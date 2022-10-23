Support Us

Comment of the Day

Reader: Brewery Bar II Has the Best Green Chile in Town

October 23, 2022 6:30AM

Kenzie Bruce
Westword just published its updated list of the best green chile in Denver and, as usual, readers got hot. Where was El Valle? El Jardin? Senor Ric's? Bonfire? Jose O'Shea? Guadalajara? Tacos Jalisco? And above all, where was Santiago's? Knowing that fans of that homegrown chain would get heated about this intentional omission, Molly Martin answered that question with a separate assessment of Santiago's.

But in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of "The Ten Best Places to Get Green Chile in Denver," the name of another spot that didn't make the cut cropped up almost as often as Santiago's: Brewery Bar. Says David: 
Man, that’s a fire list. Missed a ton of spots, though. My nods go to the OG spots. ... One in particular is Brew Bar. Holy level goodness of a menu and bomb green chile, perfect anytime or after a night out with the posse…..
Adds Dave:
Clearly no research was done for this article. Brewery Bar II has the best green chili in Denver.
Comments another Dave:
Where is Brewery Bar on this list? I believe they’re were the top pork buyer in the metro for a long time solely for the green chile.
Notes Lew:
I love the BBII. Hands down, ten times better than all the others. Great flavor, not just hot. Been going there for 35 years!
Adds Julie:
Can’t even believe you don’t have Brewery bar II on the list! Always a favorite!
But then there's this from Matthew:
Not thick enough, doesn't stick to anything, runny and chunky.
And Susie concludes: 
I love the Tiny beers at Brewery Bar II. But even 32 ounces isn't enough to put out the fire from that green chile!
Although the original Brewery Bar II (which opened on Kalamath when the true original closed in the Tivoli more than five decades ago) is closed on Sunday, you can try the green chile for yourself at Brewery Bar III in Lone Tree today; get the details on the Brewery Bar website.
What's your favorite green chile in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
