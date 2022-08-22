Donation-Based Coffee Shop Free Cafe Opens in a Recovery-Focused Space Near DU

The DU area just got a new donation-based coffee shop. On August 8, Free Cafe opened inside Free Spiritual Community at the corner of East Evans Avenue and South Lafayette Street. For Tami Canaday, who co-founded and co-owns the organization with her husband, Ryan, the cafe is the next step in supporting the community the couple spent the past four years building.
Tami previously worked for a corporate coffee company, while Ryan is a pastor who struggled with addiction. Though his church hosted Al-Anon meetings in the basement, he says that shame kept him from participating for a long time.
Now, he’s maintained his sobriety for almost nine years, relapsing just once. Tami recalls her own struggle to find ways to support her husband in his recovery, noting that she felt excluded from the traditional twelve step approach that focuses on sponsor/sponsee relationships and less on family. She wanted to be a part of her husband's recovery without coming across as nagging, which led the couple to start the Free Spiritual Community.
It's a place for those "directly and indirectly" affected by addiction — a group that includes nearly everyone, Tami says, especially as deaths from fentanyl continue to rise. According to the annual Colorado Substance Abuse Report, there were over 800 fentanyl related deaths in 2021, a 260 percent increase from 2019.
Incorporating coffee into the Free Spiritual Community just made sense, Tami adds, partly because there's always coffee at twelve-step meetings — around 90 percent of those in recovery are coffee drinkers. "The coffee is great, and this is my way, my avenue, of reaching out and affecting people’s lives because helping people is what it’s really about for me," she says.
Wagon Coffee Roasters, using a bellwether to sustainably roast coffee in small batches and employing women in recovery, helping them to stay on the wagon. "In the early days, these women would show up early and leave late," she recalls. "They just need a safe space so they didn’t go home and drink — they don’t care if they’re getting paid necessarily, they just want to stay connected and stay sober." The endeavor currently employs up to six women, who mainly roast coffee for subscriptions and wholesale clients like sober living communities and restaurants. Now its added one more customer — Free Cafe.
The concept lives up to its name because technically, everything on the menu, from pastries to coffee drinks to paninis and nitro cold brew, is free. The cafe operates on a donation-based model; there are suggested prices, but ultimately, it's up to patrons to decide what they want to pay. But "free" also speaks to the cafe's mission to provide a space where people can find freedom from their addiction.
Free is non-denominational, so although it hosts meetings for a variety of groups like Al-Anon, the organization itself does not adhere to any one type of religious belief. "We do not promote ourselves as a church — we are a spiritual or recovery center — because of the baggage that comes with religion," Tami notes. Free acknowledges that many people, especially those in recovery, have been negatively impacted by religious institutions, so it offers space to many different groups; while some may be happen to be religious, plenty others are not.
Although it's mostly run by volunteers for the moment, the Canadays hope the cafe will attract attention from the broader community, ultimately leading to more paid opportunities for those directly affected by addiction.
Free Cafe is located at 2122 South Lafayette Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit freespiritialcommunity.com/free-cafe.