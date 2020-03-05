Meta Burger Named Best Vegan Burger in The World

Vegans of the world are looking at Denver. HappyCow, a popular website highlighting vegetarian and vegan destinations, just named Denver’s own Meta Burger the best vegan burger in the world.

Meta Burger, at 7950 East Mississippi Avenue, makes affordable fast-food classics, such as burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, chili cheese fries, mac and cheese, and a variety of shakes, all without using animal products. The restaurant's co-owner, Matt Coates, says he knew about a previous list where the website named the plant-based comfort food spot number nine among the best vegan restaurants, but he was surprised when he found out about taking first place for burgers on someone else’s social media post.

“We were super-excited,” Coates explains. “We’ve only been open a year and half, and to get the kind of recognition we have so far is very rewarding and lets us know the work we put in to create this concept is paying off."

Other spots on the list span the globe – Australia, Ireland, Germany, Spain and England — and also include vegan restaurant chains in California and Texas.

Coates says lists like these put Meta Burger on the radar for plant-based travelers and points out that his restaurant is the closest vegan eatery to Denver International Airport, so customers often come in with their luggage as a first stop before they even hit their hotel. After sampling the food, many tell Coates they plan on making it their last stop before heading home, too. “We have people traveling from all over the place,” he says.

The restaurant owner adds that people appreciate that the food is not only plant-based but fast and affordable. The menu is familiar even to newcomers to plant-based eating, so it’s an easy transition for everyone, even those simply wanting to eat less meat a few days a week.

A second Meta Burger is in the works at Edgewater Public Market; Coates says it's currently in the permitting process and hopes to open in late spring or early summer.

Meta Burger is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 720-535-9709 or visit the restaurant's website.