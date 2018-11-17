Gary Lee's Shuts Down, and Other Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub on South Broadway came to a halt this week. The motorcycle-themed bar was founded in 2012 by Denver artist Gary Lee Bomar, who passed away in 2015 after a car accident in Mexico. The spot will reportedly reopen as Denver Motor Club & Grub.
Over in West Highland, the closing of the Inventing Room Dessert Shop is only temporary; this tasty spot at 4433 West 29th Avenue is just going into hibernation for the winter. While the liquid nitrogen ice cream and other frozen delights won't be back until next summer, chef/owner Ian Kleinman isn't going into the deep freeze entirely. He's still running his catering company, which will present a series of "Gobblefunk" dinners, the first of which is scheduled for Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Information and reservations can be found on the Inventing Room website.
Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of November 12 through November 18, 2018, plus links to recent or upcoming opening and closing reports.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Cultural Center (beer tasting room), 6381 Beach Street
Revel Social, 2229 Blake Street
Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week
The Inventing Room Dessert Shop, 4433 West 29th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, 1043 Broadway
Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub, 176 South Broadway
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Have you spotted any other openings or closings not on this list? Let us know with a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
