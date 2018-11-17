 


Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub is now closed.
Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub is now closed.
Gary Lee's Facebook page

Gary Lee's Shuts Down, and Other Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | November 17, 2018 | 6:55am
AA

Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub on South Broadway came to a halt this week. The motorcycle-themed bar was founded in 2012 by Denver artist Gary Lee Bomar, who passed away in 2015 after a car accident in Mexico. The spot will reportedly reopen as Denver Motor Club & Grub.

Over in West Highland, the closing of the Inventing Room Dessert Shop is only temporary; this tasty spot at 4433 West 29th Avenue is just going into hibernation for the winter. While the liquid nitrogen ice cream and other frozen delights won't be back until next summer, chef/owner Ian Kleinman isn't going into the deep freeze entirely. He's still running his catering company, which will present a series of "Gobblefunk" dinners, the first of which is scheduled for Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Information and reservations can be found on the Inventing Room website.

Related Stories

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of November 12 through November 18, 2018, plus links to recent or upcoming opening and closing reports.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Cultural Center (beer tasting room), 6381 Beach Street
Revel Social, 2229 Blake Street

The Inventing Room's ice cream is so cold it steams.
The Inventing Room's ice cream is so cold it steams.
Danielle Lirette

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week
The Inventing Room Dessert Shop, 4433 West 29th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, 1043 Broadway
Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub, 176 South Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Waldschänke Ciders will open in early 2019, pending city approvals.
Waldschänke Ciders will open in early 2019, pending city approvals.
Waldschänke Ciders

"Waldschänke Ciders: A New Denver Cidery in the Works"

This is Garibaldi's pambazo, which you probably never tried.
This is Garibaldi's pambazo, which you probably never tried.
Mark Antonation

"Golden Triangle's Garibaldi Has Closed: Thanks a Lot, Neighbors"

The Habit/Carbon space looks out onto the intersection of 22nd and California streets.
The Habit/Carbon space looks out onto the intersection of 22nd and California streets.
Mark Antonation

"Habit/Carbon Heads Across Town for New Five Points Cafe"

Boulder is home to the Osaka burger.
Boulder is home to the Osaka burger.
Mark Antonation

"Osaka's Invents a Burger From Traditional Japanese Ingredients"

Tenya takes over the recently closed Kazan Ramen Bistro.
Tenya takes over the recently closed Kazan Ramen Bistro.
Mark Antonation

"What Is Japanese Soul Food? Find Out at Tenya"

Have you spotted any other openings or closings not on this list? Let us know with a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

