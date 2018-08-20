Great American Beer Fest Week 2018: Calendar of Amazing Events

For an entire week every year, beer drinkers around the world focus their bloodshot eyes on one special little town wedged between the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains. And every year, that little town responds by throwing some of the best parties around in honor of the Great American Beer Festival. That week begins Monday, September 17, and leads up to the festival itself, which runs September 20 through September 22.

While two major events — the What the Funk Fest and Beers Made By Walking — won't take place this year, there will still be hundreds of special tappings, dinners, seminars, mini-festivals and other festivities taking place at dozens and dozens of beer bars, breweries, restaurants and venues.

Here's our list of events that you can plan for; we'll continue to update this list over the next few weeks as we hear about more — and there will be plenty more. Cheers.

When the Falling Rock clock reaches zero, the drinking may commence. Danielle Lirette

Monday, September 17

Falling Rock Taphouse will once again welcome beer lovers and brewery folks from near and far to its annual GABF-week kickoff party starting at 5 p.m. When the GABF clock counts down to zero, the drinking may commence. This year, Falling Rock will tap "twenty treats," including vintage beers, a collaboration with Upslope Brewing (a Southern Hemisphere Imperial IPA), "plus fresh new beers from our friends around the state and country," the beer bar says.

Denver International Airport brings back Beer Flights for the fifth year in a row. The pop-up craft beer bar started on September 14 and runs through September 24 to coincide with GABF and with worldwide Oktoberfest celebrations. It features some of Colorado’s top micro-breweries and brew masters.

Tuesday, September 18

Falling Rock Taphouse welcomes the VW van from Roadhouse Brewery in Wyoming from 4 to 6 p.m. There will also be beer from New Image Brewing tapped at 5 p.m.

Wyoming's Melvin Brewing always brings the ruckus. Melvin Brewing

Wednesday, September 19

Falling Rock Taphouse will tap beers from Stone Brewing at 3 p.m., followed by Epic Brewing at 4 p.m. Then, after the GABF session, the bar will tap beers from a variety of breweries handled by Crooked Stave Artisans. Then, at 10 p.m., there will be Cellarmaker beers, followed by Jester King at 11 p.m.

Ursula Brewery is hosting a final release of its Crustless Peanut Butter & Jelly Porter — at least under that name. Last month, the Aurora brewery got a cease-and-desist order from Funky Buddha Brewing in Florida, which makes a similar beer called No Crust — which also had trademark protection. Ursula will also be selling the last of the Crustless t-shirts as well as the final printings of the Crustless lunchboxes (very limited quantities on both so get there early). Oh, and just to troll Funky Buddha a little, Ursual is renaming future versions of the beer to Bully Stole My Lunch. Its imperial version will be called Big Bully Stole My Lunch.

Cedar Creek Pub in Aurora hosts a GABF tapping featuring beers from Rhinegeist; Arizona Wilderness; MadTree Brewing; Old Nation Brewing; Brewery Bhavana; and Scratch. The list is subject to change.

Rowley Farmhouse Ales, an under-the-radar star from Santa Fe, hosts a hosts a funky and sour beer tap takeover at the Crafty Fox. It features Paradox Beer Company and other friends.

Falling Rock Taphouse and Melvin Brewing will once again host an IPA showdown featuring some of the best IPAs from around the country at 9:30 p.m.

Wyoming's Melvin Brewing never fails to bring the ruckus (last year, it was a bus inside the Colorado Convention Center, along with professional wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and a live band driving around the outside). This time around, the brewery is presenting Raekwon, GZA, Killah Priest, Young Dirty, DJ Chonz and E-Turn at the Summit Music Hall, right across from Falling Rock Taphouse, where Melvin is also hosting its third annual IPA Throwdown that night. "Come experience hip hop and independent beer in their purest forms, with the Shaolin masters of Wu Tang on the mic and ten Melvin beers to assault your senses. Don't hate, party," the brewery says. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $36 and available at Ticketfly.com.

Epic Brewing hosts the annual Fifty Firkin Fiasco. Brandon Marshall for Westword

Thursday, September 20

Sonoma County, California takes over the Crafty Fox tonight when Bear Republic Brewing lines up friends from Third Street Aleworks, Fogbelt, Cooperage, Henhouse, and Russian River Brewing.

Three Floyds Day returns to Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen. It's one of the only times and places in Colorado where you can try beers from this world-renowned Indiana brewery. There will be six beers on tap, along with a lineup of Lowdown own classics.

Falling Rock Taphouse will showcase beers from Deschutes at noon, followed by Boulder Beer at 1 p.m., Renegade Brewing at 2 p.m. and Rogue Brewing at 3 p.m. Then, after the GABF session, it will turn over the parking lot — and the sound system — to TRVE Brewing and J. Wakefield. That will be followed by Full Sail Brewing (the Debut of Atomizer IPA and Pale Ale) at 10 p.m., and Upland Brewing at 11 p.m.

Join Epic Brewing for its 6th Annual Fifty Firkin Fiasco, an unusual fiesta at which guests can wander through the large brewery grounds and sample fifty unique, and sometimes crazy, firkins of beer. "Be a part of history, be a part of the fun and chaos of this popular event," Epic says. Tickets are $30 through September 10 (and include a free t-shirt). After that, they are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. The price includes unlimited sampling from 7 p.m. to midnight. Food and souvenir t-shirts are sold separately.

New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins is hosting a special behind-the-scenes GABF-related tour at 11:30 a.m. today and another tomorrow at the same time. For $10, you get a two-hour tour and access to exclusive samples along the way. The tour concludes in New Belgium's Liquid Center tasting room, where you can enjoy live music, local food trucks and New Belgium’s GABF entry beers, along with other specialty libations on draft.

The 37th edition of the Great American Beer Festival begins today at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets were $85 but can be found on after-market sites for a variety of prices. This is the main event, the mecca, the bucket-list attraction — with thousands of beers from more than 800 breweries.

The Crafty Fox will be at go-to spot during GABF. Crafty Fox

Friday, September 21

The Crafty Fox hosts a tap takeover by Outer Range Brewing and some of the other up-and-coming stars of the industry, including Rare Barrel, Casita Cerveceria, Cellarmaker, Interboro, Resident Culture, Mikerphone, Wren House, Cerebral, Odd13, Casey, Idlewylde, Civil Society, Bearded Iris, and more.

Falling Rock Taphouse begins the day with its annual Sierra Nevada Brewing Kill-A-Keg event at noon. After that, there will be beers from Boulevard and Ommegang at 1 p.m., Green Flash and Alpine at 2 p.m., and Destihl at 3 p.m. Then, after the GABF session, Dogfish Head will take over the Falling Rock parking lot at 9:30 p.m. for a mini Bitch’s Brew Beer and Music Fest. It will feature Oak-aged Bitch’s Brew and eight other Dogfish Head Beers, while the Miles Davis album plays. There will be a special appearance by the one and only Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. After that, you'll find beers from Ecliptic at 10 p.m. and Bells at 11 p.m.

Because GABF is three weeks earlier than usual this year, it falls during the same weekend as Denver Oktoberfest, which is in its 49th year. The event, which actually runs for two weekends, September 21-23 and September 28-30, typically attracts 35,000 people; it takes place on Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. As always, there will be stein hoisting, live music, keg bowling, a brat-eating competition, food, lots of beer (Spaten, Stella Cidre, Franziskaner, and Breckenridge Brewery and 10 Barrel, which are both owned by AB InBev, the makers of Budweiser), costumers and much more. Get more info on its web site.

Sold Out: The 37th edition of the Great American Beer Festival begins today at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets were $85 but can be found on after-market sites for a variety of prices. This is the main event, the mecca, the bucket-list attraction — with thousands of beers from more than 800 breweries.

Sold Out: The tenth annual Denver Rare Beer Tasting, hosted by Pints for Prostates, returns to the McNichols Building from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring rare, vintage and exotic beers from sixty of America's leading craft brewers. The event has become one of the marquis showcases of GABF week. General admission tickets are $125, while VIP tix are $175. Admission price includes beer samples, tasting glass, program, t-shirt, buffet lunch, silent auction and the chance to win a beer trip for two.

EXPAND Drop the mic at Ratio Beerworks karaoke night. Ratio Beerworks

Saturday, September 22

Join Troubadour Malting, TRVE Brewing and nine other breweries on the rooftop at MCA Denver for SOWN Together, a beer-tasting event highlighting the goal of "showcasing native ingredients in direct support of local suppliers and producers." The tasting runs from noon to 4 p.m. (at the same time as the afternoon GABF session) and features Goldspot Brewing, Horse & Dragon, Jester King, Kent Falls Brewing, Our Mutual Friend, Oskar Blues, Primitive Beer, Scratch Brewing, Upland Brewing and TRVE. Tickets are $35 (or $30 for MCA members) and are available at eventbrite.com.

Falling Rock Taphouse taps beers from Avery Brewing at 4 p.m., followed by Casey Brewing and Blending at 5 p.m. and Telluride Brewing at 9 p.m. Then, in the parking lot, there will be a sour showcase at 9:30 p.m., with at least twenty beers "ranging from tart to funky to full-on mouther puckering," Falling Rock says. After that, it's Firestone Walker at 10 p.m. and the traditional New Belgium wrap-up at 11 p.m.

Did you not party enough during GABF week? Alright then, Ratio Beerworks is hosting its fourth annual GABF after-party and karaoke night starting around 9 p.m. Join the staff, who will be belting out some of their favorite hits; in fact, if you sign up to sing, you first beer is free. Additionally, Ratio promises that "we'll be tapping some serious heat during the party, to put the kibosh on a massive weekend."

The 37th edition of the Great American Beer Festival wraps up today with two separate sessions, the members session at noon and the general session at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. The medals will also be handed out this morning, so there will be drama in the air. Tickets were $85 but can be found on after-market sites for a variety of prices. This is the main event, the mecca, the bucket-list attraction — with thousands of beers from more than 800 breweries.