Over Labor Shortage

Are there two many restaurants in Denver or just not enough employees? For the owners of Four Friends Kitchen at 2070 South University Boulevard, the question is not as important as the result. The breakfast and lunch eatery is now closed because of a labor shortage.

Kurt and Sarah Pletcher and Genefer and Tim Thornton opened the first Four Friends Kitchen at 2893 Roslyn Street in Stapleton in 2015, and then followed the success of that one with the University Boulevard branch a year ago. And while business has been great at both restaurants, especially on the weekends, Tim Thornton says keeping the second one staffed has been a problem. "Because we serve from-scratch food, we've found that we need a chef and a kitchen team with more experience, which has been very difficult to find in today’s labor environment," he explains.

Combine that with a lack of continuity in the front of the house and the partners realized they couldn't sustain two restaurants. "We found it unsustainable to provide a quality guest experience when it was difficult to fully and consistently staff the kitchen," Thornton adds. "Bottom line, we struggled to staff well enough to meet our high standards for our guest experience consistent with our brand."