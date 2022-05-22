Support Us

Reader: Want Good Green Chile? Drive to New Mexico

May 22, 2022 8:07AM

Molly Martin
As the temperature dropped, our interest in green chile rose...and we quickly looked up our Ten Places to Get the Best Green Chile in Denver. Our favorites range all over, both in location and style. Some are lean, hot and spicy, while others come out on top for their deep, rich flavor and prominent roasted notes. There are thick, gravy-like versions, and others that eat more like a stew. But each and every one provides the kind of comforting, warming bite we hunger for when the weather cools down.

And there's something else they have in common: They provoke hot comments from green chile fans. In their responses on the Westword Facebook post of the list, readers wondered: Where was PorkHub? TJ's Sports Bar? Chico's? And, of course, we got the usual suggestion to head to New Mexico. Says Pat:
I still love Brewery Bar's green chile.
Adds April:
You forgot Las Delicias!
Bobbi has a long list: 
We still miss The Rivera in Glendale! Try Bull & Bush mashed potatoes smothered in green. Santiago’s chile on Leetsdale; get there early! Breakfast Inn two breakfast burrito, yowza extra green chile on the side.
Suggests Daniel:
Missing some obvious ones...
Responds Carol:
Yummy. Some of them look amazing. Thank you.
Says Fred:
 I can't wait to hear from the people who think that thin stuff in Santa Fe is best.
And yes, Joe offers some fighting words: 
If you think you can get good green chile in Denver, you're crazy. There's no good green chile in Denver. The only answer is to drive south to New Mexico.
Short of driving to New Mexico, what's your favorite place for green chile? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
