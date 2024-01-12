 Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse Opening Soon in Lone Tree | Westword
Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse Opening Soon in Lone Tree

It will be operated by Vibe Concepts, the group behind Tstreet Roadhouse, Roadhouse Boulder Depot, Spanky’s Roadhouse and Reivers Bar and Grill
January 12, 2024
A rendering of the bar area at the new Roadhouse. Great Divide Brewery and Roadhouse Lone Tree
Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse will open in Lone Tree this February at 9878 Schwab Way on the ground floor of the Charles Schwab conference center. It is the second Roadhouse location, the first having previously opened in Castle Rock in 2019.

Vibe Concepts, the partner behind the first Roadhouse location, has teamed up with Great Divide once again and will operate the location. Founded by three brothers, Dan, John and Mike Shipp, Vibe Concepts is the group behind Swanky's, Tstreet Roadhouse, Roadhouse Boulder Depot, Spanky's Roadhouse and Reivers Bar and Grill. The Roadhouse concepts are run under a licensing agreement with Great Divide.

“Despite opening in arguably the most difficult time for a restaurant in history, Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse in Castle Rock has far exceeded our expectations and has been met with wild fan fair,” Vibe Concepts Dan Shipp said in a press release announcing the news.

The menu at the new Brewery and Roadhouse location will include elevated comfort food. Executive chef James Doxon will head the kitchen, dishing out burgers, fresh salads, pizzas, steaks and desserts. Highlights include 24 hour-brined fried chicken, sliced-to-order ribeye and five-hour braised short ribs.
click to enlarge Exterior restaurant and bar rendering.
Great Divide Brewery and Roadhouse Lone Tree plans to open in February.
Great Divide Brewery and Roadhouse Lone Tree
No beer will be brewed on-site, but there will be fourteen Great Divide taps, including two small batch, experimental beers brewed in Castle Rock. A full wine and cocktail menu will also be available.

Vibe Concepts is also planning to open a third Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse location in Lakewood's Belmar shopping district in 2025.

Great Divide also has a licensing agreement for its popular Denver International Airport location. The brewery has gone through a lot of change in recent years — selling its previously planned brewery expansion in RiNo while also taking on the contract brewing of a majority of Dry Dock Brewing's beers. The continued growth of its licensing business is strong evidence that the Great Divide name is recognizable in the market as a reliable, quality brewery.
Ryan Pachmayer is a beer writer living in Arvada. He has written for publications such as Craft Beer & Brewing, Zymurgy, Porch Drinking, Homebrewing DIY and Punch. He is also the former head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub, marketing director at New Image Brewing and a BJCP Certified Judge.

