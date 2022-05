Reader: Want Good Green Chile? Drive to New Mexico

I still love Brewery Bar's green chile.

As the temperature dropped, our interest in green chile rose...and we quickly looked up our Ten Places to Get the Best Green Chile in Denver . Our favorites range all over, both in location and style. Some are lean, hot and spicy, while others come out on top for their deep, rich flavor and prominent roasted notes. There are thick, gravy-like versions, and others that eat more like a stew. But each and every one provides the kind of comforting, warming bite we hunger for when the weather cools down.And there's something else they have in common: They provoke hot comments from green chile fans. In their responses on the Westword Facebook post of the list, readers wondered: Where was PorkHub? TJ's Sports Bar? Chico's? And, of course, we got the usual suggestion to head to New Mexico. Says Pat:Adds April:Bobbi has a long list:Suggests Daniel:Responds Carol:Says Fred:And yes, Joe offers some fighting words:Short of driving to New Mexico, what's your favorite place for green chile? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]