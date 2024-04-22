 Funky Flame Suddenly Closes Northside Cafe | Westword
Funky Flame Suddenly Closes Northside Cafe

The business started as a pandemic pop-up and was known for its Funky Friday pizza parties and stellar breakfast sandwiches.
April 22, 2024
Colton Steiner and Allison Declercq debuted the brick and mortar Funky Flame in November.
"Sunday, April 21 was our last day of service," begins an Instagram post shared by Funky Flame on April 22.

The business started in December 2020 when Allison Declercq launched a delivery-only cottage-foods business, slinging sourdough bread made in her yellow wood-fired oven. After that, she and now-husband Colton Steiner popped up at a variety of venues, including farmers' markets and several locations in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Late last year, Funky Flame found a permanent home, moving into the space at 4994 Lowell Boulevard that was formerly the N.O.S.H., a cafe that originally opened in 2014 as the Noshery. "When people ask what it is we're opening or what kind of restaurant, our answer is a funky neighborhood joint with a focus on bread, pizza and coffee," Declercq told Westword ahead of the eatery's debut. "We want our space to be approachable and fun, with something for everyone."
click to enlarge a breakfast sandwich on a yellow plate
Funky Flame's breakfast sandwich will be missed.
Kayla Jones
It proved to be just that. The colorful space was a bright addition to the neighborhood near Regis University, where guests stopped by for loaves of turmeric roasted garlic bread; slices of Detroit-style wood-fired pizza in varieties like al pastor, cheeseburger and chili cheese with Fritos; and its signature breakfast sandwich, so good it inspired an ode to the brilliance of its layer of fried Swiss cheese and special sauce.

But now, Funky Flame has said goodbye: "We will never be able to fully express how grateful we have been for this opportunity to serve all of you. Your support has been nothing short of beautiful. We set out to create more than just a restaurant, but a community. This community has grown and expanded in ways we never thought possible. We are so profoundly appreciative and thankful for all of our wonderful teams that have helped us create three different
Funky corners throughout North Denver. We have hit a fork in our road and are choosing to walk down a different path for a myriad of reasons, both personal and professional. Thank you for four years of Funky Flame in Denver. Support your local businesses."

This is one local business that brought a spirit all its own, and we'll miss its fantastically funky fare. 
